Amarillo, TX

96.9 KISS FM

Mayor Nelson Responds To “A Drag Show Christmas”. Was A Line Crossed?

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views or positions of Townsquare Media. A show coming to the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts has recently sparked a lot of debate and heated some people up because of what it is. So much so that residents of Amarillo started lodging formal complaints with Mayor Ginger Nelson.
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

Cask & Cork Previews Thanksgiving Feast, New Happenings

AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Cask & Cork continues to serve out great food and drinks with a great atmosphere. They want to let people know that they have the Thanksgiving meal covered. If you’d like to have Cask & Cork host a party reach out to AshleyHunter.cask@gmail.com. They also want...
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

The History of Amarillo’s First Laundry Service

Amarillo has a ton of history we love to learn about and a lot of businesses that have stood the test of time. Some haven't. Not long ago, one of Amarillo's somewhat historic buildings caught fire again. The business was a longstanding business in Amarillo. The business in question is Panhandle Laundry. It was the first of its kind in Amarillo when it opened its doors.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Pete’s Car Smart Kia Joins AutoInc

Pete’s Car Smart Kia is joining the AutoInc Family of Dealerships. AutoInc is a locally-owned automotive group, and Kia will remain locally owned as it joins, with its name becoming Kia of Amarillo. With the addition of Car Smart Kia, AutoInc now owns and operates19 dealerships through Amarillo, Lubbock,...
AMARILLO, TX
thepampanews.com

Doris “Jean” Jones

Doris “Jean” Jones, 89, of Amarillo, and formerly of Pampa, passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022, in Amarillo. Memorial services are pending at this time. Cremation and arrangements are under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors and Crematory. Jean was born August 1, 1933, in Pampa, where...
AMARILLO, TX
B93

Top 10 Texas Cities That Average The Most Snow!

Why do people who don't live in Texas think it DOESN'T SNOW in Texas? Yes, it does! Trust the last couple of years have been crazy. Look, in TEXAS we get all seasons, and yes SNOW season as well. Some cities get more than others. Let's take a look at the AVERAGE SNOWFALL for some texas cities and areas! Because, Yes it does snow in Texas!
TEXAS STATE
kgncnewsnow.com

New Stores In Amarillo

Two new stores are coming into and upgrading in Amarillo. The new Womens Dillards has recently opened its doors and has 158-thousand-400 square feet of space with over 50 new brands of shoes, skincare, and luxury clothing. Dillards officials say the expansion is noticeable when you walk into the store....
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Help 4 The Holidays Is Here! This Is How You Can Help Amarillo.

The holidays are officially upon on, and while that tends to create a lot of excitement, it also creates a lot of stress among some families. Some parents watch their kids excitedly work on Christmas gift lists, thumbing through those fancy magazines full of toys and other goodies from stores, circling what they want this holiday season. Meanwhile, the parents are in the background wondering how they're going to get them the clothes they need, let alone the toys they want.
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

Wait….. Amarillo Could Have Had a Passenger Train?

Having never been on a train ride in my life, the idea to pay a fee and be able to hop on a train to wherever that train leads is such as a foreign one. I mean seriously the trains we have in Amarillo you can’t even get near. In the early 2000s however, having a commercial railway became a vague possibility for Amarillo.
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Mix 94.1

Amarillo, TX
Mix 94.1 KMXJ plays the best variety of music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

