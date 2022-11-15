Read full article on original website
Crash on icy Highway 169 leaves two St. Paul men fighting for their lives
Icy roads contributed to a crash in Nicollet County Thursday morning that left two St. Paul men fighting for their lives. Remberto Omar Vasquez, 30, and Carlos David Rivera Vasquez, 24, were passengers in a van that was southbound on Highway 169 in Lake Prairie Township when it lost control, entered the ditch, and hit a tree.
New Prague Times
Vehicles collide on icy roads
Two vehicles collided Thursday morning shortly before 8 a.m. on icy roads between New Prague and Montgomery. The accident occurred just south of Minnesota 13 and 300th Street South. According to the Minnesota State Patrol report, a 2009 Ford Explorer driven by Robert Shippman of New Prague and a 2002 Oldmobile Bravada driven by Katie Young of Buffalo ended up in the west ditch. Young was taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health Systems in New Prague with non-life threatening injuries. Shippman sustained no injuries. Both parties were wearing their seat belts.
Vehicle fire catches townhome on fire - Eagan, Minnesota
EAGAN, MINNESOTA - Around 12:12 PM on Thursday, November 17, 2022, 911 operators received a call about a pickup truck that was on fire close to a townhome in the 3200 block of Valley Ridge Dr in Eagan, Minnesota. This is the Cedar Bluff Townhomes area. According to the scanner traffic, the call was quickly upgraded to a vehicle and structure fire with the caller confirming the fire had now spread to the townhome.
Icy roads blamed for crash that killed Minneapolis woman
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota State Patrol said a 56-year-old Minneapolis woman was killed Monday night when her car left the road and crashed into a bridge. Officials said the woman was driving a 2007 Toyota Carola on Monday night around 10:15 p.m. She was driving west on the ramp toward Hiawatha Avenue from I-35W North when troopers said she lost control.
Police make arrest in connection to death of Rogers High School student
PLYMOUTH, Minn. — Plymouth Police say an 18-year-old was arrested in Golden Valley on Wednesday, Nov. 16 in connection to the shooting death of high school student Yaseen Johnson. Two other men, a 19-year-old from Plymouth and a 19-year-old from New Hope, were identified by police as "people of...
Six Month Road Closure in Kasson Ends
Kasson, MN (KROC-AM News)- Hwy. 57 in Kasson has reopened. A MnDOT news release says crews removed the barriers Wednesday after the roadway was closed from 1st. North to 11th St. Northeast for a reconstruction project. Traffic was detoured away from the work zone since May. The reopening of the...
fox9.com
Identity released of Plymouth teen found fatally shot in car
PLYMOUTH, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Hennepin County Medical Examiner released the identity of a Plymouth teen who was found fatally shot in a car on Monday evening. The incident occurred around 5:56 p.m. on Monday after officers responded to a report of a shooting near the 9700 block of 37th Place North in Plymouth.
Louisiana Man Jailed After Rochester Crash Sends Man to Hospital
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Mankato man was brought to St. Mary’s Hospital after his vehicle was struck from behind on the shoulder of Hwy. 52 in Rochester Tuesday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol Incident report indicates 22-year-old Timothy Bremmer was parked on the southbound Hwy. 52 shoulder at...
Jackknifed semi closes down I-35 in southern Minnesota
RICE COUNTY, Minn. – A jackknifed semi caused some big backups on I-35 Tuesday evening.The Minnesota State Patrol says it totally blocked the interstate near the town of Hazelwood in Rice County. Crews finally moved the truck, opening up at least one of the lanes late Tuesday night. It's not known if there were any injuries.The state patrol says it responded to at least 190 crashes Tuesday. That's on top of more than 500 Monday.
Lake City Man Hurt After Vehicle Hits Cow
Zumbro Falls, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Lake City man was brought to a hospital after the vehicle he was driving struck a cow Sunday evening. The State Patrol’s incident report says 39-year-old Corey Fritsch was driving a 2013 Subaru Impreza north on Hwy. 63 when the vehicle struck a cow at the intersection of 63 and County Rd. 70 about three miles south of Zumbro Falls. The vehicle-animal collision occurred shortly before 6 p.m.
