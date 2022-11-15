ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AUD/USD Up By 3% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – AUD/USD (AUDUSD) has been up by 3.54% for the last 10 sessions. At 09:07 EST on Friday, 18 November, AUD/USD (AUDUSD) is $0.67. AUD/USD’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 8.468% up from its 52-week low and 12.557% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. AUD/USD’s last...
Copper Futures Up Momentum With A 8% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 8.94% for the last 21 sessions. At 22:50 EST on Thursday, 17 November, Copper (HG) is $3.69. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 6115, 99.99% below its average volume of 16108931362.85. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
USD/JPY Down Momentum With A 2% Slide In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – USD/JPY (USDJPY) has been up by 2.21% for the last 21 sessions. At 14:09 EST on Friday, 18 November, USD/JPY (USDJPY) is $140.34. USD/JPY’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 24.699% up from its 52-week low and 7.633% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/JPY’s last...
EUR/GBP Went Up By Over 1% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – EUR/GBP (EURGBP) has been up by 1.33% for the last 10 sessions. At 19:06 EST on Thursday, 17 November, EUR/GBP (EURGBP) is $0.87. Whether you’re an investor or a trader, the EUR/GBP currency pair is one of the most common currency pairs to trade. As one of the oldest fiat currencies, it has been influenced by a variety of factors. These factors include interest rates, political and economic news, and monetary policies.
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Is 12% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 12.44% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Friday, 18 November, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $14,355.91. Concerning DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 21.02% up from its 52-week low and 11.85% down from its 52-week high.
Palladium Futures Down By 4% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 4% for the last 5 sessions. At 13:52 EST on Friday, 18 November, Palladium (PA) is $1,958.50. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 1204, 99.99% below its average volume of 5842412935.32. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Up Momentum With A 34% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) rose by a staggering 34.9% in 21 sessions from $60.51 to $81.63 at 15:08 EST on Thursday, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is sliding 0.53% to $15,184.36, following the last session’s downward trend. Taiwan Semiconductor’s...
Dow Jones Industrial Average Up By 10% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 10.71% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Friday, 18 November, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $33,583.56. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 50033857, 86.75% below its average volume of...
Silver Futures Is 9% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Silver (SI) has been up by 9.67% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:52 EST on Friday, 18 November, Silver (SI) is $21.10. Today’s last reported volume for Silver is 30892, 99.99% below its average volume of 15786317826.01. Volatility. Silver’s last week, last month’s, and last...
NYSE Composite Is 10% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) has been up by 10.38% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:16 EST on Friday, 18 November, NYSE Composite (NYA) is $15,277.01. About NYSE Composite’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 29.13% up from its 52-week low and 8.67% down from its 52-week high.
Marathon Stock Down By 27% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Marathon (NASDAQ: MARA) dropped by a staggering 27.82% in 21 sessions from $11.07 at 2022-10-19, to $7.99 at 15:29 EST on Thursday, after four successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is dropping 0.65% to $11,111.46, following the last session’s downward trend. Marathon’s...
NEVADA STATE
Bilibili Stock Over 31% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI) jumped by a staggering 31.17% in 21 sessions from $11.07 to $14.52 at 15:40 EST on Friday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is dropping 0.16% to $11,127.14, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. Bilibili’s last close...
PetroChina Stock Down Momentum With A 0% Drop In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of PetroChina (NYSE: PTR) slid by a staggering 0% in 21 sessions from $0 to $0.00 at 19:40 EST on Thursday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is falling 0.27% to $15,223.96, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. PetroChina’s...
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Over 5% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 5.1% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Thursday, 17 November, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,121.60. About S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 11.45% up from its 52-week low and 6.3%...
China Petroleum & Chemical Stock Over 0% Down In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE: SNP) slid by a staggering 0% in 21 sessions from $0 to $0.00 at 19:43 EST on Friday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is rising 0.56% to $15,309.77, following the last session’s upward trend.
Ross Stores Stock Was Up By 10.23% Before The Weekend

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Ross Stores (ROST) rising 10.23% to $107.95 on Friday while NASDAQ rose 0.01% to $11,146.06. Ross Stores’s last close was $97.93, 20.61% under its 52-week high of $123.36. Is Ross Stores Stock a Good Investment?. Whether you’re a new investor...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SmileDirectClub Already 4% Up, Almost Three Hours Before The NASDAQ Open

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than three hours and SmileDirectClub‘s pre-market value is already 4.32% up. SmileDirectClub’s last close was $0.65, 84.85% under its 52-week high of $4.29. The last session, NASDAQ finished with SmileDirectClub (SDC) falling 5.84% to $0.65. NASDAQ dropped 0.35% to $11,144.96,...
TENNESSEE STATE
Less Than Six Hours Before The Market Open, Tattooed Chef Is Down By 4%

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than six hours and Tattooed Chef‘s pre-market value is already 4.58% down. Tattooed Chef’s last close was $2.40, 90.53% below its 52-week high of $25.35. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Tattooed Chef (TTCF) sliding 12.41% to $2.40. NASDAQ dropped...

