Trump's very early 2024 announcement likely won't stop a GOP primary fight: Strategists
(WASHINGTON) -- Former President Donald Trump launched his third White House campaign Tuesday evening, getting a very early head start in the next election cycle that could see challenges from, by some predictions, nearly a dozen other Republicans looking to oust him as the head of the GOP. According to...
Pence, Pompeo address GOP midterm losses as questions swirl about 2024
(LAS VEGAS) -- As the Republican Party continues to reel from its disappointing midterms showing, prominent conservatives are participating in this weekend's Republican Jewish Coalition's leadership meeting. The annual meeting in Las Vegas is a popular stop for party figures looking to connect with a key voting bloc. With midterms...
Musk to restore Trump to Twitter after holding online poll
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Elon Musk reinstated Donald Trump’s account on Twitter on Saturday, reversing a ban that has kept the former president off the social media site since a pro-Trump mob attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, as Congress was poised to certify Joe Biden’s election victory.
Biden turning 80 as 'new generation' of Democratic leaders takes control in Congress
(WASHINGTON) -- President Joe Biden will celebrate his 80th birthday on Sunday, marking the first time a sitting president has reached that milestone while in office and fueling speculation about how his advancing age will affect his political future. Biden -- who was the oldest person to assume the presidency...
Attorney General Garland names special counsel in Trump Mar-a-Lago probe
(WASHINGTON) -- Attorney General Merrick Garland has named a special counsel to oversee the entirety of the Justice Department's criminal investigation into the unlawful retention of national defense information at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, as well as key aspects of its probe into the events of Jan 6.
Pelosi says attack on husband made her consider staying on as Democratic leader
(WASHINGTON) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has spoken candidly with print reporters about her husband's assault, what she called "survivor's guilt" and her decision to step down from Democratic leadership. "If anything it made me think about staying," Pelosi told reporters about the violent, attack against Paul Pelosi in their...
Jan. 6 committee pushes back after Pence says he won't testify
(WASHINGTON) -- Former Vice President Mike Pence said this week that he's not going to testify before the House Jan. 6 committee, claiming that doing so would violate the separation of powers between Congress and the White House. Pence, on a media blitz to promote his new memoir, told CBS...
Joe Biden’s granddaughter Naomi Biden marries Peter Neal
President Joe Biden's granddaughter Naomi King Biden married Peter George Heerman Neal at the White House on Saturday.
Frisch concedes race against Boebert as it goes to recount
DENVER (AP) — While conceding his tight U.S. House race to Republican Lauren Boebert, Democrat Adam Frisch said on Friday that his surprisingly strong campaign showed just how tired many GOP voters are of Boebert's brash style. The Associated Press has declared the election in Colorado’s sprawling 3rd Congressional...
Tom Petty's estate slams Kari Lake's 'failed' campaign over 'unauthorized' song use
(WASHINGTON) -- In a scathing statement, Tom Petty's estate on Thursday night threatened to sue Arizona Republican Kari Lake's "failed" campaign after it used Petty's song, "I Won't Back Down," in a video this week, days after Lake's opponent, Katie Hobbs, was projected to win the race for governor. "The...
House Majority leader Steny Hoyer to leave leadership role
House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer announced on Thursday that he would not run for another term in House Democratic leadership. The news comes after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she would not seek a leadership role in the new congress. The Democrat has served 21 terms in Congress. Hoyer...
Biden admin asks Supreme Court to let student loan forgiveness program continue
After a significant loss in the courts earlier this week, the Biden administration on Friday asked the Supreme Court to weigh in on its fight to keep its student loan relief program alive. The program, which aimed to relieve between $10,000 and $20,000 in student loans for borrowers who make...