Photo's released of vehicle believed to be connected to Randall Smith murder
MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Police in partnership with the Minnesota BCA are asking for the public's assistance finding a vehicle that they believe to be connected to the murder of restaurant manager and beloved activist Randall Smith. Smith was found Nov. 17 2021 shot to death in his parked car...
Owatonna Police Department Shares Parking Restrictions Start Today
Hey Owatonna, today is the day! Pam Roberts and I believe Andrew Drenth stopped by the KRFO AM studio yesterday to come on Talk of the Town to remind you that winter parking restrictions in Owatonna start today!. Pam and Andrew shared that yes, as of 12:01 am last night...
Today Might Just Be The Worst Day Driving In Central Minnesota…Here’s Why
So we are on day 3 of snow falling here in Central Minnesota. We've seen the temps fall below freezing during the nights, and with not much salt and sand on the roads, compared to later in the season I'm thinking we are going to have overconfident drivers hitting the roads today.
fox9.com
Gun incident at Golden Valley school has parents upset over slow notifications
(FOX 9) - A video circulating on social media shows a student at Sandburg Middle School in Golden Valley holding what appears to be a gun in a bathroom. The incident occurred on Nov. 11, and while the school says they were made aware of the incident that same day, parents claimed they weren't notified about it until five days later.
No "magic solution" for preventing icy roads, MnDOT comms director says
MINNEAPOLIS -- With a spatter of crashes in the Twin Cities and a blizzard of complaints on social media about road conditions, one state transportation official took to Twitter Monday to defend his agency. Jake Loesch, the Minnesota Department of Transportation's director of communications and engagement, said that the agency had 120 plow trucks out early on Monday morning to clear roads.Some on social media questioned whether pretreating the roads could have made conditions more favorable. Loesch pushed back on this."We all wish pretreating was a magic solution that stopped ice from forming -- but unfortunately, it's not," he said.Loesch...
Eagan, Minnesota home catches fire - November 2, 2022
Photograph of the Eagan Fire Department attacking the house fire on November 2, 2022.Andy Fossum. EAGAN, MINNESOTA - Around 7:41 PM on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, a call came in for a possible house fire on Amethyst Lane near Carnelian Lane in Eagan, Minnesota. When the Eagan Battalion 2 arrived on the scene, they confirmed an active fire was ongoing in a single-story home with fire coming from the charlie side of the home, which is considered the back of the home. Eagan Battalion 2 decided to take an offensive attack on the fire and requested for the call to be upgraded to a second alarm. With that upgrade to a second alarm, the Eagan Fire Department received assistance from several area fire crews, including the Burnsville Fire Department, Apple Valley Fire Department, and Bloomington Fire Department. Additionally, aid was provided by the Eagan Police Department for traffic control and MHealth EMS.
Red Wing Woman Pleads Not Guilty in Newborn’s Death in 1999
Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Red Wing woman who was identified earlier this year as the mother of two of the three newborn children who were found dead in the Mississippi River in southeastern Minnesota between 1999 and 2007, today entered not guilty pleas to murder charges. 52-year-old...
Hayfield Man Accused of Ramming Squad Car, Fleeing
Hayfield, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Hayfield man is facing three felony charges related to an arrest in Dodge County over the weekend. The criminal complaint filed Monday morning against 31-year-old Chad Cordie accuses him of fleeing Dodge County Sheriff’s Deputies before ramming their squad vehicles in Hayfield around 10:15 p.m. Saturday. The incident began when authorities were dispatched to the report of a violation of a Domestic Assault No Contact Order (DANCO) violation at a Hayfield pub.
Entire Edina apartment building displaced after fire
EDINA, Minn. -- More than three dozen Edina residents need a place to stay after a fire broke out at their apartment building Tuesday night.Firefighters from Edina and six neighboring suburbs were called to the fire on the 6300 block of Barrie Road.Edina Fire Chief Andrew Slama said the fire started on the second floor, and a kitchen in one of those units has major damage.Several residents were checked for smoke inhalation at the scene but there were no injuries. Residents in all 39 units have been displaced. The chief said they're working with the Red Cross and local hotels to find them places to stay.The snow and cold just added to the dangers of fighting this fire. "Freezing temperatures and the snow don't assist the situation. Luckily, it wasn't frigid temperatures tonight, but the snow and cold did challenge the firefighters," Slama said.The chief said the investigation will center on that kitchen in the second floor apartment, but no official cause is known at this time.
