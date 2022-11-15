Designer and creative director Rebecca Taylor on Tuesday is marking her return with the debut of her new, self-funded fashion label, A’Court. “It’s called A’Court, which is my middle name and is a family name,” Taylor said during a New York preview appointment of the brand’s first edition capsule. “I love it because it doesn’t sound like a boy’s or girl’s name and I wanted to do a collection that reflected more of who I am. I’ve always been a bit more tomboy, ironically. I started in the ’90s — you turn down various roads and then you end up at a certain place…this was a time for me to be able to reset and come back to what I really felt passionate about. There are those key things that never leave me: beautiful shirting with feminine detail, and inspiration of Victorian [dress] of Victorian novels and how Victorian women lived.”

NEW YORK STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO