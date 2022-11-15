Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Route 66 In Amarillo: Old Hotels, Unique Shopping, Other Oddities
Route 66 in Amarillo is a lot like every other road in Amarillo, Texas. You can have one hell of a hard time trying to go from one end of the city to the other all while staying on the mother road. Like every other road, it twists and winds and splits as it makes its way across Amarillo.
Big Event Has Santa Doing More For Everyone In Amarillo This Year
Everyone deserves a happy holiday season. There's not a single reason why we all can't enjoy the cheer and wonder that comes this time of year. In Amarillo, Santa is going above and beyond. Here is how Santa is doing more for everyone in Amarillo this year. The Christmas Heart...
98.7 The Bomb
Another Restaurant in Amarillo Has Closed Their Doors? But When?
It was earlier this year when I got to stop by and do a review of a new place in Amarillo. Ok, when I am given the task of trying new food I am excited. I mean I am all about food. I don't care what type it is I am in and will try it.
Popular Mexican Restaurant Returning to Amarillo on Wheels
Do you find yourself in mourning when one of your favorite restaurants closes its doors?. When Leal's closed its doors in Amarillo during the pandemic. I was devastated. Leal's was one of my favorite Mexican restaurants in Amarillo. Their hatch green chile queso was to die for, as were their crispy avocado, and their sour cream chicken enchiladas. Ahhhh, I'm so sad they are gone.
fsrmagazine.com
Black Bear Diner Expands Into San Antonio and Amarillo
Black Bear Diner announced it has entered two new Texas markets – San Antonio and Amarillo. Significantly, the San Antonio opening marks Black Bear Diner’s 150th diner, while the new Amarillo location is the 5th location to open at TravelCenters of America (TA). These openings are on the heels of the brand’s recent entrance into Dallas in October, as well as McAllen and Pasadena earlier this year as the company continues to execute its expansion plans with a large focus on building its presence in the Lone Star State.
Is Amarillo Really One of the Best Places to Live in Texas?
Whether you were born here in Amarillo or moved here later in life, you probably have some big feelings about where you live. I mean you wouldn't live here if you didn't want to, right?. Well that is not necessarily true. I know that. Maybe you did move away at...
KFDA
‘They never hesitated’: Tri-state fair shooting first responders honored for their bravery
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The first responders from the Tri-State Fair shooting back in September were honored this morning. Each month, first responders are honored at the Welcome Pardner’s networking breakfast, but this month was extra special. As four first responders were honored, the two who were injured in...
Fish Aren’t Biting? Not Anymore. Amarillo Lakes Stocking Up!
From what I've been hearing from some anglers is that the fishing season has been pretty decent so far. I know a lot of people that take their weekends and head out to different area lakes and ponds to try and reel in some big ones. My kids talk all...
The Amarillo Pioneer
Randall County Website Back Up Following Outage
Update: The Randall County website is back up following an outage of the site earlier today. We have again attempted to reach out to the county regarding the issue, but all emails we have sent to sent to the County Judge’s publicly listed email receive automatic error messages. Read...
Best Kept Secret In Amarillo? It Might Be This Hidden Food Truck.
It seems like every time you turn the corner in Amarillo, there's a food truck. Literally. Like this food truck I was recently introduced to that I never would have found without some help. The best kept secret in Amarillo just may be this hidden food truck. Where, And What,...
Myhighplains.com
Doors Opening at Kind House Ukraine Bakery Storefront
AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Kind House Ukraine Bakery is a project that was started by Glenda Moore. At the time she was doing it along with an Assistant Principal job with Amarillo ISD. That passion to help those in the war zone of Ukraine grew to be her full time job,...
Mayor Nelson Responds To “A Drag Show Christmas”. Was A Line Crossed?
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views or positions of Townsquare Media. A show coming to the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts has recently sparked a lot of debate and heated some people up because of what it is. So much so that residents of Amarillo started lodging formal complaints with Mayor Ginger Nelson.
A sit-down with Amarillo rising star Taylor Page Henderson
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo, you’ve got another star! Taylor Page Henderson started acting when she was just five years old at the Amarillo Little Theatre, and fell in love with it through the years. She recently had the role in “Hocus Pocus 2”, as the younger version of Winifred Sanderson, played by the legendary […]
Stolen Car Driven Into Martin Road Lake
1. Commit a Crime? Dump the evidence in Lawrence Lake. 2. Steal a car? Dump it in Martin Road Lake. So in this case of grand theft auto, guess where this stolen car ended up?. Okay, so it's no mystery that Amarillo has had a high rate of car theft, being rated as number 3 on a list by AAA for car theft. In 2020 Amarillo had a car theft rate of 365 cars stolen per 100,00 people. Although APD has made efforts in the past few years to limit the number of car thefts, it is inevitable that they will still occur in Amarillo. But last Friday, a car theft occurred that had a normal start and an odd ending.
Police investigating Thursday night hotel shooting in east Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to a release from officials, the Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating a Thursday night shooting that killed one man in east Amarillo. The department said that at around 7:50 p.m. on Thursday, officers were called to the Camelot Inn on the 2500 block of east IH-40 on reports […]
kgncnewsnow.com
Mayor Addresses Letter To City Churches Concerning Play
Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson is catching some flack over comments she made concerning an event coming to the Amarillo Civic Center. In a letter addressed to several city churches, she explained how events are booked through the city. She says the city cannot refuse to lease a public facility or a group based on the content of the event.
Amarillo’s Hollywood Splash with Rare Star-Studded Movie Premiere
If you didn't already know Amarillo has a Hollywood connection. We are lucky to have Sharpened Iron Studios, a movie studio, right here in our neck of the woods. Now what is cool about that is that we are able to have movies and stuff for television produced right here.
Christmas Comes To Life At The Amarillo Botanical Gardens
Christmas traditions are important parts of family life and one fun family tradition is Christmas in the Gardens. Christmas in the Gardens has been a big part of the holiday season for over a decade. It's become a family tradition for my family. We go and experience the Amarillo Botanical Gardens every year. It's a magical time.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Ground Beef Sold at H-E-B, Central Market, Recalled
Thousands of pounds of ground beef sold at H-E-B and Central Market stores across Texas are being recalled due to the risk of the meat being contaminated with a mirror-like material, the USDA said Wednesday. In a news release, H-E-B said the recall amounts to nearly 94,000 pounds of ground...
96.9 KISS FM
Amarillo, TX
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
96.9 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1