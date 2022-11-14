Read full article on original website
actionnews5.com
Disabled veteran shares struggle of air travel
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Millions of Americans will take to the skies over the holidays, but the experience of air travel presents challenges numerous for people with disabilities. From restroom inaccessibility and wheelchair damage to improper transfers to and from airline seats, flyers with mobility disabilities face unique risks, frustrations,...
fordauthority.com
Ford BlueOval City Has Its Fair Share Of Detractors
The automotive industry is currently in the earliest stages of transitioning away from internal combustion powered vehicles. Ford is among the first of a group of automakers to outline a path toward full electrification, which will see the company spend upwards of $50 billion in an effort to produce at least two million EVs annually by 2026. One major pillar of the plan is the BlueOval City complex that officially broke ground in September, which is currently on track to go online in 2025. However, per a new report from Bloomberg, some people directly and indirectly impacted by the assembly plant are skeptical of the new project.
actionnews5.com
Inside La Prensa Latina with Jairo Arguijon
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s La Prensa Latina is in newsstands now. Operations Director Jairo Arguijo joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the new Multicultural Advisory Board recently formed by the City of Memphis. He also talked about the kickoff...
actionnews5.com
Graceland decks the halls for Holiday Lighting Weekend
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Graceland kicked off the holiday season in Memphis on Thursday night. The annual holiday lighting ceremony took place outside the King’s house in frigid Memphis weather. Beautiful blue lights now line the driveway up to the mansion. A life-sized nativity scene is on the front...
actionnews5.com
Cost goes up for redevelopment of Memphis’ tallest building, but developers say they’re committed
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The long-awaited report from the Downtown Memphis Commission (DMC) on the status of the 100 North Main redevelopment project had some ups and some downs, but leaders say it’s the closest the historic high rise has been to revitalization. The building has sat vacant since...
The Tennessee Valley Authority’s plans run counter to the Biden climate agenda
For decades, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) has been an important presence in my Memphis district, across its seven-state footprint, and throughout the country. The federal agency was founded in the 1930s to be a national leader for “technological innovation, low-cost power, and environmental stewardship.” Now, it is the third largest electricity generator in the nation.
localmemphis.com
Shelby County Navy veteran awarded for 60 total years of service
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Retired Navy Commander John Bogan was honored Thursday with the Shelby County Veteran of the Year award by Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris. 30 years in the military and 30 years right here in Shelby County. “My classifications were everything from confidential, secret, top secret,...
actionnews5.com
Warming centers open as temperatures drop in the Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Mid-South is weeks away from the official start of winter, but temperatures continue to drop. There are several places across the Mid-South opening their doors to those without a home as we navigate through these frigid temperatures. ‘Room in the Inn’ located inside Memphis First...
Memphians address issues ahead of dropping temperatures
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the temperatures continue to drop, many Memphians are looking for ways to stay warm. For some it’s an extra blanket, others a heater, and for some it’s weatherizing their homes. Weatherization can be energy efficient and lead to lower bills, but since local demand rises as temperatures drop, sometimes it’s hard for contractors to keep up.
actionnews5.com
Memphis coalition to provide free brake light repairs
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The coalition group DeCarcerate Memphis will be offering free brake light repairs on Saturday, Nov.19, for the purpose of preventing unwanted police interactions. From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., the brake light clinic will be held at Praise and Fellowship Church located at 3867 S. Germantown...
MacKenzie Scott donates part of fortune to Memphis groups
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott is donating more than $150 million to public school districts, charter schools and nonprofits as part of her ongoing efforts to give away her fortune, and some Memphis organizations are being included. Freedom Prep Charter, which has five schools serving students in grades Pre-K through 12, will […]
actionnews5.com
Ground breaks for new public park in once-blighted Downtown area
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A once-blighted patch in Downtown Memphis is on its way to being transformed into a new recreational greenspace for residents and visitors alike. Thursday’s groundbreaking for the new BlueCross Healthy Place at Foote Park was joined by city representatives and members of the BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Foundation.
Millington church feeding the community for free Thursday
As Thanksgiving gets closer, a Mid-South church is offering a feast for the community this Thursday. Historical First Baptist Church at 4284 Shelby Road in Millington will host a free, pre-Thanksgiving meal for anyone in the community. The event will be from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Thursday. Everyone is invited.
cbp.gov
CBP K9 “Yoko” Regularly Seizes Marijuana in Memphis
MEMPHIS – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) K9 Yoko and his partner, CBP Officer Boyce, work at the Port of Memphis, averaging two drug seizures per shift. Yoko, a four-year-old German shepherd, was bred in Germany, purchased from a U.S. vendor and immigrated to the U.S. to attend K9 training in Front Royal, Virginia.
actionnews5.com
Memphis play sheds light on youth violence
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A weekend play in Memphis is designed to shed light on youth violence in the Bluff City. “Influenced: The Hip Hop Musical” will be presented Friday, Nov. 18, and Saturday. Nov. 19 at 6 p.m. at One Accord International. The play was written and directed...
City removes massive trash pile from Grahamwood neighborhood
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A nearly seven foot tall, rat-infested pile of garbage has now been removed from the front of a Grahamwood home following reports from FOX13. A construction crew arrived Wednesday afternoon and hauled the trash away in trailers. A spokesperson for the city initially told FOX13 it...
millington-news.com
Jenkins to serve her last supper
Today, the Soul Out Ministries 10th Anniversary Community Thanksgiving Dinner is scheduled to be held at the Baker Community Center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 7942 Church Street in Millington. The creator of the event and founder of Soul Out Ministries Carol Jenkins said this year’s meal has...
Postal problems: Man says 38 packages lost in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Trenton, Tennessee man says the United States Postal Service in Memphis has turned into the Bermuda Triangle of sorts. Gordon Raistrick says 38 packages he has mailed over the last two months have gone missing in Memphis. “I’ve been doing online sales for almost twenty years. I ship every day,” […]
Cold temperatures continue across the Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Happy Tuesday!. Bundle up and watch out for patchy fog. It’s a cloudy and chilly start to the day. Temperatures this afternoon will remain chilly in the 40s. Rain chance: 10 mph. Winds: 10 mph. LOOKING AHEAD: Below average temperatures through the end of the...
actionnews5.com
Smokers encouraged to quit during ‘Great American Smokeout’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Today is the Great American Smokeout which encourages smokers to quit for24 hours. Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare Oncologist Dr. Samuel Riney specializes in lung health. Dr. Riney joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas to talk about the immediate benefits of quitting and where people can find...
