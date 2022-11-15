Read full article on original website
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Up Momentum With A 12% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 12.36% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Thursday, 17 November, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $14,315.94. Concerning DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 20.68% up from its 52-week low and 12.12% down from its 52-week high.
USD/JPY Went Down By Over 2% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/JPY (USDJPY) has been up by 2.25% for the last 21 sessions. At 23:08 EST on Wednesday, 16 November, USD/JPY (USDJPY) is $139.56. USD/JPY’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 24.005% up from its 52-week low and 8.147% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/JPY’s last...
HANG SENG INDEX Is 10% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 10.41% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:08 EST on Thursday, 17 November, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $18,229.93. About HANG SENG INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 24.89% up from its 52-week low and 27.37% down from its 52-week high.
Palladium Futures Went Up By Over 6% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 6.94% for the last 10 sessions. At 13:50 EST on Thursday, 17 November, Palladium (PA) is $2,019.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 767, 99.99% below its average volume of 5911729695.98. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Facebook Stock Is 25% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Facebook (NASDAQ: META) rose by a staggering 25.04% in 10 sessions from $88.91 at 2022-11-03, to $111.17 at 15:26 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.24% to $11,156.71, following the last session’s downward trend. Facebook’s last close...
GBP/USD Up Momentum With A 3% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – GBP/USD (GBPUSD) has been up by 3.09% for the last 21 sessions. At 12:08 EST on Thursday, 17 November, GBP/USD (GBPUSD) is $1.18. Gbp/usd Forex Signal: Bulls are in Control ahead of Autumn Statement – 17 Nov 2022. The GBP/USD price moved upwards after the latest...
S&P 500 Jumps By 5% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P 500 (GSPC) has been up by 5.95% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:12 EST on Thursday, 17 November, S&P 500 (GSPC) is $3,915.15. Today’s last reported volume for S&P 500 is 326210857, 85.5% below its average volume of 2251055712.09. About S&P 500’s yearly highs...
Platinum Futures Down Momentum With A 4% Slide In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 4.94% for the last 5 sessions. At 07:52 EST on Friday, 18 November, Platinum (PL) is $991.00. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 4412, 99.99% below its average volume of 12513219647.57. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Dow Jones Industrial Average Up Momentum With A 9% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 9.48% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:10 EST on Thursday, 17 November, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $33,308.41. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 45975307, 87.94% below its average volume of...
USD/JPY Up Momentum: 0.778% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/JPY (USDJPY) has been up by 0.7784% for the last session’s close. At 09:08 EST on Thursday, 17 November, USD/JPY (USDJPY) is $140.59. Regarding USD/JPY’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.224% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $138.89 and 0.22% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $140.29.
NASDAQ Composite Went Up By Over 6% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 6.83% for the last 10 sessions. At 10:18 EST on Thursday, 17 November, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $11,048.97. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 768337735, 87.81% below its average volume of 6304476356.67. Regarding NASDAQ Composite’s yearly highs...
Coffee Futures Down By 29% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Coffee (KC) has been up by 29.63% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:50 EST on Friday, 18 November, Coffee (KC) is $157.85. Today’s last reported volume for Coffee is 803, 95.67% below its average volume of 18556.86. Volatility. Coffee’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Sabre Corporation Stock Is 0% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR) dropped by a staggering 0% in 21 sessions from $0 to $0.00 at 02:42 EST on Friday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is falling 0.35% to $11,144.96, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses.
Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Drops By 21% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE) dropped by a staggering 21.86% in 5 sessions from $1.83 at -21.86, to $1.43 at 19:25 EST on Thursday, after four successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 0.35% to $11,144.96, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses.
Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Up Momentum With A 34% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) rose by a staggering 34.9% in 21 sessions from $60.51 to $81.63 at 15:08 EST on Thursday, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is sliding 0.53% to $15,184.36, following the last session’s downward trend. Taiwan Semiconductor’s...
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Over 5% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 5.1% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Thursday, 17 November, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,121.60. About S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 11.45% up from its 52-week low and 6.3%...
Castle Biosciences Stock Over 9% Down As Session Comes To An End On Thursday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ: CSTL) fell 9.07% to $19.81 at 15:56 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.65% to $11,111.46, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, at the moment, a somewhat negative trend exchanging session today.
Microchip Technology Stock Is 23% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ: MCHP) jumped by a staggering 23.51% in 10 sessions from $59.46 to $73.44 at 14:07 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.07% to $11,176.15, following the last session’s downward trend. Microchip Technology’s last close...
China Petroleum & Chemical Stock Down Momentum With A 0% Slide In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE: SNP) fell by a staggering 0% in 21 sessions from $0 to $0.00 at 19:42 EST on Thursday, after five successive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is sliding 0.27% to $15,223.96, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses.
NeuroMetrix And Aware, Inc. On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Thursday’s US Premarket Session
(VIANEWS) – Good morning! Another day of trading is almost starting and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US premarket session. The three biggest winners today are NeuroMetrix, Xenetic Biosciences, and Vanguard Intermediate-Term. Rank Financial Asset Price. Premarket. Change. Updated...
