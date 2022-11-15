Lady Buffs, Black Knights Win

MOSHEIM — Payton Norton and Joie Shipley had made one field goal between them prior to the fourth quarter.

But with the opposition rallying, Norton and Shipley delivered West Greene Middle School’s most critical baskets. The two did all of the scoring for the Lady Buffaloes during the fourth quarter, as West Greene held off Chuckey-Doak Middle 29-19 on Monday night.

Norton’s baseline jumper stopped a 7-0 run by Chuckey-Doak and gave the Lady Buffaloes a 23-18 lead. Shipley’s layup and Norton’s 10-foot jumper came within a 24-second stretch to make it 27-18 with 1:50 to play. Norton, who scored a team-high eight points, then added two free throws to ice the game.

Aleea Aiken scored six points, all in the first half. Her layup and pull-up jumper in the second quarter put West Greene ahead 17-8. Shipley then grabbed a rebound and fed Erica Davis for a wide-open layup as the first half ended, building a 19-8 lead at intermission.

Shipley, who had earlier hit three foul shots, finished with five points. Journey Lamons and Davis each hit two first-half baskets for their four points, while Emily Justis added two.

The Lady Black Knights didn’t go away quietly. Chuckey-Doak held the Lady Buffs without a field goal in the third quarter while closing the gap with field goals by Rylee Rawlings and Tralyn Southerland. Isabelle Karriker scored in the paint with 4:28 in the game to make it 21-18, before West Greene clamped down defensively.

Rawlings led Chuckey-Doak with seven points. Chloe Kirkpatrick and Karriker both scored four with Jayden Myers and Southerland adding two apiece.

BOYS CHUCKEY-DOAK 50 WEST GREENE 29

Ryland Grindstaff and Kaine Ricker got Chuckey-Doak Middle School going in a hurry.

Tied 2-2, the Black Knights scored 20 straight points and never looked back in Monday’s road triumph at West Greene Middle.

Grindstaff scored the game’s first basket and fired in 19 points to lead Chuckey-Doak. His second 3-pointer gave the Black Knights a 21-2 lead after one.

Ricker, who hit three quick layups to break the 2-2 tie, finished with 11 points. After an eight-point first quarter, Ricker stole the ball for another layup just before halftime as Chuckey-Doak led 34-9.

Shane Cook also hit double figures with 10 points, scoring two fast-break layups in the second quarter. Cook scored his final basket off a Grindstaff steal, before Grindstaff’s third and final 3-pointer. Two baskets by Bradley Caldwell helped give Chuckey-Doak its largest lead at 48-13.

Caldwell totaled five points, Jaime Hernandez hit an early 3-pointer and Adler Hawkins scored his two points in the fourth quarter.

Carter Stills led the Buffaloes with 10 points, eight coming in the final quarter, and Tytus Shelton added five. Skylar Thornburg, Eli Brown and Aiden Willett each scored four, and Josiah Dawson had two.

GIRLS GREENEVILLE 29 ROSS ROBINSON 26

Greeneville Middle School trailed 18-17 at halftime and 23-22 entering the fourth quarter before rallying past Ross Robinson.

Julia Woolsey led the Lady Devils with 11 points, hitting two field goals and seven free throws.

Allison Hayes hit from 3-point range, and Paizlie Christian hit a 2-point basket during the fourth quarter for their lone, but critical, points.

Takiyah Crum hit from deep early and finished with five points. Millie Ward and Kaydynse Gibson both scored four points on a pair of field goals for Greeneville.

Kealy King scored 10 points to lead Ross Robinson, which led 14-8 after one quarter before Greeneville pulled closer.

GATLINBURG-PITTMAN 39 SOUTH GREENE 8

Leading 19-0 after one quarter, Gatlinburg-Pittman stormed ahead to a 32-6 halftime lead in Monday’s win at South Greene Middle.

Clarissa Davis buried two 3-pointers in the second quarter and finished with six points for the Lady Rebels. Madison Fillers added two foul shots in the third quarter.

Ella Stinnett and Sydney Byrd both scored 12 points for G-P.

NEWPORT GRAMMAR 45 NORTH GREENE 5

Newport Grammar School scored 22 first-quarter points and led 30-3 at the half in Monday’s win over visiting North Greene.

Hannah Brooks and Heidi Trentham each hit a field goal and scored two points for the Lady Huskies, and Addison Dean added one.

Hayden Carter (15), Ellie Proffitt (12) and Karmine Carmichael (10) all hit double figures for Newport Grammar.

BOYS GATLINBURG-PITTMAN 50 SOUTH GREENE 40

South Greene Middle remained within striking distance throughout the night, but the visiting Highlanders finally pulled away late.

Noah Wright scored 21 points, and Gavin Dyer had 12 to lead the Rebels. Wright scored nine points in the first half and hit three field goals in each of the last two quarters. Dyer hit two 3-pointers in the third quarter and one more basket in the fourth.

Jude Dyer finished with four points, Simons Burns three and Colton Fillers two.

ROSS ROBINSON 40 GREENEVILLE 29

Greeneville Middle School led 10-6 after one quarter and 20-14 at halftime. But a dominant third quarter allowed Ross Robinson to rally past the Greene Devils Monday night.

Yordan Gomez-Mills led Greeneville with 11 points, nine in the first half including a 3-pointer. Landon Aldridge hit from deep twice for his six points.

Taren Claridy, who buried a 3 in the third quarter, and Cole Smith each scored five points, and Braylen Kidwell added two.

Henry Hill and Griffin Heap scored 13 points apiece and combined for seven 3-pointers to lead Robinson.