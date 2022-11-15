Read full article on original website
Silver Futures Down Momentum With A 4% Fall In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Silver (SI) has been up by 4.55% for the last 5 sessions. At 01:51 EST on Sunday, 20 November, Silver (SI) is $20.98. Today’s last reported volume for Silver is 43942, 99.99% below its average volume of 16586299046.58. Volatility. Silver’s last week, last month’s, and last...
USD/CAD Is 2% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CAD (USDCAD) has been up by 2.2% for the last 21 sessions. At 23:06 EST on Thursday, 17 November, USD/CAD (USDCAD) is $1.33. USD/CAD’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 7.33% up from its 52-week low and 4.724% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/CAD’s last...
PetroChina Stock Down Momentum With A 0% Drop In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of PetroChina (NYSE: PTR) slid by a staggering 0% in 21 sessions from $0 to $0.00 at 19:40 EST on Thursday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is falling 0.27% to $15,223.96, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. PetroChina’s...
HANG SENG INDEX Is 10% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 10.41% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:08 EST on Thursday, 17 November, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $18,229.93. About HANG SENG INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 24.89% up from its 52-week low and 27.37% down from its 52-week high.
Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Up Momentum With A 34% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) rose by a staggering 34.9% in 21 sessions from $60.51 to $81.63 at 15:08 EST on Thursday, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is sliding 0.53% to $15,184.36, following the last session’s downward trend. Taiwan Semiconductor’s...
Copper Futures Over 5% Down In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 5% for the last 5 sessions. At 04:50 EST on Saturday, 19 November, Copper (HG) is $3.64. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 51677, 99.99% below its average volume of 16690180704.21. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Niu Technologies Stock Is 32% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) rose by a staggering 32.37% in 10 sessions from $2.78 at 2022-11-03, to $3.68 at 15:35 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.65% to $11,111.46, following the last session’s downward trend. Niu Technologies’s...
NYSE Composite Is 10% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) has been up by 10.38% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:16 EST on Friday, 18 November, NYSE Composite (NYA) is $15,277.01. About NYSE Composite’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 29.13% up from its 52-week low and 8.67% down from its 52-week high.
ASML Holding Stock Went Up By Over 34% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) rose by a staggering 34.43% in 21 sessions from $437.27 at 2022-10-20, to $587.82 at 14:12 EST on Friday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is dropping 0.49% to $11,090.82, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses.
Palladium Futures Up By 7% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 7.68% for the last 10 sessions. At 01:50 EST on Friday, 18 November, Palladium (PA) is $2,041.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 13, 99.99% below its average volume of 5881822127.16. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Novavax Stock Down By 21% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell by a staggering 21.49% in 5 sessions from $25.04 at -21.49, to $19.66 at 16:25 EST on Friday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 0.01% to $11,146.06, after two successive sessions in a row of losses.
Dow Jones Industrial Average Up By 10% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 10.71% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Friday, 18 November, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $33,583.56. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 50033857, 86.75% below its average volume of...
Lumber Futures Drops By 13% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Lumber (LBS) has been up by 13.78% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:55 EST on Friday, 18 November, Lumber (LBS) is $431.10. Today’s last reported volume for Lumber is 86, 99.99% below its average volume of 22332875.13. Volatility. Lumber’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Drops By 16% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE) fell by a staggering 16.86% in 5 sessions from $1.72 at -16.86, to $1.43 at 19:26 EST on Friday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 0.01% to $11,146.06, following the last session’s upward trend.
Castle Biosciences Stock Over 9% Down As Session Comes To An End On Thursday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ: CSTL) fell 9.07% to $19.81 at 15:56 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.65% to $11,111.46, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, at the moment, a somewhat negative trend exchanging session today.
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Over 5% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 5.1% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Thursday, 17 November, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,121.60. About S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 11.45% up from its 52-week low and 6.3%...
Less Than Two Hours Before The NASDAQ Open, Groupon Is Up By 4%
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than two hours and Groupon‘s pre-market value is already 4.54% up. Groupon’s last close was $8.59, 72.42% under its 52-week high of $31.15. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Groupon (GRPN) rising 0.47% to $8.59. NASDAQ slid 0.35% to $11,144.96,...
Less Than Six Hours Before The Market Open, Tattooed Chef Is Down By 4%
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than six hours and Tattooed Chef‘s pre-market value is already 4.58% down. Tattooed Chef’s last close was $2.40, 90.53% below its 52-week high of $25.35. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Tattooed Chef (TTCF) sliding 12.41% to $2.40. NASDAQ dropped...
Less Than Three Hours Before The NASDAQ Open, Xenetic Biosciences Is Down By 15%
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than three hours and Xenetic Biosciences‘s pre-market value is already 15.05% down. Xenetic Biosciences’s last close was $0.44, 75.56% under its 52-week high of $1.80. The last session, NASDAQ ended with Xenetic Biosciences (XBIO) dropping 0% to $0.44. NASDAQ dropped...
Green Plains Partners LP, First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund, Another 6 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Green Plains Partners LP (GPP), First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (FEO), Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Green Plains Partners LP (GPP) 12.37 -1.28% 14.7% 2022-11-15 19:13:06. 2 First...
