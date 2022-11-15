Read full article on original website
Related
via.news
AUD/USD Up By 3% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – AUD/USD (AUDUSD) has been up by 3.54% for the last 10 sessions. At 09:07 EST on Friday, 18 November, AUD/USD (AUDUSD) is $0.67. AUD/USD’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 8.468% up from its 52-week low and 12.557% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. AUD/USD’s last...
via.news
Copper Futures Up Momentum With A 8% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 8.94% for the last 21 sessions. At 22:50 EST on Thursday, 17 November, Copper (HG) is $3.69. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 6115, 99.99% below its average volume of 16108931362.85. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
USD/JPY Down Momentum With A 2% Slide In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/JPY (USDJPY) has been up by 2.21% for the last 21 sessions. At 14:09 EST on Friday, 18 November, USD/JPY (USDJPY) is $140.34. USD/JPY’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 24.699% up from its 52-week low and 7.633% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/JPY’s last...
via.news
EUR/GBP Went Up By Over 1% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/GBP (EURGBP) has been up by 1.33% for the last 10 sessions. At 19:06 EST on Thursday, 17 November, EUR/GBP (EURGBP) is $0.87. Whether you’re an investor or a trader, the EUR/GBP currency pair is one of the most common currency pairs to trade. As one of the oldest fiat currencies, it has been influenced by a variety of factors. These factors include interest rates, political and economic news, and monetary policies.
via.news
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Is 12% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 12.44% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Friday, 18 November, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $14,355.91. Concerning DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 21.02% up from its 52-week low and 11.85% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
Palladium Futures Down By 4% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 4% for the last 5 sessions. At 13:52 EST on Friday, 18 November, Palladium (PA) is $1,958.50. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 1204, 99.99% below its average volume of 5842412935.32. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Up Momentum With A 34% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) rose by a staggering 34.9% in 21 sessions from $60.51 to $81.63 at 15:08 EST on Thursday, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is sliding 0.53% to $15,184.36, following the last session’s downward trend. Taiwan Semiconductor’s...
via.news
Dow Jones Industrial Average Up By 10% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 10.71% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Friday, 18 November, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $33,583.56. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 50033857, 86.75% below its average volume of...
via.news
Silver Futures Is 9% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Silver (SI) has been up by 9.67% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:52 EST on Friday, 18 November, Silver (SI) is $21.10. Today’s last reported volume for Silver is 30892, 99.99% below its average volume of 15786317826.01. Volatility. Silver’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
NYSE Composite Is 10% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) has been up by 10.38% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:16 EST on Friday, 18 November, NYSE Composite (NYA) is $15,277.01. About NYSE Composite’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 29.13% up from its 52-week low and 8.67% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
Marathon Stock Down By 27% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Marathon (NASDAQ: MARA) dropped by a staggering 27.82% in 21 sessions from $11.07 at 2022-10-19, to $7.99 at 15:29 EST on Thursday, after four successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is dropping 0.65% to $11,111.46, following the last session’s downward trend. Marathon’s...
via.news
Bilibili Stock Over 31% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI) jumped by a staggering 31.17% in 21 sessions from $11.07 to $14.52 at 15:40 EST on Friday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is dropping 0.16% to $11,127.14, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. Bilibili’s last close...
via.news
PetroChina Stock Down Momentum With A 0% Drop In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of PetroChina (NYSE: PTR) slid by a staggering 0% in 21 sessions from $0 to $0.00 at 19:40 EST on Thursday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is falling 0.27% to $15,223.96, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. PetroChina’s...
via.news
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Over 5% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 5.1% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Thursday, 17 November, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,121.60. About S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 11.45% up from its 52-week low and 6.3%...
via.news
China Petroleum & Chemical Stock Over 0% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE: SNP) slid by a staggering 0% in 21 sessions from $0 to $0.00 at 19:43 EST on Friday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is rising 0.56% to $15,309.77, following the last session’s upward trend.
via.news
Ross Stores Stock Was Up By 10.23% Before The Weekend
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Ross Stores (ROST) rising 10.23% to $107.95 on Friday while NASDAQ rose 0.01% to $11,146.06. Ross Stores’s last close was $97.93, 20.61% under its 52-week high of $123.36. Is Ross Stores Stock a Good Investment?. Whether you’re a new investor...
via.news
SmileDirectClub Already 4% Up, Almost Three Hours Before The NASDAQ Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than three hours and SmileDirectClub‘s pre-market value is already 4.32% up. SmileDirectClub’s last close was $0.65, 84.85% under its 52-week high of $4.29. The last session, NASDAQ finished with SmileDirectClub (SDC) falling 5.84% to $0.65. NASDAQ dropped 0.35% to $11,144.96,...
via.news
Less Than Six Hours Before The Market Open, Tattooed Chef Is Down By 4%
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than six hours and Tattooed Chef‘s pre-market value is already 4.58% down. Tattooed Chef’s last close was $2.40, 90.53% below its 52-week high of $25.35. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Tattooed Chef (TTCF) sliding 12.41% to $2.40. NASDAQ dropped...
The Motley Fool
Should You Put More Money Into Crypto Before the End of the Year?
The quick answer? It depends on your tolerance for risk.
via.news
Preferred Bank And 4 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Preferred Bank (PFBC), Live Nation Entertainment (LYV), First Bancorp (FBNC) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
Comments / 0