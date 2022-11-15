Read full article on original website
USD/CNH Up Momentum: 0.866% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 0.8659% for the last session’s close. At 06:06 EST on Thursday, 17 November, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $7.16. About USD/CNH’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.546% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $7.06 and 0.344% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $7.19.
CBOE Is 22% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 22.2% for the last 21 sessions. At 17:08 EST on Thursday, 17 November, CBOE (VIX) is $23.93. Regarding CBOE’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 46.45% up from its 52-week low and 38.55% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. CBOE’s...
EUR/GBP Up Momentum With A 1% Jump In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/GBP (EURGBP) has been up by 1.29% for the last 10 sessions. At 07:06 EST on Thursday, 17 November, EUR/GBP (EURGBP) is $0.87. EUR/GBP’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 6.399% up from its 52-week low and 5.489% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/GBP’s last...
Silver Futures Over 8% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Silver (SI) has been up by 8.86% for the last 21 sessions. At 20:04 EST on Thursday, 17 November, Silver (SI) is $21.02. Today’s last reported volume for Silver is 683, 99.99% below its average volume of 15914245780.79. Volatility. Silver’s last week, last month’s, and last...
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Is 12% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 12.44% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Friday, 18 November, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $14,355.91. Concerning DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 21.02% up from its 52-week low and 11.85% down from its 52-week high.
USD/CAD Falls By 2% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CAD (USDCAD) has been up by 2.77% for the last 10 sessions. At 12:10 EST on Thursday, 17 November, USD/CAD (USDCAD) is $1.33. USD/CAD’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 7.532% up from its 52-week low and 4.545% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/CAD’s last...
HANG SENG INDEX Jumps By 6% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 6.11% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:08 EST on Wednesday, 16 November, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $17,947.48. About HANG SENG INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 22.95% up from its 52-week low and 29.38% down from its 52-week high.
NASDAQ Composite Went Up By Over 6% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 6.83% for the last 10 sessions. At 10:18 EST on Thursday, 17 November, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $11,048.97. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 768337735, 87.81% below its average volume of 6304476356.67. Regarding NASDAQ Composite’s yearly highs...
Platinum Futures Down Momentum With A 4% Slide In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 4.94% for the last 5 sessions. At 07:52 EST on Friday, 18 November, Platinum (PL) is $991.00. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 4412, 99.99% below its average volume of 12513219647.57. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
According to Graham Stephan, This Is the Biggest Reason Investors Underperform -- and He's Right
If you jump in and out of the market, it could cost you.
SmileDirectClub Already 4% Up, Almost Three Hours Before The NASDAQ Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than three hours and SmileDirectClub‘s pre-market value is already 4.32% up. SmileDirectClub’s last close was $0.65, 84.85% under its 52-week high of $4.29. The last session, NASDAQ finished with SmileDirectClub (SDC) falling 5.84% to $0.65. NASDAQ dropped 0.35% to $11,144.96,...
Xenetic Biosciences Already 5% Up, Almost Five Hours Before The Market Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than five hours and Xenetic Biosciences‘s pre-market value is already 5% up. Xenetic Biosciences’s last close was $0.44, 75.56% below its 52-week high of $1.80. The last session, NASDAQ ended with Xenetic Biosciences (XBIO) jumping 4.56% to $0.44. NASDAQ dropped...
Fiverr Stock Up By 34% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Fiverr (NYSE: FVRR) jumped by a staggering 34.38% in 21 sessions from $28.51 to $38.31 at 14:06 EST on Thursday, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is sliding 0.42% to $15,200.57, following the last session’s downward trend. Fiverr’s last close...
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. And 6 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP), 1st Source Corporation (SRCE), Afya (AFYA) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
U.S. Stocks Waver, Remain on Track to End Week With Losses
"By Damian J. TroiseStocks wavered in afternoon trading on Wall Street Friday and are heading for losses for the week after several days of bumpy trading.The S&P 500 fell 0.2% as of 12:26 p.m. Eastern. The benchmark index had traded as high as 0.8% earlier in the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 42 points, or 0.1%, to 33,593 and the Nasdaq fell 0.6%.Small company stocks did better than the the rest of the market. The Russell 2000 rose 0.2%.Major indexes are all on track for weekly losses.Health care and financial companies were among the biggest gainers. UnitedHealth Group...
Microchip Technology Stock Is 23% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ: MCHP) jumped by a staggering 23.51% in 10 sessions from $59.46 to $73.44 at 14:07 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.07% to $11,176.15, following the last session’s downward trend. Microchip Technology’s last close...
Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Drops By 21% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE) dropped by a staggering 21.86% in 5 sessions from $1.83 at -21.86, to $1.43 at 19:25 EST on Thursday, after four successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 0.35% to $11,144.96, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses.
SVB Financial Group Stock Down Momentum With A 29% Drop In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) fell by a staggering 29.91% in 21 sessions from $315.37 at 2022-10-19, to $221.04 at 15:31 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.65% to $11,111.46, following the last session’s downward trend. SVB...
Less Than Five Hours Before The NYSE Open, FuboTV Is Up By 4%
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than five hours and FuboTV‘s pre-market value is already 4.26% up. FuboTV’s last close was $3.05, 91.31% below its 52-week high of $35.10. The last session, NYSE ended with FuboTV (FUBO) dropping 4.98% to $3.05. NYSE dropped 0.27% to $15,223.96,...
Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Up Momentum With A 34% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) rose by a staggering 34.9% in 21 sessions from $60.51 to $81.63 at 15:08 EST on Thursday, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is sliding 0.53% to $15,184.36, following the last session’s downward trend. Taiwan Semiconductor’s...
