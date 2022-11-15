Read full article on original website
Vogue
Unpacking EmRata’s Date-Night Style
Whatever Emily Ratajkowski does, she has the world’s undivided attention. Whether shutting down London Fashion Week at the JW Anderson show, or simply running errands in New York City, the model and My Body author is forever turning heads. But when it comes to her style, Ratajkowski’s range of sultry looks is worth referencing for a sizzling date night.
Hypebae
SKIMS Launches Soft Lounge Shimmer Collection
Kim Kardashian‘s ever-popular loungewear brand, SKIMS, continues to transcend its initial potential with a new line of dresses, perfect for the upcoming party season. Offering a holiday revamp of SKIMS’ much-loved Soft Lounge dresses, the new Soft Lounge Shimmer collection is designed with a subtle, all-over foil shimmer, to take each piece to the next level.
Lots of Hot Pink and Minis: Here’s What Talk Show Host and Internet Sensation Ziwe Wears in a Week
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. From Miu Miu’s viral micro pleated skirt to Loewe’s newest pair of It sunglasses to Puppets and Puppet’s chocolate-chip-cookie purse, Ziwe’s assortment of looks is a display of what’s new and notable in fashion. The late-night talk show host brings her Ziwe perspective on how to dress for a week’s worth of occasions, from Hollywood red carpets to on-set work days. The ensembles are as playful and quick-witted as her commentary of them. There’s a mix of designer classics, such as Versace and Miu Miu, but you can also expect a handful of upcoming designer names too like Christian Cowan, Bed on Water, and Brandon Blackwood.
Vogue
Blake Lively’s “Antique Grandma” Manicure Is Surprisingly Chic
Where do you get your manicure inspiration from? While autumn finds many of us feeling drawn to seasonal shades of oxblood, deep red and berry, top nail artists get ideas not just from nature, but art, music, fashion and architecture, too. Blake Lively, meanwhile gets her personal inspo from… wallpaper.
Vogue
Bella’s Vintage Prada Boots Work As Hard As She Does
Bella Hadid is undoubtedly the model of the moment, from fronting campaigns for brands like Balenciaga, Fendi and Swarovski, to shutting down Paris Fashion Week with a viral spray-on dress moment at the Coperni spring/summer 2023 show (subsequently inspiring a multitude of Halloween costumes). And when it comes to her personal wardrobe, the model also serves nonstop looks. As any avid fan of Bella’s style knows, she can’t get enough of a particular hot item right now: vintage Prada lug-sole boots.
Hypebae
EYTYS FW22 Denim Collection Makes Your Femme Fatale Dreams Come True
Stockholm-based unisex label EYTYS has unveiled its latest denim campaign starring their longtime muse, Alizée Gamberini. Dubbed “The Day After,” the editorial is a homage to the intimate in-between of everyday life. Featuring the brand’s signature “Benz” style — a ’90s classic baggy staple — Gamberini is...
Cat Footwear and Nigel Cabourn Collaborate on Boots Designed With a Vintage Military Look
Cat Footwear and British fashion designer Nigel Cabourn have joined forces to deliver a unisex boot collaboration. The Wolverine World Wide-backed company said via statement that the limited-edition collab — which is available now via Catfootwear.com — consists of workwear and military styles inspired by Cabourn and Cat’s “Build Anything Anywhere” and “Can Do” mottos, which both date back to the 1940s. The collection features the Omaha and Utah boots, which Cat explained were named by Cabourn after beaches stormed in on D-Day and inspired by the U.S. Navy and industrial boots worn by soldiers in World War II. The Omaha style,...
Stylist Andrea Lublin Curates Joe’s Latest Capsule Collection
Joe’s new fall collection offers the perks of having a stylist. The Los Angeles-based brand teamed with stylist and influencer Andrea Lublin of Andrea’s Lookbook, a blog and styling business geared toward the “chic girl next door.” Known for her creative, easy-going Southern California style, Lublin established a name for herself in the fashion industry through her celebrity styling and work with E! and The Style Network. Her current styling services focus on making fashion fun and approachable. With that ethos in mind, Lublin worked closely with Joe’s Jeans on a 15-piece collection that covers elevated essentials like jeans, dresses and outerwear. “We love...
Vogue
Kylie Jenner Adds More Trophy Vintage To Her Growing Collection
Kylie Jenner has certainly been delivering on the vintage front of late, from the rare Comme des Garçons set she wore over the summer to the ’90s Thierry Mugler gown she wore to the CFDA Awards last week. Naturally, the beauty mogul dug into the Mugler archives again for the opening night of the Thierry Mugler: Couturissime exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum on Tuesday night.
Hypebae
En Pointe: Inside the Balletcore Footwear Trend
Imagine this — it’s a crisp, fall day in New York and all you can see are ballet flats hitting the pavement as far as the eye can see. While we haven’t traveled back in time to 2007, ballet flats have become as popular as they were when Blair Waldorf was ruling the steps of The Met. The humble shoe has even made its way to the runways as several luxury fashion brands embraced round-toed, low-heeled shoes and leg-warmers as accessories during Paris Fashion Week.
16 Gifts for Older Women — All Useful and Bound to Impress
Older women will be super excited to receive any one of these wonderful gift ideas that we've rounded up for you to shop — details
Ming Lee Simmons Poses in Caramel Mesh Bralette To Promote Skims’ New Collection
Ming Lee Simmons modeled Skims’ latest Logo Mesh Foil release in a video on her Instagram on Nov. 13. Simmons chilled in bed, showing off the Kardashian-created items made of brown stretch fabric in caramel color. Both the top and bottom boasted a shiny finish embossed with the lingerie and shapewear brand’s logo. The collection is available for purchase today on the Skims website. View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝔪𝔦𝔫𝔤 𝔩𝔢𝔢 𝔰𝔦𝔪𝔪𝔬𝔫𝔰 (@mingleesimmons) Simmons’ look consisted of a small bralette style and high-waisted bottoms with back straps. Made of comfortable cotton, the bralette has adjustable straps and a...
Ashley Park Wants Women to Feel 'Empowered' in Her New Rent the Runway Holiday Collection
Emily in Paris star Ashley Park has partnered with Rent the Runway to release a capsule clothing collection just in time for the holiday party circuit Actress, singer and dancer Ashley Park is adding a new title to her impressive roster: designer. The 31-year-old Emily in Paris star has partnered with Rent the Runway to create a one-of-a-kind holiday clothing collection. The Ashley Park x Rent the Runway collection includes eight show-stopping, party-ready silhouettes with velvet, shine and sparkle. The looks are inspired by Park's personal holiday style,...
10 Classic Clothing Essentials for Senior Women
The post 10 Classic Clothing Essentials for Senior Women appeared first on Seniors Guide.
Disney and Aldo’s Dreamy Princess Collection Is Back with Ball-Ready Shoes and Accessories
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. If you’ve been hoping and dreaming for a whimsical wardrobe update, then your wish is Disney and Aldo’s command (again). Following the first drop in April, the entertainment giant and the accessories brand’s princess-inspired collection is back.More from The Hollywood ReporterThe Best Leather Jackets for Women This Fall, From Biker Styles to Classic BlazersThe Best Apple iPhone 14 Cases to Keep Your Tech Safe and StylishVersace Fashion Show Scheduled to Take Place in Hollywood Two Days Before Oscars Available...
Designer Rebecca Taylor Unveils New Brand, A’Court
Designer and creative director Rebecca Taylor on Tuesday is marking her return with the debut of her new, self-funded fashion label, A’Court. “It’s called A’Court, which is my middle name and is a family name,” Taylor said during a New York preview appointment of the brand’s first edition capsule. “I love it because it doesn’t sound like a boy’s or girl’s name and I wanted to do a collection that reflected more of who I am. I’ve always been a bit more tomboy, ironically. I started in the ’90s — you turn down various roads and then you end up at a certain place…this was a time for me to be able to reset and come back to what I really felt passionate about. There are those key things that never leave me: beautiful shirting with feminine detail, and inspiration of Victorian [dress] of Victorian novels and how Victorian women lived.”
CNBC
Self-made millionaire Barbara Corcoran shows off 'the best thing' in her closet—and it cost less than a penny
Real estate broker Barbara Corcoran may be a self-made millionaire, but that doesn't mean she can pass up a good deal. The star of ABC's "Shark Tank" recently posted a video tour of her closet on Instagram, pulling out her most and least expensive items — both of which she said she loves.
Vogue
Twilight Star Taylor Lautner Married Taylor Dome On A Vineyard At Sunset
In 2017, actor Taylor Lautner was hosting a game night at his home, when he was introduced to Taylor Dome – a registered nurse, mental health advocate, and founder of the blog Lemons by Tay and the non-profit The Lemons Foundation – by his sister. Before the event, she told her brother: “I’m bringing your future wife!”
Planning to propose? Here are 21 expert-approved engagement rings worth buying
In an effort to demystify the process of planning and buying the perfect engagement ring for your partner, we spoke to some ring and wedding experts who break down everything you need to know to find an ideal engagement ring that will soon have your significant other saying — scratch that, screaming — “yes.”
From Fashion Illustration to Fashion Portraiture: One Artist’s Journey
Sharan Ranshi is lifting the long-limbed, sketched fashion model into the world of fine art. It’s a new life for the fashion illustration: one that abandons the stark white page and lands the drawn women in a color storm of living room luxury, giving them moods and personalities that make the women themselves a thing of interest — not just the clothing they’ve been sketched into.More from WWDInside Charisse Pearlina Weston's Solo Exhibition at the Queens MuseumInside Control Gallery's First Exhibition, 'Post Graffiti'Paris Exhibition Explores How Frida Kahlo Constructed Her Identity Through Clothing “I started off doing fashion illustration and it developed...
