USA Diario

United States: a stimulus check will be coming your way soon as a Christmas gift

This is just how the economic aid provided by the states to their residents is viewed in the face of the high levels of inflation that the United States is experiencing today. Prior to such significant days as Thanksgiving and Christmas you will receive a new stimulus check of up to $1 050.00 USD. Find out here which areas of the country will benefit from this new financial relief.
via.news

USD/CNH Over 2% Down In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 2.57% for the last 5 sessions. At 09:08 EST on Friday, 18 November, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $7.13. USD/CNH’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.302% up from its 52-week low and 0.401% down from its 52-week high. News about USD/JPY.
via.news

Platinum Futures Down Momentum With A 4% Slide In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 4.94% for the last 5 sessions. At 07:52 EST on Friday, 18 November, Platinum (PL) is $991.00. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 4412, 99.99% below its average volume of 12513219647.57. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news

Palladium Futures Down By 4% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 4% for the last 5 sessions. At 13:52 EST on Friday, 18 November, Palladium (PA) is $1,958.50. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 1204, 99.99% below its average volume of 5842412935.32. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news

EUR/CHF Is 2% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – EUR/CHF (EURCHF) has been up by 2.2% for the last 21 sessions. At 09:06 EST on Friday, 18 November, EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is $0.99. EUR/CHF’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 4.783% up from its 52-week low and 6.889% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/CHF’s last...
via.news

NYSE Composite Is 10% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) has been up by 10.38% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:16 EST on Friday, 18 November, NYSE Composite (NYA) is $15,277.01. About NYSE Composite’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 29.13% up from its 52-week low and 8.67% down from its 52-week high.
via.news

PetroChina Stock Down Momentum With A 0% Drop In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of PetroChina (NYSE: PTR) slid by a staggering 0% in 21 sessions from $0 to $0.00 at 19:40 EST on Thursday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is falling 0.27% to $15,223.96, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. PetroChina’s...
via.news

Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Up Momentum With A 34% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) rose by a staggering 34.9% in 21 sessions from $60.51 to $81.63 at 15:08 EST on Thursday, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is sliding 0.53% to $15,184.36, following the last session’s downward trend. Taiwan Semiconductor’s...
via.news

DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Is 12% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 12.44% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Friday, 18 November, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $14,355.91. Concerning DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 21.02% up from its 52-week low and 11.85% down from its 52-week high.
via.news

Bilibili Stock Over 31% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI) jumped by a staggering 31.17% in 21 sessions from $11.07 to $14.52 at 15:40 EST on Friday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is dropping 0.16% to $11,127.14, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. Bilibili’s last close...
via.news

Novavax Stock Down By 21% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell by a staggering 21.49% in 5 sessions from $25.04 at -21.49, to $19.66 at 16:25 EST on Friday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 0.01% to $11,146.06, after two successive sessions in a row of losses.
via.news

Natural Gas Futures Went Up By Over 21% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Natural Gas (NG) has been up by 21.58% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:54 EST on Friday, 18 November, Natural Gas (NG) is $6.32. Today’s last reported volume for Natural Gas is 42879, 99.99% below its average volume of 5613032688.27. Volatility. Natural Gas’s last week,...
via.news

Lumber Futures Drops By 13% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Lumber (LBS) has been up by 13.78% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:55 EST on Friday, 18 November, Lumber (LBS) is $431.10. Today’s last reported volume for Lumber is 86, 99.99% below its average volume of 22332875.13. Volatility. Lumber’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news

Niu Technologies Stock Is 32% Up In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) rose by a staggering 32.37% in 10 sessions from $2.78 at 2022-11-03, to $3.68 at 15:35 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.65% to $11,111.46, following the last session’s downward trend. Niu Technologies’s...
via.news

Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Drops By 21% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE) dropped by a staggering 21.86% in 5 sessions from $1.83 at -21.86, to $1.43 at 19:25 EST on Thursday, after four successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 0.35% to $11,144.96, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses.
via.news

China Petroleum & Chemical Stock Over 0% Down In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE: SNP) slid by a staggering 0% in 21 sessions from $0 to $0.00 at 19:43 EST on Friday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is rising 0.56% to $15,309.77, following the last session’s upward trend.

