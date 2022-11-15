Read full article on original website
Massive Changes Coming To Target Stores In New York
As we get ready for the Holiday shopping season, some big changes will be coming to Target stores across New York. Target's CEO Brian Cornell announced that the mega-big box store will soon introduce even bigger superstores across New York and the country. Target is looking at building newer bigger...
Say Goodbye To Rodeos In New York State?
The summer may be long gone and the rodeo season may be over here in New York State but there are some who are already looking ahead to the next season. With the popularity of the show "Yellowstone", there are new fans of cowboys and cowgirls and the western lifestyle.
Is A Mask Mandate Coming Back To New York?
COVID-19 is still spreading across New York and new recommendations from the CDC are suggesting that if you are traveling into or through these counties you wear a make while indoors. Currently, there are five counties in New York State that are considered in the "high" range for COVID-19 cases...
Millions In Holiday Cash For New York Residents
The holidays are here! Like it or not, it is that time of the year for snow, sleigh bells and lots and lots of credit card bills! But don't let the stress and headache of those payments get you down, there may be a big amount of cash headed to your bank account.
Four Upstate NY Indian nations are in the marijuana business. One is staying out
In marijuana, as in gambling, the Onondagas stand out among other Haudenosaunee Indian nations in Upstate New York. In the past year, the Oneidas, Mohawks, Cayugas and Senecas have either launched or announced plans to launch nation-operated or licensed recreational marijuana businesses. That puts them on pace with, or in some cases ahead of, the state’s own sanctioned legal weed enterprises.
New Yorkers Plan Less Travel for Thanksgiving This Year
Remember when we were kids and the holidays were a huge deal? We’d get together with our grandparents, aunts and uncles, cousins, and even some friends we loved as family and we’d share a massive meal and then go outside to toss a football or nap on the couch after stuffing ourselves full.
Upstate New York Hack! Tik Tok User Delivers Perfect Solution to Fix Your Icy Windshield
The weather has gone from "late summer" to "early winter" very quickly in Upstate New York. Though the cold weather impacts us 24 hours a day, seven days a week, it always to get in the way during our morning commute. The car engine needs to warm up and the windshields need to thaw before we can even put the car in reverse, and once we hit the roads, a whole new group of issues present themselves.
Big Cash Jackpot Has Everyone In New York Talking
This is getting to be exciting again! There is a big jackpot that has the entire state talking and it has been growing for awhile. The historic Powerball jackpot may have been won but now there is another pile of cash that is big. Just imagine the amazing amount of...
Western New Yorkers Are Fleeing Here In Wake Of Monster Snowstorm
This snowstorm is expected to be one of the most extreme snowstorms in US History, and that’s why many people are making arrangements to temporarily flee Buffalo, New York, as the city is in the eye of the storm. The latest report from meteorologist Colin McCarthy shows an HRRR...
This Country Diner In Western New York Is One-Of-A-Kind
If you have never been to this family-owned diner, you are missing out on a hidden gem in Western New York. This diner in Western New York gives off a country-feel the second you walk in – with the same kind of comfort you would feel as if you walked into Grandma’s house.
Warning: Item Sold At Many New York Stores Cut Off At Least 24 Fingers
An item sold at many popular New York stores has amputated at least 24 fingers and crushed five. The Consumer Product Safety Commission has recalled 321,160 portable generators. Generators Sold In New York Recalled. "An unlocked handle can pinch consumers’ fingers against the generator frame when the generator is moved,...
What Does New York’s Recent Changes to Gun Laws Mean For Your Hunting Season?
Recent changes to New York's gun laws have a lot of hunters confused about the rules this hunting season, so the Department of Environmental Conservation has answers to many of your hunting questions. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released a list of frequently asked questions for hunting...
The Best Places To See a Moose in Upstate New York
Do you remember the story from early last summer about a moose that was on the loose in an Upstate New York city?. In May of 2022, police were inundated with calls from people in Schenectady and nearby towns who swore, as hard as it was to believe, that they’d spotted a random moose just wandering around.
How did Central New York family do on ‘Family Feud?’ Survey says...
UPDATE: The O’Gorman family will appear on “Family Feud” again tonight, Thursday, Nov. 17, at 7 p.m. on WTVH (CBS 5) in the Syracuse area. A Central New York family just won $20,000 on an iconic game show. The O’Gorman family from Oswego appeared on “Family Feud”...
Applications being accepted for New York Food for New York Families program
The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets is now accepting applications for its nearly $26 million New York Food for New York Families program. The program, which is funded through the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), will provide a boost to New York farmers, increase communities’ access to local foods, and further enhance the resiliency of New York’s food system. Applications for funding are due January 18, 2023, and additional information is available at http://agriculture.ny.gov/funding-opportunities.
Order Thanksgiving Pies At These 19 Central New York Area Businesses
Looking to skip baking pies and to just buy them in the Upstate and Central New York region? You'll want to check out these 19 places. Why is pie such an important part of Thanksgiving dinner? According to Derby Pie, historians have traced pies origins to the ancient Greeks. Early...
Ban on toy guns, other fakes takes effect in New York
Replicas that are black or blue or covered in aluminum cannot be sold in the state.
Have You Seen Barn Quilts Around New York State And What Are They?
Every year where I camp, they have several fun weekend activities. And one of them is painting a metal star. A couple of years ago, my wife took part in an activity where you get to paint whatever you want on the star. She did a great job (hard to...
Part of NY Thruway & I-81 Among Several Roads Closed During Major Storm
I-90 - Exit 46 (Rochester – Corning – I-390) to Exit 61 (Ripley – Shortman Road) I-81 - Exit 33 to Canadian border - trucks use right lane only. To find the latest traffic and travel conditions, call 511, visit 511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app. Thruway updates and road conditions can be found at Thruway.ny.gov.
Large disc-shaped object scares NY sled riders
A New York witness at Guilderland reported watching a large, disc-shaped object floating over an open field at about 11:55 p.m. on February 5, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
