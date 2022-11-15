Read full article on original website
USD/EUR Falls By 3% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 3.06% for the last 21 sessions. At 20:22 EST on Wednesday, 16 November, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.96. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 10.632% up from its 52-week low and 8.176% down from its 52-week high. Forex Price Classification.
Platinum Futures Over 5% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 5.49% for the last 10 sessions. At 04:52 EST on Thursday, 17 November, Platinum (PL) is $1,009.20. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 2910, 99.99% below its average volume of 12698143971.53. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
NASDAQ Composite Went Up By Over 6% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 6.83% for the last 10 sessions. At 10:18 EST on Thursday, 17 November, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $11,048.97. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 768337735, 87.81% below its average volume of 6304476356.67. Regarding NASDAQ Composite’s yearly highs...
Coffee Futures Down By 29% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Coffee (KC) has been up by 29.63% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:50 EST on Friday, 18 November, Coffee (KC) is $157.85. Today’s last reported volume for Coffee is 803, 95.67% below its average volume of 18556.86. Volatility. Coffee’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Marathon Stock Down By 27% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Marathon (NASDAQ: MARA) dropped by a staggering 27.82% in 21 sessions from $11.07 at 2022-10-19, to $7.99 at 15:29 EST on Thursday, after four successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is dropping 0.65% to $11,111.46, following the last session’s downward trend. Marathon’s...
Facebook Stock Is 25% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Facebook (NASDAQ: META) rose by a staggering 25.04% in 10 sessions from $88.91 at 2022-11-03, to $111.17 at 15:26 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.24% to $11,156.71, following the last session’s downward trend. Facebook’s last close...
GBP/USD Up Momentum With A 3% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – GBP/USD (GBPUSD) has been up by 3.09% for the last 21 sessions. At 12:08 EST on Thursday, 17 November, GBP/USD (GBPUSD) is $1.18. Gbp/usd Forex Signal: Bulls are in Control ahead of Autumn Statement – 17 Nov 2022. The GBP/USD price moved upwards after the latest...
S&P 500 Jumps By 5% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P 500 (GSPC) has been up by 5.95% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:12 EST on Thursday, 17 November, S&P 500 (GSPC) is $3,915.15. Today’s last reported volume for S&P 500 is 326210857, 85.5% below its average volume of 2251055712.09. About S&P 500’s yearly highs...
Palladium Futures Up By 7% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 7.68% for the last 10 sessions. At 01:50 EST on Friday, 18 November, Palladium (PA) is $2,041.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 13, 99.99% below its average volume of 5881822127.16. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
HANG SENG INDEX Is 10% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 10.41% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:08 EST on Thursday, 17 November, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $18,229.93. About HANG SENG INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 24.89% up from its 52-week low and 27.37% down from its 52-week high.
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Up Momentum With A 12% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 12.36% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Thursday, 17 November, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $14,315.94. Concerning DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 20.68% up from its 52-week low and 12.12% down from its 52-week high.
Dow Jones Industrial Average Up Momentum With A 9% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 9.48% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:10 EST on Thursday, 17 November, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $33,308.41. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 45975307, 87.94% below its average volume of...
USD/EUR Up Momentum: 0.821% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 0.8213% for the last session’s close. At 09:10 EST on Thursday, 17 November, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.97. Regarding USD/EUR’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.221% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $0.96 and 0.238% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $0.97.
CBOE Is 2% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 2.78% for the last session’s close. At 10:17 EST on Thursday, 17 November, CBOE (VIX) is $24.78. About CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 3.29% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $23.99 and 0.24% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $24.72.
Groupon Stock Went Up By Over 25% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) rose by a staggering 25.58% in 10 sessions from $6.84 at 2022-11-03, to $8.59 at 16:25 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.35% to $11,144.96, following the last session’s downward trend. Groupon’s last close...
PetroChina Stock Down Momentum With A 0% Drop In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of PetroChina (NYSE: PTR) slid by a staggering 0% in 21 sessions from $0 to $0.00 at 19:40 EST on Thursday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is falling 0.27% to $15,223.96, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. PetroChina’s...
Castle Biosciences Stock Over 9% Down As Session Comes To An End On Thursday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ: CSTL) fell 9.07% to $19.81 at 15:56 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.65% to $11,111.46, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, at the moment, a somewhat negative trend exchanging session today.
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Over 5% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 5.1% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Thursday, 17 November, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,121.60. About S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 11.45% up from its 52-week low and 6.3%...
Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Up Momentum With A 34% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) rose by a staggering 34.9% in 21 sessions from $60.51 to $81.63 at 15:08 EST on Thursday, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is sliding 0.53% to $15,184.36, following the last session’s downward trend. Taiwan Semiconductor’s...
Microchip Technology Stock Is 23% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ: MCHP) jumped by a staggering 23.51% in 10 sessions from $59.46 to $73.44 at 14:07 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.07% to $11,176.15, following the last session’s downward trend. Microchip Technology’s last close...
