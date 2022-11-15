Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Reveals 10 New Games for November 2022
Xbox revealed another set of new Xbox Game Pass Games this week that are planned for the second half of November 2022. A total of 10 new games consisting of a mix of Xbox, cloud, and PC games were confirmed with some of those being day-one releases or game preview games, too. The first of the second batch of November games are out today with more to come throughout the rest of the month, and now that the next lineup has been revealed, all of the November 2022 games announced previously for the first half of the month are in the subscription service by now.
Gamespot
Xbox Game Pass November Wave 2 Titles Include Norco, Gungrave GORE, And More
Microsoft has announced its second wave of titles coming to Game Pass in November, a collection of eight games spread across co-op, strategy, and action genres. Pentiment and Somerville, which were confirmed in the first wave of announcements, are out today and the rest of the month includes a few more day-one releases.
CNET
Is Xbox Game Pass Worth It? We Do the Math
I grew up with a video game controller in my hands. Video games have gone through a major evolution since then -- and so have their price tags. Then, in 2017 Microsoft launched Xbox Game Pass, followed by Xbox Game Pass Ultimate in 2019. These are subscription services that give players unlimited access to an expanding library of over 400 new and old games, and costs $120 or $180 for one year, respectively. XBGP lets you play on console or PC, and XBGPU lets you play console, PC and cloud gaming. These prices make either Game Pass plan attractive, but in the end, is it cheaper to buy physical copies of games?
ComicBook
Popular 2022 PS4 Game Is Now Only $0.02
A popular PS4 game that was just released this Spring and previously cost $12.99 is now only $0.02 in a permanent price drop. It gets stranger though. While the game is two pennies on PS4, it's actually free on Xbox One and PC via Steam. The game in question is Destroy All Humans! Clone Carnage, which just came out back on May 31. Today, THQ Nordic announced the game was going free-to-play, except on PS4, where it will now cost the aforementioned two pennies.
ComicBook
Beloved Nintendo 64 Game Coming to Modern Consoles
Over the last year, a lot of classic Nintendo 64 games have found a new audience thanks to Nintendo Switch Online. The 1998 platformer Glover won't be coming to the subscription service, but publisher Qubyte Interactive has announced that the game will be seeing a release on modern platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game's return was announced during Qubyte Connect, and it will be a part of the publisher's "Qubyte Classics" series. As of this writing, no release date has been revealed for the game.
dotesports.com
Fastest way to rank up your guns in Modern Warfare 2
A Call of Duty game is only as good as its weapons and the grind to unlock all of the attachments for them. Thankfully, Modern Warfare 2 is about as robust an offering of weapon progression that the series has ever seen. The new weapon platform and Gunsmith systems are exciting and chock full of things for players to grind for on each of the game’s dozens of weapons.
Modern Warfare 2 players are falling in love with a new anti-camping tool
If you hate campers, you're going to love this.
Modern Warfare 2 players will have 'unfair advantage' in Warzone 2.0
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II players will be benefitting from an exclusive experience point boost in Warzone 2.0 until the latter end of 2023, which is essentially an 11 month incentive to buy the newest entry in the series to keep up with the competition. Those stunning sales might...
Warzone 2 befuddles players by requiring the Modern Warfare 2 launcher
Pre-loads have already proven confusing
Microsoft says the Xbox VS PlayStation war is over - and it lost
Will the console war ever truly end? I sure hope so. It may not be as prevalent as it once was, but Microsoft and Sony aren’t the best friends they pretend to be. You need look no further than Microsoft’s current attempted acquisition of Activision. The past couple of month’s have been plagued by playground bickering as Microsoft and Sony debate the future of Call of Duty.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Users Can Now Play Major 2022 PlayStation Exclusive
Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users can now play a major PlayStation console exclusive from earlier this year. 2022 has been a big year for PlayStation exclusives between the likes of God of War Ragnarok, Gran Turismo 7, and Horizon Zero Dawn. Because of juggernauts like these games, many forget about one of this year's first great PlayStation exclusives, Sifu from Slocap. When it was released back in February, it was notably only available via PC, PS4, and PS5. It's still not come to Xbox consoles, but it did come to Nintendo Switch this week.
Shigeru Miyamoto's five most influential games
We all know Miyamoto's name, but have you played his most influential games?
The PlayStation 7 is already being discussed... by Xbox
The PlayStation 5 is just over two years old at this point, but some of us are already looking to the future. Maybe a little too far. Specifically, Xbox boss Phil Spencer recently discussed the PlayStation 7 while talking about Call Of Duty's hypothetical future with Sony. As I'm sure...
ComicBook
Steam Has a New Freebie for PlayStation Fans
Valve's PC marketplace Steam has a new freebie this week for PlayStation fans. Over the course of the past couple of years, PlayStation has continued to strengthen its presence on Steam with the release of games like God of War, Days Gone, Marvel's Spider-Man, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, and many others. And while this freebie in question isn't related to any of these aforementioned titles, it's instead associated with PlayStation's latest PC release.
aiexpress.io
A Little To The Left Review (Switch eShop)
Trailers, screenshots, and previews of A Little to the Left paint an image of a tidying sport about making issues neat – and a cat interferes and cats are good. That’s not inaccurate, however there’s much more occurring in Max Inferno’s first sport. Presenting you with one-screen scenes of real-life objects like books, batteries, and cleansing merchandise, the sport invitations you to get organising. The only asks are to simply make a drawer neat, or straighten some footage, nevertheless it quickly turns into extra subtle, launching into magical realist daydreams of how shadows and stars is perhaps organized to fulfill some form of imagined rule set.
Modern Warfare 2 is making the same 'mistake' as MW2019, say fans
The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II community are concerned that Activision going to "make the same mistake" as it did with Modern Warfare 2019 - combining the game into the launch of Warzone 2.0 and eventually eclipsing the most recent main game when the battle royale becomes more and more lucrative.
ComicBook
Top-Rated PS4 Game from 2020 Drops to Just $10
A PlayStation 4 game from 2020 which just so happens to be one of the best games to come to the PlayStation platform this year is on sale now for only $10. What's more, the game even comes with some extra content, too, since it's the "Definitive Edition" of the original. The game in question is a Dragon Quest title called Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive – Definitive Edition, a game which normally goes for $39.99.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Reportedly Introducing New Gimmick Match
WWE is constantly filing for new trademarks, and the company recently turned some heads when they filed to trademark “Iron Survivor Challenge” with the USPTO. Fightful Select reports that the Iron Survivor Challenge is a new type of match that is set to be introduced on the NXT brand. Exact details on how the match will play out are unknown at this point in time, but it’s being said that it involves some type of “scramble” element. It’s also being said that other “unique” elements are being discussed for the match.
IGN
God of War Ragnarok: 14 More Things It Doesn’t Tell You (Mid to Late Game)
We’re back with 14 more things God of War Ragnarok doesn’t tell you, but this one is filled with spoilers, so beware!. We already released an early game version of this video that was spoiler free, but we wanted to share some more knowledge we gained by playing the game in its later chapters. This is filled with Ragnarok tips, tricks, fun details, and even mentions of where we’ve covered some of these in greater details, like the Mystical Heirloom quest.
