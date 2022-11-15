On Thursday, both Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis & Ryan Garcia agreed to finally meet in the ring sometime next year at a venue to be determined. The news that most boxing and all casual fans were waiting on finally hit the social media space. Ryan Garcia (23-0) will face Gervonta’ Tank’ Davis (27-0) on a date and venue to be determined in 2023. Don’t get me wrong, this is excellent news for many different reasons, but we must control our excitement for a second as events still have to take place for this super fight to occur.

14 HOURS AGO