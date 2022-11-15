ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Niu Technologies Stock Is 32% Up In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) rose by a staggering 32.37% in 10 sessions from $2.78 at 2022-11-03, to $3.68 at 15:35 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.65% to $11,111.46, following the last session’s downward trend. Niu Technologies’s...
Less Than Five Hours Before The NYSE Open, FuboTV Is Up By 4%

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than five hours and FuboTV‘s pre-market value is already 4.26% up. FuboTV’s last close was $3.05, 91.31% below its 52-week high of $35.10. The last session, NYSE ended with FuboTV (FUBO) dropping 4.98% to $3.05. NYSE dropped 0.27% to $15,223.96,...
Amkor Technology Already 4% Down, Almost One Hour Before The NASDAQ Open

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than one hour and Amkor Technology‘s pre-market value is already 4.83% down. Amkor Technology’s last close was $27.95, 4.92% higher than its 52-week high of $26.64. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Amkor Technology (AMKR) dropping 1.83% to $27.95. NASDAQ...
SmileDirectClub Already 4% Up, Almost Three Hours Before The NASDAQ Open

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than three hours and SmileDirectClub‘s pre-market value is already 4.32% up. SmileDirectClub’s last close was $0.65, 84.85% under its 52-week high of $4.29. The last session, NASDAQ finished with SmileDirectClub (SDC) falling 5.84% to $0.65. NASDAQ dropped 0.35% to $11,144.96,...
Groupon Stock Went Up By Over 25% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) rose by a staggering 25.58% in 10 sessions from $6.84 at 2022-11-03, to $8.59 at 16:25 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.35% to $11,144.96, following the last session’s downward trend. Groupon’s last close...
This AI Correctly Guessed Tomorrow’s Stock Prices For Upwork and Geo Group

VIANEWS – The Innrs algorithm for artificial intelligence suggested yesterday a handful of financial assets that could make investors profit. Via News provides daily facts about an AI algorithm used to forecast the price of financial assets and their trend for next week. Innrs offers AI-based statistical tools that...
Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Up Momentum With A 34% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) rose by a staggering 34.9% in 21 sessions from $60.51 to $81.63 at 15:08 EST on Thursday, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is sliding 0.53% to $15,184.36, following the last session’s downward trend. Taiwan Semiconductor’s...
Marathon Stock Down By 27% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Marathon (NASDAQ: MARA) dropped by a staggering 27.82% in 21 sessions from $11.07 at 2022-10-19, to $7.99 at 15:29 EST on Thursday, after four successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is dropping 0.65% to $11,111.46, following the last session’s downward trend. Marathon’s...
EPR Properties And 4 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – EPR Properties (EPR), Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. Limited Partnership (MMP), Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (SPNS) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio up until now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee...
Castle Biosciences Stock Over 9% Down As Session Comes To An End On Thursday

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ: CSTL) fell 9.07% to $19.81 at 15:56 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.65% to $11,111.46, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, at the moment, a somewhat negative trend exchanging session today.
NASDAQ Composite Went Up By Over 6% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 6.83% for the last 10 sessions. At 10:18 EST on Thursday, 17 November, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $11,048.97. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 768337735, 87.81% below its average volume of 6304476356.67. Regarding NASDAQ Composite’s yearly highs...
Platinum Futures Over 5% Up In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 5.49% for the last 10 sessions. At 04:52 EST on Thursday, 17 November, Platinum (PL) is $1,009.20. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 2910, 99.99% below its average volume of 12698143971.53. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...

