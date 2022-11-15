Read full article on original website
Silver Futures Over 8% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Silver (SI) has been up by 8.86% for the last 21 sessions. At 20:04 EST on Thursday, 17 November, Silver (SI) is $21.02. Today’s last reported volume for Silver is 683, 99.99% below its average volume of 15914245780.79. Volatility. Silver’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Copper Futures Up Momentum With A 8% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 8.94% for the last 21 sessions. At 22:50 EST on Thursday, 17 November, Copper (HG) is $3.69. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 6115, 99.99% below its average volume of 16108931362.85. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Platinum Futures Down By 5% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 5.16% for the last 5 sessions. At 16:52 EST on Thursday, 17 November, Platinum (PL) is $989.80. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 18892, 99.99% below its average volume of 12615285018.87. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
USD/CAD Falls By 2% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CAD (USDCAD) has been up by 2.77% for the last 10 sessions. At 12:10 EST on Thursday, 17 November, USD/CAD (USDCAD) is $1.33. USD/CAD’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 7.532% up from its 52-week low and 4.545% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/CAD’s last...
Niu Technologies Stock Is 32% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) rose by a staggering 32.37% in 10 sessions from $2.78 at 2022-11-03, to $3.68 at 15:35 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.65% to $11,111.46, following the last session’s downward trend. Niu Technologies’s...
S&P 500 Jumps By 5% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P 500 (GSPC) has been up by 5.95% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:12 EST on Thursday, 17 November, S&P 500 (GSPC) is $3,915.15. Today’s last reported volume for S&P 500 is 326210857, 85.5% below its average volume of 2251055712.09. About S&P 500’s yearly highs...
Dow Jones Industrial Average Up Momentum With A 9% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 9.48% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:10 EST on Thursday, 17 November, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $33,308.41. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 45975307, 87.94% below its average volume of...
USD/JPY Went Down By Over 2% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/JPY (USDJPY) has been up by 2.25% for the last 21 sessions. At 23:08 EST on Wednesday, 16 November, USD/JPY (USDJPY) is $139.56. USD/JPY’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 24.005% up from its 52-week low and 8.147% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/JPY’s last...
NASDAQ Composite Went Up By Over 6% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 6.83% for the last 10 sessions. At 10:18 EST on Thursday, 17 November, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $11,048.97. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 768337735, 87.81% below its average volume of 6304476356.67. Regarding NASDAQ Composite’s yearly highs...
Marathon Stock Down By 27% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Marathon (NASDAQ: MARA) dropped by a staggering 27.82% in 21 sessions from $11.07 at 2022-10-19, to $7.99 at 15:29 EST on Thursday, after four successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is dropping 0.65% to $11,111.46, following the last session’s downward trend. Marathon’s...
USD/JPY Up Momentum: 0.778% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/JPY (USDJPY) has been up by 0.7784% for the last session’s close. At 09:08 EST on Thursday, 17 November, USD/JPY (USDJPY) is $140.59. Regarding USD/JPY’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.224% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $138.89 and 0.22% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $140.29.
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Over 5% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 5.1% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Thursday, 17 November, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,121.60. About S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 11.45% up from its 52-week low and 6.3%...
CBOE Is 2% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 2.78% for the last session’s close. At 10:17 EST on Thursday, 17 November, CBOE (VIX) is $24.78. About CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 3.29% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $23.99 and 0.24% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $24.72.
Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Drops By 21% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE) dropped by a staggering 21.86% in 5 sessions from $1.83 at -21.86, to $1.43 at 19:25 EST on Thursday, after four successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 0.35% to $11,144.96, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses.
PetroChina Stock Down Momentum With A 0% Drop In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of PetroChina (NYSE: PTR) slid by a staggering 0% in 21 sessions from $0 to $0.00 at 19:40 EST on Thursday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is falling 0.27% to $15,223.96, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. PetroChina’s...
Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Up Momentum With A 34% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) rose by a staggering 34.9% in 21 sessions from $60.51 to $81.63 at 15:08 EST on Thursday, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is sliding 0.53% to $15,184.36, following the last session’s downward trend. Taiwan Semiconductor’s...
Castle Biosciences Stock Over 9% Down As Session Comes To An End On Thursday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ: CSTL) fell 9.07% to $19.81 at 15:56 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.65% to $11,111.46, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, at the moment, a somewhat negative trend exchanging session today.
NeuroMetrix And Aware, Inc. On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Thursday’s US Premarket Session
(VIANEWS) – Good morning! Another day of trading is almost starting and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US premarket session. The three biggest winners today are NeuroMetrix, Xenetic Biosciences, and Vanguard Intermediate-Term. Rank Financial Asset Price. Premarket. Change. Updated...
Less Than Six Hours Before The Market Open, Tattooed Chef Is Down By 4%
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than six hours and Tattooed Chef‘s pre-market value is already 4.58% down. Tattooed Chef’s last close was $2.40, 90.53% below its 52-week high of $25.35. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Tattooed Chef (TTCF) sliding 12.41% to $2.40. NASDAQ dropped...
Washington Federal And 4 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Washington Federal (WAFD), ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB), Autodesk (ADSK) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
