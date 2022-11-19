ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Lake effect bullseye: The big dig-out in the southtowns as the northtowns get a turn at lake effect snow

By Tim Wenger
WBEN 930AM
WBEN 930AM
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J1o3e_0jBHoqYO00

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - A sigh of relief can be felt across the Buffalo southtowns as lake effect snow that has pounded the area has finally made a move for the north, giving Buffalo and the northtowns a turn at the relentless snow machine dumping accumulations by the foot off the eastern end of Lake Erie.

"The intense band of snow across Buffalo metro will continue to produce snowfall rates of 3"/hr this morning as it moves northward into Northern Erie and Niagara counties," the National Weather Service says in its morning forecast discussion. "Expect an additional 6 to 12 inches from this band north of a downtown Buffalo to Clarence line," forecasters say.

The lake effect snow band is forecast to begin to drop southward across the Buffalo metro area and settle into the southern portion of the region beginning at around 8 pm Saturday. After another accumulation of 8 to 12 inches, the band will weaken and remain well south.

After days of meteorologists warning that an intense lake effect snow event was setting up to target metro Buffalo with the potential for 4 feet of snow, any naysayers are being quieted as the snow totals actually rival the 4 foot benchmark and continue to grow.

Orchard Park was perhaps the hardest hit community, with as much 54 inches of snow reported in parts of the town. East Aurora, Hamburg and West Seneca were also hard hit as the intense line of snow that set up from the Chautauqua ridge inland, across the southtowns and northward just south of a line from South Buffalo to the airport.

Municipal crews have been working across the southtowns to keep main highways passable for emergency crews for the past 36 hours and are now finally able to go deeper into their communities, moving mountains of snow with plows and heavy equipment.

Check: <a href="https://www.audacy.com/wben/schoolclosings">WBEN Closings</a>

The heavy snow forced the closure of the NYS Thruway from I-190 to Dunkirk, Routes 219 and 400 and the Route 5 lakeshore complex Friday. Driving bans remain in place for areas south of William Street in Buffalo.

The lake effect snow forecast forced the Buffalo Bills and the NFL to make the decision late Thursday to move Sunday's Bills game to Detroit.

Here is the latest snowfall total forecast from the National Weather Service for Saturday through Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0purKo_0jBHoqYO00
Latest snowfall total forecast from NWS Buffalo through Sunday Photo credit NWS Buffalo

You can read the warning and watches posted by the National Weather Service below and stay tuned to News Radio 930 WBEN for the latest as the forecast continues to evolve.

LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST SUNDAY
* WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 8 to 16 inches in the most persistent lake snows. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE... Northern Erie and Genesee counties . Lake effect snow across the Buffalo metro area early this morning will move north of the area this afternoon before moving back south across the area tonight into Sunday morning.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Heavy snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities.

LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST SUNDAY
* WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches in the most persistent lake snows. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE... Southern Erie county.
* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 1 PM EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Heavy snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities.

LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SUNDAY
* WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches in the most persistent lake snows. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE... Niagara county .
* WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Heavy snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities.

LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM EST SUNDAY
* WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches in the most persistent lake snows. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE... Cattaraugus county .
* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 PM EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Heavy snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities.

LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM EST SUNDAY
* WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches in the most persistent lake snows. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE... Chautauqua county.
* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 PM EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Heavy snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities.Localized travel problems will be possible.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SUNDAY
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE... Orleans county.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Sunday. Most of the snow will fall this morning, and then again tonight with a break during this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Periods of snow will result in snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Slow down and use caution while driving.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches in the most persistent lake snows. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Wyoming county. Mainly across western portions of the county.
* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 1 PM EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Lake effect snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather In-Depth: Historic Lake Snow

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The meteorologists can take a deep breath after what happened over the last couple of days. The heavy snow in the Buffalo was really one of historic proportions and the true definition of a whiteout. But we need to put this kind of snowfall into perspective. The measurement at Orchard Park was about 80 inches of snow for the four day time period. But compare that 80 inches to what Rochester will usually measures for an entire winter season. The average is about 100 inches of snow. So what Orchard Park came very close to was the amount of snow that we may see in an entire winter season. That is almost five months of snow just four days!
BUFFALO, NY
WBEN 930AM

How is snow measured?

