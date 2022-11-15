Read full article on original website
Related
Both the Saints and Rams in desperate need of a win
The Saints rushed for 29 yards. Running the ball and feeding Alvin Kamara will be key against the Rams.
SWAC West Out of Control
The three teams failed to seize control of the SWAC West, and await the division's fate in the Bayou Classic.
Laura Rutledge Explains Absence From SEC Nation Saturday
The host explained her absence from the college football morning show.
Anthony Edwards saves Wolves in win over Sixers
Anthony Edwards scored a team-high 25 points but his most important play of the night came when he disrupted a
Comments / 0