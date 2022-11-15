Read full article on original website
David Nail
2d ago
personally speaking and it's just my opinion I think he's a traitor he knew that Trump tried to get him to change that boat the Electoral College votes and he didn't report him he knew it was a violation of the Constitution he knew what Trump's plans were he should have turned Trump in right then but then when the Insurrection happened it was his duty as vice president United States to remove Trump and he didn't do it so yeah I think he's a traitor I don't think anything he says it's truthful and what's sad is I used to respect him
meme ceecee
2d ago
he was awful when he was the indiana governor. he was crappie being the vp. the guy needs to just go away
Related
Pence on if Trump should be president again: ‘I think we’ll have better choices in the future’
Former Vice President Mike Pence said in an interview that aired Monday he believes there are “better choices” when asked if former President Trump should ever be president again. “Do you believe that Donald Trump should ever be president again?” ABC’s David Muir asked Pence. “David,...
Ocasio-Cortez fires back at Pence: ‘Absolutely no one wants to hear what your plan is for their uterus’
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) shot back at Mike Pence on Wednesday night after the former vice president said Republican majorities in Congress will protect the right to life, telling Pence on Twitter, “Absolutely no one wants to hear what your plan is for their uterus.”. The spat between Pence...
TMZ.com
Mike Pence Suggests if Trump Gets Nomination, He Might Support Someone Else
Mike Pence got hit with a simple question -- if Trump's the nominee, would his former Veep vote for him? -- there are 2 ways to interpret his answer, and one is shocking!. Pence gave a speech at Georgetown University Wednesday about what's in store for conservatism in America. Someone...
Trump's one-time White House chief of staff says former president is the 'only Republican who can lose' in 2024
Mick Mulvaney told CNN that Donald Trump is the "only Republican who can lose" in 2024. The former president made his 2024 presidential bid official on Tuesday. But some Republicans, like Mulvaney, believe he is too divisive a candidate to win. Mick Mulvaney, former acting White House chief of staff,...
Jimmy Kimmel Has Blunt Advice For Donald Trump And Marjorie Taylor Greene
The late-night host says there's really only one thing the two should be doing together.
Trump says 'I'd like to apologize to Melania' on behalf of news outlets that reported he blamed her for his failed endorsement of Dr. Oz
Trump said he was sorry to Melania after a report that he's privately blaming her for faulty election advice. The New York Times reported that Trump is trying to cast the blame on others for his backing of Mehmet Oz. Oz's embarrassing defeat highlighted a trying election night for the...
The 24 funniest reactions to Donald Trump announcing third presidential run
Donald Trump teased a “big announcement” at Mar-a-Lago - and he delivered on Tuesday night.Firing the starting pistol on his third presidential run, he shrugged off mid-term results that were lackluster for MAGA candidates and announced that he is the man to lead America.Moments before he took the stage, it emerged that he'd filed paperwork for a presidential run that will grip a divided nation.The run for office isn’t a huge surprise; in recent days he said that he would “very, very, very probably” run again and would be setting out his intentions “very, very soon.”Republican officials had urged him...
Stephen Colbert Hits The Jackpot With A Billion-Dollar Troll Of Trump
The "Late Show" host puts Trump's favorite conspiracy theory into a ridiculous new context.
Half of Trump’s Pennsylvania rally crowd empties out before he’s done speaking
Trump rails against media, Jan 6 committee and Nancy Pelosi during Pennsylvania rally. Former President Donald Trump was in Latrobe, Pennsylvania outside of Pittsburgh on Saturday night in an attempt to fire up Republican voters and boost candidates Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano ahead of Tuesday’s pivitol midterm elections.
Melania Trump will join other first ladies like Jill Biden, Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton to promote a women's suffrage monument
Former First Lady Melania Trump will join other first ladies to promote a women's suffrage monument. She tweeted that she is "honored" to help secure a monument "of enduring inspiration" for women. There are currently no women from American history memorialized on the National Mall. Melania Trump will join First...
Liz Cheney says 2022 midterm elections were a 'rejection' of Trump and a 'victory for team normal'
GOP Rep. Liz Cheney is a fierce critic of former President Donald Trump. On Thursday she said the 2022 midterm elections marked a "victory for team normal," reports said. Cheney endorsed three Democrats in the midterm elections, two of whom won. Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming said Thursday that...
Retired conservative federal judge calls the 2022 midterm elections a 'resounding victory for American democracy' after many election deniers lose races across the country
J. Michael Luttig called the 2022 midterm results a "resounding victory for American democracy." Luttig, a former conservative judge, said he did not view the results through a partisan lens. He said American voters decided to "dispossess those politicians who have betrayed them." A retired conservative federal judge on Saturday...
'It's sick': Democratic lawmaker denounces Marjorie Taylor Greene for making the violent attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband about herself and promoting political violence in the past
"It's a crime punishable by death is what treason is. Nancy Pelosi is guilty of treason," Greene said of Nancy Pelosi in 2019, per CNN.
Fox News briefly cuts away from Trump 2024 presidential announcement speech; MSNBC doesn’t carry it live
Fox News on Tuesday briefly cut away from live continuous coverage of former President Trump’s speech announcing his candidacy for president in 2024, while MSNBC gave the speech no live screen time. The network, which has shied away from covering Trump rallies and other events featuring him live since...
Nancy Pelosi Says She Won't Discuss Trump's Plans, Then Brutally Bashes Trump's Plans
The House speaker picked apart the former president's anticipated 2024 campaign announcement.
Pence says of a Trump run in 2024: 'There might be somebody else I'd prefer more'
Former Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday appeared to hold back from supporting Donald Trump if the former president were to run again in 2024 and become the Republican nominee. “Well, there might be somebody else I’d prefer more,” Pence said at a Georgetown University event late Wednesday when asked...
Ivanka Trump is 'done' with DC and 'would never' go back to being her father's senior adviser, sources tell CNN
As Donald Trump teases another run for president, his family is divided over the idea, CNN reported. Ivanka Trump, former senior adviser to her father while he was president, is "done" with Washington, DC. "(Ivanka) would never go back to that life," a source told CNN, adding advising her father...
Stephen Colbert Taunts Donald Trump With 2 Things About Barack Obama He'll 'Never Have'
"The Late Show" comedian riffed on a rally exchange involving Obama.
Trump midterm results-night party at Mar-a-Lago fell flat as candidates he endorsed fell short of victory
Donald Trump was planning on taking credit for a GOP "red wave" at a Mar-a-Lago party. But several of his endorsees fell short and the party fell flat, reports say. Some Republicans are blaming Trump for the disappointing performance. Former President Donald Trump's plans to claim credit for Republican Party...
Trump rants on social media about how he is 'not at all angry' about the midterms, saying he actually 'did a great job'
Donald Trump seems really angry about reports that he's angry. The former president is lashing out at what he describes as the "fake narrative from the corrupt media" that he's angry — correction, "Angry" — about the midterms and telling his Truth Social followers not to believe it.
