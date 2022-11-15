ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wfft.com

Fort Wayne Police enter apartment, take barricaded man to hospital

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Police entered an apartment and evacuated several other units Thursday evening after a man barricaded himself inside. They say a man on the 3400 block of E. State Blvd refused to leave his home, and officers believed he had a knife, so they called the Crisis Response Team and Emergency Services Team.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Woman found guilty in May 2021 fatal stabbing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A jury found a woman guilty of murder Thursday for a May 2021 fatal stabbing in Fort Wayne. Sierra Hernandez had been charged with murder in the death of Roderick Patterson, who died from stab wounds after he was found in the middle of the road near the 2400 block of Trentman Avenue.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WIBC.com

One Injured Following Walmart Shooting

FORT WAYNE — Fort Wayne Police are investigating a shooting that happened in a Walmart parking lot Tuesday. Officers were called to the store in Southtown Crossing a little after 4 p.m., where they found a man who had been shot. The man was taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition but was later reported to be in non-life-threatening condition.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Two dead, one critical after crash on U.S. 24 Thursday afternoon

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Sheriff’s Department says that two people died and one was left in critical condition after a crash shortly before 2:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon on U.S. 24, east of I-469. On arrival, officers determined that an eastbound Kia SUV was slowed...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
wfft.com

Man injured in shooting in Southtown Walmart parking lot in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- One man has non-life threatening injuries after being shot in the Southtown Walmart parking lot, according to Fort Wayne Police. The call came in just after 4 p.m. When medics arrived, they found the man with life-threatening injuries. His condition later improved to non-life-threatening at...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Police detain suspects in shooting at Southtown Crossing Walmart

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man was hospitalized and two men were taken to Fort Wayne Police headquarters for questioning after a shooting late Tuesday afternoon in the parking lot of the Walmart in Southtown Crossing. In the parking lot of the superstore, Fort Wayne Police had an...
FORT WAYNE, IN
1039waynefm.com

Man shot in Southtown Crossing Walmart parking lot

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – FWPD officials say that a man was hospitalized after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in the parking lot of the Walmart in Southtown Crossing. Police say that two men have been taken in for questioning but they are still asking for anyone else to come forward with information.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

2 dead, 1 in critical condition following US 24 crash

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — A crash on U.S. 24 near Interstate 469 left two people dead and another in critical condition Thursday afternoon, according to the Allen County Sheriff’s Department (ACSD). Police responded to the crash involving an SUV and a semitruck at approximately 2:24 p.m. An...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES: Semi strikes SUV, 2 dead

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - On Thursday, November 17 around 2 p.m., Allen County Police Officers responded to a crash on US 24 east of I-469. Sheriff’s deputies say it was a two-vehicle crash involving an SUV and a semi-trailer. Officers determined the SUV slowed as...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Goshen man killed in two car crash

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that killed a Goshen man on Wednesday. According to police, a Chrysler 200 was heading south on County Road 15 heading to County Road 32 as a Jeep Wrangler was traveling east on County Road 32 heading towards County Road 15 around 7:46 a.m.
GOSHEN, IN
inkfreenews.com

Two Transported To Goshen Hospital After Collision On US 6

SYRACUSE — Two of the three persons involved in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of US 6 and CR 127 were transported to Goshen Hospital with unknown injuries. The incident occurred at approximately 12:20 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17. The two individuals were the driver and passenger of a...
SYRACUSE, IN
abc57.com

One dead in crash on County Road 15 in Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - One person died in a crash on County Road 15 Wednesday morning, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. At 7:46 a.m., deputies were called to the area of County Road 15 and County Road 32 for the incident. According to the investigation, a 2012 Chrysler...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

COURT DOCS: Man arrested in connection with weekend shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says they have arrested a 32-year-old man in connection with a shooting that happened on the city’s south side Sunday evening. Police say the shooting happened on Sunday, Nov. 13, just before 7 p.m. in the 5200 block...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Police respond to crash in southwest Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police responded to a crash that happened in southwest Fort Wayne Tuesday evening. Two cars were in the middle of the intersection of Covington and Hadley roads, but traffic was still able to get through without much trouble. It is not known if anyone...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WHIO Dayton

Deputies make arrest after ‘disturbing’ video shows juvenile attacking calf

MERCER COUNTY — Deputies have made an arrest after a “disturbing” social media video showed a juvenile attacking an animal in Mercer County. On Tuesday, dispatchers recieved a call from a citizen reporting that there is a video circulating involving a juvenile doing “cruel acts” to a young calf at a farm Marion Township, according to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office.
WANE-TV

Former Fort Wayne teacher admits to battery, sentence suspended

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 75-year-old substitute teacher who admitted to slapping a special needs student will serve no jail time, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Jeffrey J. McCracken pleaded guilty to one Level 6 felony count of battery to a person under 14 years old Wednesday...
FORT WAYNE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy