Work on Route 30 at Centerville Road in Lancaster County expected to create major delays
EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Work scheduled for this week on Route 30 at the Centerville Road interchange in East Hempfield Township, Lancaster County, is expected to cause major delays. PennDOT said the work will be performed from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday, weather permitting. It's...
How much snow could we get Friday in central Pa.? Check the map
It’s going to be a winter-like fall day in Pennsylvania on Friday, with a chance of snow arriving before Thanksgiving does. In the Harrisburg area, there’s just a small chance of snow, about 20%, but the western part of the state could see an inch. In the Erie area, 2 to 3 inches is expected during a storm of lake-effect snow that could shut down parts of New York.
Southbound lanes closed on I-81 in Lebanon County, coroner on scene
LEBANON, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are at the scene of a Lebanon County crash. According to Lebanon County 911 Dispatch, the crash occurred on Interstate 81 southbound in Union Township at mile marker 89.4 at 7:09 p.m. The coroner has been called to the scene. Southbound lanes are...
Police presence in Shrewsbury, York County after car chase
SHREWSBURY, Pa. — There was a heavy police presence after a car chase ends in Shrewbury, York County on Wednesday evening. A car chase originating in Baltimore County, Maryland ended at the intersection of Wolfe Road and E. Forrest Avenue near the Stonebridge Shopping Center. This is a developing...
Dauphin County theater temporarily closed due to report of bed bugs
The Regal Cinemas in Susquehanna Township was temporarily closed by the codes department on Wednesday due to a report of bed bugs. According to a release by the township, several theaters within the building were closed while pest control remedied the situation. The entire facility was treated, but all theaters...
Overnight rolling stops rescheduled for Route 22/322 in Dauphin County: PennDOT
The overnight rolling stops planned on westbound Route 22/322 from Elmerton Avenue to Interstate 81 in Dauphin County have been rescheduled due to the forecast of inclement weather. Weather permitting, rolling stops of up to 15 minutes will be in place on westbound Route 22/322 from midnight to 5 a.m....
School district in Schuylkill County closed due to water main break
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Pottsville Area School District is closed Thursday, November 17, due to a water main break. Transportation will be provided for students who attend the IU, non-public schools, and Gillingham. See news happening? Text our Newstip Hotline.
PennDOT gets ready for possible snow
Snow is possible in some parts of the Susquehanna Valley on Tuesday, and PennDOT is getting ready. PennDOT officials said they're closely monitoring conditions. In York County, drivers are running their routes to familiarize themselves with the territory before the snow starts falling. "We're ready for it, and it's going...
News 8 checks road conditions in the Susquehanna Valley
With snow and rain falling in parts of the Susquehanna Valley, News 8 is checking on road conditions. Watch the video above for more on what's happening in York and Cumberland counties.
Child struck by vehicle in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Lancaster County 911 Dispatch has confirmed that a 3-year-old child was struck by a vehicle in East Lampeter Township late Wednesday night. Emergency responders were dispatched to the scene on Old Philadelphia Pike and Campus Drive at 10:55 p.m. on Nov. 16. Police believe the...
York County school board addresses departure of its superintendent
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The Red Lion School Board addressed the early departure of its superintendent Scott Deisly. Deisly was expected to resign in early January, but it was announced at Thursday's school board meeting that his last day was Nov. 4. An investigation revealed he was in violation...
Fireman injured in Lebanon scrapyard fire
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A fireman was hurt while teams responded to a fire at a scrapyard in Lebanon County. The fire started overnight in the early morning of Thursday, Nov. 17, at Consolidated Scrap Resources on Church Street in Lebanon. The Lebanon City Fire Department said a...
Snow squall, showers possible Friday as cold front sweeps through central Pa.
Snow showers and possibly a squall could hit the midstate Friday afternoon as temperatures drop and winds pick up. “An arctic cold front will cross the area late this afternoon bringing scattered snow showers and possibly a brief heavier snow squall,” the National Weather Service said Friday in a hazardous weather outlook.
Crash cleared on Route 30 in Lancaster County
GAP, Pa. — A multi-vehicle crash shut down a stretch of Route 30 in Lancaster County on Monday morning. Route 30/Lincoln Highway was closed in both directions between Hoover Road and Chestnut Street in Gap. The crash has since been cleared and the road is now open. Traffic resources.
Pa. State Police investigating death of 65-year-old York County woman
YORK, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are continuing their investigation into the death of a York County woman. On June 13 at 7:18 p.m., troopers responded to 1624 Furnace Road in Chanceford Township for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, police found 65-year-old Cindy Knaub dead with a...
Pa. officials want drivers to be prepared for snow squalls
HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- You can already feel it this Tuesday morning, winter is coming. Pennsylvania officials are reminding drivers of the risks that winter weather can pose.They focused on the dangers of snow squalls Monday in Harrisburg. The intense burst of snow, along with strong winds, can produce white-out conditions.Officials say you should delay travel if possible when squalls are in the forecast.
MontCo officials issue “Code Blue” weather declaration Nov. 17-21
The Montgomery County Commissioners have declared a “Code Blue” Cold Weather Emergency for Montgomery County based on a review of forecasts from the National Weather Service. The “Code Blue” goes into effect on Thursday, November 17th at 9:00 p.m. and is set to end on Monday, November 21st...
Man died in Lebanon County crash during winter weather
UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One man is dead after a crash that occurred on I-81 South in Union Township, Lebanon County, on Tuesday, Nov. 15, Pennsylvania State Police in Jonestown reported. The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. when it was snowing and/or sleeting, police said. A Pontiac G6 sedan was initially traveling west on […]
>Man Convicted in Lancaster County for 12th DUI
(Lancaster, PA) -- A Chester County man has been convicted of his 12th DUI in Lancaster County court. The Lancaster County D.A. says 56-year-old Anthony Caraballo was found guilty by a jury of DUI last week. He was arrested for driving while drunk and on a driver's license that had been suspended until October of 2081. An officer suspected he was impaired and pulled him over in October. Caraballo had reportedly veered into the opposite lane on Route 472 and nearly hit an oncoming car.