We’ve all heard the staggering totals. 80 inches of snow in Orchard Park. Just over 3 feet at the Buffalo Airport. It begs the question, how do they measure snow? We asked Meteorologist Andy Parker.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
WGNtv.com

Great Lakes heavy lake-effect snow event

Snow showers tapered off Tuesday morning, marking the end of a significant Lake Effect Snow Event in the Great Lakes region. The highest recorded amount was 80 inches (6.5 feet) in Erie County, N.Y.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Outsider.com

Buffalo, NY Just Received a Jaw-Dropping Amount of Snow: See How Much

A snowstorm has dumped more than 80 inches of snow in the Buffalo area and is expected to taper off on Sunday and Monday. Since Thursday, areas near lakes Erie and Ontario have experienced snowfall rates of up to 3 inches per hour, Fox Weather reports. This has caused some roads in the Buffalo metro area to become impassable. Many vehicles have gotten stuck as a result.
BUFFALO, NY
yourerie

Lake squalls and blowing snow Sunday

ERIE, PA – The focus has been on Western New York and areas just south of Buffalo, where Orchard Park recorded an astounding 77″ of snow since late Thursday night. The intense lake effect snow band has been shifting around and occasionally brushing northern Erie County, but that will be changing on Sunday.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
13 WHAM

Snow for some, wind for all Saturday night

Saturday 11/19/22 — The big story has been intense lake effect snow across Western New York with many towns near Buffalo seeing more than five feet of snow since Thursday night. The snow band has parked north of Buffalo through much of Saturday afternoon, but will shift to the south rapidly in the evening and overnight before parking once again over some of the south towns, where four to nine additional inches of snow could fall through Sunday.
BUFFALO, NY
WBEN 930AM

All of Buffalo now under driving ban

The lake effect snowstorm continues northward. But overnight snows have prompted a driving ban for the entire city of Buffalo. The ban had been in effect for South Buffalo, when it was walloped by the initial storm.
BUFFALO, NY
The Hill

Massive snowstorm dumps 5 ft. of snow on Western NY, two dead from shoveling

A massive snowstorm has dropped more than five feet of snow in Western New York, and at least two people died while shoveling. The National Weather Service (NWS) reported that 66 inches fell in Orchard Park and 65 inches fell in southwest Blasdell, two towns near Buffalo in Erie County. Many other towns nearby had at least three or four feet of snow, and more snow is expected throughout the weekend.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
WIBX 950

Florida Meteorologist Roasts Upstate New York With Hilarious Facebook Post

It was a low blow... but at least we can all laugh it off. A majority of Upstate New York, specifically Buffalo and Watertown, got buried in snow this past week thanks to the first major snow storm of the season. With the non-stop coverage of all the snow in Western New York, one Meteorologist in Florida decided to bring some attention back to his own state.
FLORIDA STATE
WGRZ TV

Here's the latest snow totals from lake effect snow storm

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Now that this prominent lake effect band has developed, the heavy snow will just keep falling under it for the rest of the day. Snowfall totals have been trickling in from various storm spotters and the National Weather Service. The top total belongs to Orchard Park with 54 inches of snow on the ground as of 4 p.m. Friday. Surrounding towns like Blasdell and Elma also reported four feet of snow had fallen there.
BUFFALO, NY
Outsider.com

Massive ‘Lake-Effect’ Snowstorm to Blanket Buffalo, NY in Over 4 Feet of Snow

With the latest lake-effect storm dumping up to 33.9 inches of snow around Buffalo, New York, things are not looking good for The Bison City and surrounding areas. According to FOX Weather, Buffalo may see up to four feet of the white flakes by Sunday (November 20th). Bands of heavy snow off Lake Erie and Ontario have already produced snowfall rates of up to three inches per hour since Thursday evening. As of Friday morning, totals are now up to 12.5 inches in Buffalo. Up to 33.9 inches has already been measured in the Buffalo Southtown of Hamburg.
BUFFALO, NY
WBEN 930AM

WBEN 930AM

Buffalo, NY
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local news from Buffalo, NY.

 https://www.audacy.com/wben

Comments / 0

Community Policy