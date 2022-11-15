Read full article on original website
EUR/GBP Up Momentum With A 1% Jump In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/GBP (EURGBP) has been up by 1.29% for the last 10 sessions. At 07:06 EST on Thursday, 17 November, EUR/GBP (EURGBP) is $0.87. EUR/GBP’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 6.399% up from its 52-week low and 5.489% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/GBP’s last...
Copper Futures Went Down By Over 6% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 6.31% for the last 5 sessions. At 10:50 EST on Thursday, 17 November, Copper (HG) is $3.69. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 39184, 99.99% below its average volume of 16189475861.33. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
USD/CHF Down By 5% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CHF (USDCHF) has been up by 5.44% for the last 10 sessions. At 07:08 EST on Thursday, 17 November, USD/CHF (USDCHF) is $0.95. USD/CHF’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 4.344% up from its 52-week low and 6.504% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/CHF’s last...
Palladium Futures Up By 7% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 7.68% for the last 10 sessions. At 01:50 EST on Friday, 18 November, Palladium (PA) is $2,041.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 13, 99.99% below its average volume of 5881822127.16. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
PetroChina Stock Down Momentum With A 0% Drop In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of PetroChina (NYSE: PTR) slid by a staggering 0% in 21 sessions from $0 to $0.00 at 19:40 EST on Thursday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is falling 0.27% to $15,223.96, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. PetroChina’s...
BioNTech SE Stock Up Momentum With A 33% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) jumped by a staggering 33.56% in 21 sessions from $122.66 to $163.82 at 15:06 EST on Thursday, after three consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 0.24% to $11,156.71, following the last session’s downward trend. BioNTech SE’s...
Marathon Stock Down By 27% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Marathon (NASDAQ: MARA) dropped by a staggering 27.82% in 21 sessions from $11.07 at 2022-10-19, to $7.99 at 15:29 EST on Thursday, after four successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is dropping 0.65% to $11,111.46, following the last session’s downward trend. Marathon’s...
HANG SENG INDEX Jumps By 6% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 6.11% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:08 EST on Wednesday, 16 November, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $17,947.48. About HANG SENG INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 22.95% up from its 52-week low and 29.38% down from its 52-week high.
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Is 12% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 12.44% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Friday, 18 November, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $14,355.91. Concerning DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 21.02% up from its 52-week low and 11.85% down from its 52-week high.
USD/CNH Up Momentum: 0.866% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 0.8659% for the last session’s close. At 06:06 EST on Thursday, 17 November, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $7.16. About USD/CNH’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.546% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $7.06 and 0.344% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $7.19.
Redfin Stock Went Up By Over 17% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) rose by a staggering 17.63% in 5 sessions from $4.31 at 17.63, to $5.07 at 14:10 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is falling 0.07% to $11,176.15, following the last session’s downward trend. Redfin’s last close...
Niu Technologies Stock Is 32% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) rose by a staggering 32.37% in 10 sessions from $2.78 at 2022-11-03, to $3.68 at 15:35 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.65% to $11,111.46, following the last session’s downward trend. Niu Technologies’s...
CBOE Is 2% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 2.78% for the last session’s close. At 10:17 EST on Thursday, 17 November, CBOE (VIX) is $24.78. About CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 3.29% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $23.99 and 0.24% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $24.72.
Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Drops By 21% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE) dropped by a staggering 21.86% in 5 sessions from $1.83 at -21.86, to $1.43 at 19:25 EST on Thursday, after four successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 0.35% to $11,144.96, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses.
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Over 5% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 5.1% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Thursday, 17 November, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,121.60. About S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 11.45% up from its 52-week low and 6.3%...
NeuroMetrix And Aware, Inc. On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Thursday’s US Premarket Session
(VIANEWS) – Good morning! Another day of trading is almost starting and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US premarket session. The three biggest winners today are NeuroMetrix, Xenetic Biosciences, and Vanguard Intermediate-Term. Rank Financial Asset Price. Premarket. Change. Updated...
This AI Correctly Guessed Tomorrow’s Stock Prices For Upwork and Geo Group
VIANEWS – The Innrs algorithm for artificial intelligence suggested yesterday a handful of financial assets that could make investors profit. Via News provides daily facts about an AI algorithm used to forecast the price of financial assets and their trend for next week. Innrs offers AI-based statistical tools that...
M&T Bank And 5 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – M&T Bank (MTB), Enova International (ENVA), ExlService Holdings (EXLS) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
Xenetic Biosciences Already 5% Up, Almost Five Hours Before The Market Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than five hours and Xenetic Biosciences‘s pre-market value is already 5% up. Xenetic Biosciences’s last close was $0.44, 75.56% below its 52-week high of $1.80. The last session, NASDAQ ended with Xenetic Biosciences (XBIO) jumping 4.56% to $0.44. NASDAQ dropped...
National Retail Properties And 3 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – National Retail Properties (NNN), Hurco Companies (HURC), Randolph Bancorp (RNDB) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio up until now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
