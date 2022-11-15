ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

WDTV

Cold temperatures persist into the weekend

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Temperatures well below average will continue into the weekend for much of the United States, including right here in West Virginia. A few more light snow showers may pop up on Friday as well, before sunshine returns. Have any weather videos or photos you’d like to...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

Rain and Snow Moving into West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio

(WOWK) — Cold northerly winds gave us a cold weekend in the Mountain State, and colder temperatures will be sticking around for next week. Storm Tacker 13 Meteorologists say the colder weather and below freezing low temperatures means we could see some more snow flurries with the next system. Our predictor shows the next system […]
KENTUCKY STATE
wsvaonline.com

Buck season returns to West Virginia

Buck firearms hunting season begins today in select counties in West Virginia. You can bet Governor Jim Justice will be in the woods at some point and he encourages hunters to be cautious. Justice also announced the return of the Big Buck Photo Contest, which gives hunters an opportunity to...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

Cold Week ahead in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky

(WOWK) — A cold front passed through Ohio, Kentucky, and West Virginia last night pushing out all of the warm tropical moisture leaving us with some very cold conditions over the weekend. Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists say that these colder temperatures will continue into the work week. We are experiencing a 20-degree temperature swing across […]
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

SNOW POTENTIAL: Timing Out A Wintry Mix To Snow...

It's crazy to think that a few days ago temperatures made a run at 80 and now we're talking about the potential for snow. If you absolutely hate driving in wintry weather, then I would avoid being on the roads from 4 AM - 12 PM Saturday. I'm not really concerned about road conditions since most of what falls will immediately melt on contact. There may be a couple slushy spots in central Kentucky if a heavier band or two decides to materialize. Otherwise, the roads will just be wet! Around 5 AM we begin with mix showers, mostly rain at this point...
KENTUCKY STATE
WOWK 13 News

8-vehicle crash shuts down I-79N in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—I-79 northbound is shut down due to an accident involving eight vehicles. Four tractor-trailers and four passenger vehicles were involved in the crash which happened between the Big Chimney and Elkview exits. Black ice is believed to be the cause of the crash. Two people were taken to the hospital. There is […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Overdose alert issued for West Virginia counties

WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF) — An overdose alert has been issued for 23 counties in West Virginia, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The Department of Health and Human Resources says based on predictive models of surrounding counties the 23 counties are considered at high risk for an increase in overdose […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WDTV

WVDHHR issues overdose alert warning for 23 counties

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has issued an overdose alert for 23 of the state’s counties. The DHHR has used predictive models to highlight counties throughout West Virginia that they consider high risk for an increase in overdose activity in the next 36 hours.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

