via.news
Palladium Futures Up By 7% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 7.68% for the last 10 sessions. At 01:50 EST on Friday, 18 November, Palladium (PA) is $2,041.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 13, 99.99% below its average volume of 5881822127.16. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Cocoa Futures Up Momentum With A 5% Jump In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Cocoa (CC) has been up by 5.91% for the last 10 sessions. At 07:55 EST on Thursday, 17 November, Cocoa (CC) is $2,473.00. Today’s last reported volume for Cocoa is 6421, 99.96% below its average volume of 17418267.73. Volatility. Cocoa’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Lumber Futures Went Down By Over 26% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Lumber (LBS) has been up by 26.47% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:51 EST on Thursday, 17 November, Lumber (LBS) is $433.00. Today’s last reported volume for Lumber is 32, 99.99% below its average volume of 22429763.49. Volatility. Lumber’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
USD/JPY Down By 1% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/JPY (USDJPY) has been up by 1.72% for the last 21 sessions. At 12:09 EST on Thursday, 17 November, USD/JPY (USDJPY) is $140.30. USD/JPY’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 24.667% up from its 52-week low and 7.656% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/JPY’s last...
via.news
NASDAQ Composite Went Up By Over 6% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 6.83% for the last 10 sessions. At 10:18 EST on Thursday, 17 November, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $11,048.97. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 768337735, 87.81% below its average volume of 6304476356.67. Regarding NASDAQ Composite’s yearly highs...
via.news
Dow Jones Industrial Average Up Momentum With A 9% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 9.48% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:10 EST on Thursday, 17 November, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $33,308.41. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 45975307, 87.94% below its average volume of...
via.news
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Is 12% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 12.44% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Friday, 18 November, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $14,355.91. Concerning DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 21.02% up from its 52-week low and 11.85% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
HANG SENG INDEX Jumps By 6% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 6.11% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:08 EST on Wednesday, 16 November, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $17,947.48. About HANG SENG INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 22.95% up from its 52-week low and 29.38% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
Marathon Stock Down By 27% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Marathon (NASDAQ: MARA) dropped by a staggering 27.82% in 21 sessions from $11.07 at 2022-10-19, to $7.99 at 15:29 EST on Thursday, after four successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is dropping 0.65% to $11,111.46, following the last session’s downward trend. Marathon’s...
via.news
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Over 5% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 5.1% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Thursday, 17 November, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,121.60. About S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 11.45% up from its 52-week low and 6.3%...
via.news
PetroChina Stock Down Momentum With A 0% Drop In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of PetroChina (NYSE: PTR) slid by a staggering 0% in 21 sessions from $0 to $0.00 at 19:40 EST on Thursday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is falling 0.27% to $15,223.96, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. PetroChina’s...
via.news
Groupon Stock Went Up By Over 25% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) rose by a staggering 25.58% in 10 sessions from $6.84 at 2022-11-03, to $8.59 at 16:25 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.35% to $11,144.96, following the last session’s downward trend. Groupon’s last close...
via.news
Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Up Momentum With A 34% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) rose by a staggering 34.9% in 21 sessions from $60.51 to $81.63 at 15:08 EST on Thursday, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is sliding 0.53% to $15,184.36, following the last session’s downward trend. Taiwan Semiconductor’s...
via.news
Niu Technologies Stock Is 32% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) rose by a staggering 32.37% in 10 sessions from $2.78 at 2022-11-03, to $3.68 at 15:35 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.65% to $11,111.46, following the last session’s downward trend. Niu Technologies’s...
via.news
CBOE Is 2% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 2.78% for the last session’s close. At 10:17 EST on Thursday, 17 November, CBOE (VIX) is $24.78. About CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 3.29% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $23.99 and 0.24% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $24.72.
The political nature of ESG is playing right into China’s hands
Environmental, social and governance ratings, coupled with the Biden administration’s subsidization of electric vehicles, are facilitating the misallocation of capital toward firms controlled by the Chinese Communist Party. ESG ratings are encouraging the politicization of retirees’ life savings and bolstering China’s stranglehold on the global energy sector.
via.news
USD/CNH Up Momentum: 0.866% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 0.8659% for the last session’s close. At 06:06 EST on Thursday, 17 November, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $7.16. About USD/CNH’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.546% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $7.06 and 0.344% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $7.19.
via.news
Targa Resources And 4 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Sempra Energy (SRE), Targa Resources (TRGP), Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio at the moment. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
via.news
Amkor Technology Already 4% Down, Almost One Hour Before The NASDAQ Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than one hour and Amkor Technology‘s pre-market value is already 4.83% down. Amkor Technology’s last close was $27.95, 4.92% higher than its 52-week high of $26.64. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Amkor Technology (AMKR) dropping 1.83% to $27.95. NASDAQ...
via.news
SmileDirectClub Already 4% Up, Almost Three Hours Before The NASDAQ Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than three hours and SmileDirectClub‘s pre-market value is already 4.32% up. SmileDirectClub’s last close was $0.65, 84.85% under its 52-week high of $4.29. The last session, NASDAQ finished with SmileDirectClub (SDC) falling 5.84% to $0.65. NASDAQ dropped 0.35% to $11,144.96,...
