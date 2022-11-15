ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

How much snow could we get Friday in central Pa.? Check the map

It’s going to be a winter-like fall day in Pennsylvania on Friday, with a chance of snow arriving before Thanksgiving does. In the Harrisburg area, there’s just a small chance of snow, about 20%, but the western part of the state could see an inch. In the Erie area, 2 to 3 inches is expected during a storm of lake-effect snow that could shut down parts of New York.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Police presence in Shrewsbury, York County after car chase

SHREWSBURY, Pa. — There was a heavy police presence after a car chase ends in Shrewbury, York County on Wednesday evening. A car chase originating in Baltimore County, Maryland ended at the intersection of Wolfe Road and E. Forrest Avenue near the Stonebridge Shopping Center. This is a developing...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

PennDOT gets ready for possible snow

Snow is possible in some parts of the Susquehanna Valley on Tuesday, and PennDOT is getting ready. PennDOT officials said they're closely monitoring conditions. In York County, drivers are running their routes to familiarize themselves with the territory before the snow starts falling. "We're ready for it, and it's going...
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Child struck by vehicle in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Lancaster County 911 Dispatch has confirmed that a 3-year-old child was struck by a vehicle in East Lampeter Township late Wednesday night. Emergency responders were dispatched to the scene on Old Philadelphia Pike and Campus Drive at 10:55 p.m. on Nov. 16. Police believe the...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

3-year-old hit by car, hospitalized in Lancaster County

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A three-year-old was struck by a car during the evening hours of Wednesday, Nov. 16 in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County. According to police, officers responded to the 1600 block of Old Philadelphia Pike for a report of a pedestrian that was struck at 10:55 p.m.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Fireman injured in Lebanon scrapyard fire

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A fireman was hurt while teams responded to a fire at a scrapyard in Lebanon County. The fire started overnight in the early morning of Thursday, Nov. 17, at Consolidated Scrap Resources on Church Street in Lebanon. The Lebanon City Fire Department said a...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Crash cleared on Route 30 in Lancaster County

GAP, Pa. — A multi-vehicle crash shut down a stretch of Route 30 in Lancaster County on Monday morning. Route 30/Lincoln Highway was closed in both directions between Hoover Road and Chestnut Street in Gap. The crash has since been cleared and the road is now open. Traffic resources.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Pa. officials want drivers to be prepared for snow squalls

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- You can already feel it this Tuesday morning, winter is coming. Pennsylvania officials are reminding drivers of the risks that winter weather can pose.They focused on the dangers of snow squalls Monday in Harrisburg. The intense burst of snow, along with strong winds, can produce white-out conditions.Officials say you should delay travel if possible when squalls are in the forecast.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Man died in Lebanon County crash during winter weather

UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One man is dead after a crash that occurred on I-81 South in Union Township, Lebanon County, on Tuesday, Nov. 15, Pennsylvania State Police in Jonestown reported. The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. when it was snowing and/or sleeting, police said. A Pontiac G6 sedan was initially traveling west on […]
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
iheart.com

>Man Convicted in Lancaster County for 12th DUI

(Lancaster, PA) -- A Chester County man has been convicted of his 12th DUI in Lancaster County court. The Lancaster County D.A. says 56-year-old Anthony Caraballo was found guilty by a jury of DUI last week. He was arrested for driving while drunk and on a driver's license that had been suspended until October of 2081. An officer suspected he was impaired and pulled him over in October. Caraballo had reportedly veered into the opposite lane on Route 472 and nearly hit an oncoming car.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy