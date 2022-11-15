ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Amkor Technology Already 4% Down, Almost One Hour Before The NASDAQ Open

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than one hour and Amkor Technology‘s pre-market value is already 4.83% down. Amkor Technology’s last close was $27.95, 4.92% higher than its 52-week high of $26.64. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Amkor Technology (AMKR) dropping 1.83% to $27.95. NASDAQ...
Less Than Five Hours Before The NYSE Open, FuboTV Is Up By 4%

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than five hours and FuboTV‘s pre-market value is already 4.26% up. FuboTV’s last close was $3.05, 91.31% below its 52-week high of $35.10. The last session, NYSE ended with FuboTV (FUBO) dropping 4.98% to $3.05. NYSE dropped 0.27% to $15,223.96,...
This AI Correctly Guessed Tomorrow’s Stock Prices For Upwork and Geo Group

VIANEWS – The Innrs algorithm for artificial intelligence suggested yesterday a handful of financial assets that could make investors profit. Via News provides daily facts about an AI algorithm used to forecast the price of financial assets and their trend for next week. Innrs offers AI-based statistical tools that...
Sabre Corporation Stock Is 0% Down In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR) dropped by a staggering 0% in 21 sessions from $0 to $0.00 at 02:42 EST on Friday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is falling 0.35% to $11,144.96, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses.
Castle Biosciences Stock Over 9% Down As Session Comes To An End On Thursday

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ: CSTL) fell 9.07% to $19.81 at 15:56 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.65% to $11,111.46, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, at the moment, a somewhat negative trend exchanging session today.
USD/CNH Up Momentum: 0.866% Up In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 0.8659% for the last session’s close. At 06:06 EST on Thursday, 17 November, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $7.16. About USD/CNH’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.546% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $7.06 and 0.344% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $7.19.
Dow Jones Industrial Average Up Momentum With A 9% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 9.48% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:10 EST on Thursday, 17 November, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $33,308.41. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 45975307, 87.94% below its average volume of...
S&P 500 Jumps By 5% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – S&P 500 (GSPC) has been up by 5.95% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:12 EST on Thursday, 17 November, S&P 500 (GSPC) is $3,915.15. Today’s last reported volume for S&P 500 is 326210857, 85.5% below its average volume of 2251055712.09. About S&P 500’s yearly highs...
NASDAQ Composite Went Up By Over 6% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 6.83% for the last 10 sessions. At 10:18 EST on Thursday, 17 November, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $11,048.97. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 768337735, 87.81% below its average volume of 6304476356.67. Regarding NASDAQ Composite’s yearly highs...
SVB Financial Group Stock Down Momentum With A 29% Drop In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) fell by a staggering 29.91% in 21 sessions from $315.37 at 2022-10-19, to $221.04 at 15:31 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.65% to $11,111.46, following the last session’s downward trend. SVB...
USD/JPY Went Down By Over 2% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – USD/JPY (USDJPY) has been up by 2.25% for the last 21 sessions. At 23:08 EST on Wednesday, 16 November, USD/JPY (USDJPY) is $139.56. USD/JPY’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 24.005% up from its 52-week low and 8.147% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/JPY’s last...
Platinum Futures Down By 5% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 5.16% for the last 5 sessions. At 16:52 EST on Thursday, 17 November, Platinum (PL) is $989.80. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 18892, 99.99% below its average volume of 12615285018.87. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Niu Technologies Stock Is 32% Up In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) rose by a staggering 32.37% in 10 sessions from $2.78 at 2022-11-03, to $3.68 at 15:35 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.65% to $11,111.46, following the last session’s downward trend. Niu Technologies’s...
Mid And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – Rent-A-Center (RCII), MiX Telematics Limited (MIXT), Mid (MAA) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have collected information regarding stocks with the highest payout ratio up to now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
USD/CNH Slides By 2% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 2.29% for the last 5 sessions. At 21:06 EST on Thursday, 17 November, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $7.15. USD/CNH’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.237% up from its 52-week low and 0.113% down from its 52-week high. News about EUR/USD.
GBP/USD Up Momentum With A 3% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – GBP/USD (GBPUSD) has been up by 3.09% for the last 21 sessions. At 12:08 EST on Thursday, 17 November, GBP/USD (GBPUSD) is $1.18. Gbp/usd Forex Signal: Bulls are in Control ahead of Autumn Statement – 17 Nov 2022. The GBP/USD price moved upwards after the latest...

