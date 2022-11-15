ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

WBAL Radio

Pence, Pompeo address GOP midterm losses as questions swirl about 2024

(LAS VEGAS) -- As the Republican Party continues to reel from its disappointing midterms showing, prominent conservatives are participating in this weekend's Republican Jewish Coalition's leadership meeting. The annual meeting in Las Vegas is a popular stop for party figures looking to connect with a key voting bloc. With midterms...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Musk to restore Trump to Twitter after holding online poll

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Elon Musk reinstated Donald Trump’s account on Twitter on Saturday, reversing a ban that has kept the former president off the social media site since a pro-Trump mob attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, as Congress was poised to certify Joe Biden’s election victory.
Attorney General Garland names special counsel in Trump Mar-a-Lago probe

(WASHINGTON) -- Attorney General Merrick Garland has named a special counsel to oversee the entirety of the Justice Department's criminal investigation into the unlawful retention of national defense information at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, as well as key aspects of its probe into the events of Jan 6.
WASHINGTON STATE
Jan. 6 committee pushes back after Pence says he won't testify

(WASHINGTON) -- Former Vice President Mike Pence said this week that he's not going to testify before the House Jan. 6 committee, claiming that doing so would violate the separation of powers between Congress and the White House. Pence, on a media blitz to promote his new memoir, told CBS...
ILLINOIS STATE
Frisch concedes race against Boebert as it goes to recount

DENVER (AP) — While conceding his tight U.S. House race to Republican Lauren Boebert, Democrat Adam Frisch said on Friday that his surprisingly strong campaign showed just how tired many GOP voters are of Boebert's brash style. The Associated Press has declared the election in Colorado’s sprawling 3rd Congressional...
COLORADO STATE
House Majority leader Steny Hoyer to leave leadership role

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer announced on Thursday that he would not run for another term in House Democratic leadership. The news comes after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she would not seek a leadership role in the new congress. The Democrat has served 21 terms in Congress. Hoyer...
MARYLAND STATE

