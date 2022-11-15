The experiences and perceptions of wellbeing provision among English ambulance services staff: a multi-method qualitative study

Read full article on original website
Effect of COVID-19 on the implementation of a multifaceted intervention to improve teamwork and quality for hospitalized patients: a qualitative interview study
Healthcare organizations made major adjustments to deliver care during the COVID pandemic, yet little is known about how these adjustments shaped ongoing quality and safety improvement efforts. We aimed to understand how COVID affected four U.S. hospitals’ prospective implementation efforts in an ongoing quality improvement initiative, the REdesigning SystEms to Improve Teamwork and Quality for Hospitalized Patients (RESET) project, which implemented complementary interventions to redesign systems of care for medical patients.
Exploring the working environment of Hospital Managers: a mixed methods study investigating stress, stereotypes, psychological safety and individual resilience
Hospital managers are responsible for the delivery of organisational strategy, development of clinical services and maintaining quality standards. There is limited research on hospital managers, in particular how stress manifests and impacts managers and the presence of individual resilience. Managers must work closely with clinical colleagues, however these relationships can be hindered by the perception of stereotyping and differing priorities. This study aimed to explore the working environment of hospital managers, focusing upon the unique stresses faced, psychological safety and the presence of resilience.
Implementation and maintenance of infant dietary diversity in Zimbabwe: contribution of food and water insecurity
BMC Nutrition volume 8, Article number: 136 (2022) Cite this article. Inadequate food and water resources negatively affect child health and the efficiency of nutrition interventions. Methods. We used data from the SHINE trial to investigate the associations of food insecurity (FI) and water insecurity (WI) on mothers’ implementation and...
What predicts people’s belief in COVID-19 misinformation? A retrospective study using a nationwide online survey among adults residing in the United States
BMC Public Health volume 22, Article number: 2114 (2022) Cite this article. Tackling infodemics with flooding misinformation is key to managing the COVID-19 pandemic. Yet only a few studies have attempted to understand the characteristics of the people who believe in misinformation. Methods. Data was used from an online survey...
Systemic veterinary drugs for control of the common bed bug, Cimexlectularius, in poultry farms
Parasites & Vectors volume 15, Article number: 431 (2022) Cite this article. The common bed bug, Cimex lectularius L., is a hematophagous ectoparasite that was a common pest in poultry farms through the 1960s. Dichlorodiphenyltrichloroethane (DDT) and organophosphates eradicated most infestations, but concurrent with their global resurgence as human ectoparasites, infestations of bed bugs have been reappearing in poultry farms. Although the impact of bed bugs on chicken health has not been quantified, frequent biting and blood-feeding are expected to cause stress, infections and even anemia in birds. Bed bug control options are limited due to the sensitive nature of the poultry environment, limited products labeled for bed bug control and resistance of bed bug populations to a broad spectrum of active ingredients. Veterinary drugs are commonly used to control endo- and ectoparasites in animals. In this study, we evaluated the effects of two common veterinary drugs on bed bugs by treating the host with systemic antiparasitic drugs.
Emotional and behavioral attitudes of Tunisian youth towards childhood leukemia: health education and primary prevention in perspective
BMC Public Health volume 22, Article number: 2105 (2022) Cite this article. Given the increasing blood cancer incidence in Tunisia and recent discoveries proving the involvement of environmental factors, this study examined the environmental health literacy (EHL) of Tunisian secondary school students concerning not only this disease, but also their emotional and behavioral attitudes towards leukemia risks.
The impact of influenza on the ability to work, volunteer and provide care: results from an online survey of Canadian adults 50 years and older
BMC Public Health volume 22, Article number: 2119 (2022) Cite this article. Influenza is associated with a decline in functional abilities among Canadian older adults, although specific impacts on daily life have not been fully explored. Methods. In August 2019 and May 2020, we conducted surveys of Canadian adults 50-64 years...
Effectiveness of a multiple health-behaviour-change intervention in increasing adherence to the Mediterranean Diet in adults (EIRA study): a randomized controlled hybrid trial
BMC Public Health volume 22, Article number: 2127 (2022) Cite this article. The present study describes the effectiveness of a complex intervention that addresses multiple lifestyles to promote healthy behaviours in increasing adherence to the Mediterranean diet (MD). Methods. Cluster-randomised, hybrid clinical trial controlled with two parallel groups. The study...
Significance of nested PCR testing for the detection of low-density malaria infection amongst febrile patients from the Malaria Elimination Demonstration Project in Mandla, Madhya Pradesh, India
Malaria Journal volume 21, Article number: 341 (2022) Cite this article. Low-density malaria infections (LDMI) are defined as infections that are missed by the rapid diagnostic test (RDT) and/or microscopy which can lead to continued transmission and poses a challenge in malaria elimination efforts. This study was conducted to investigate the prevalence of LDMI in febrile cases using species-specific nested Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests in the Malaria Elimination Demonstration Project, where routine diagnosis was conducted using RDT.
Incorporating human dynamic populations in models of infectious disease transmission: a systematic review
BMC Infectious Diseases volume 22, Article number: 862 (2022) Cite this article. An increasing number of infectious disease models consider demographic change in the host population, but the demographic methods and assumptions vary considerably. We carry out a systematic review of the methods and assumptions used to incorporate dynamic populations in infectious disease models.
Dam-mediated flooding impact on outpatient attendance and diarrhoea cases in northern Ghana: a mixed methods study
Floods are the most frequently occurring natural disaster and constitute a significant public health risk. Several operational satellite-based flood detection systems quantify flooding extent, but it is unclear how far the choice of satellite-based flood product affects the findings of epidemiological studies of associated public health risks. Few studies of flooding’s health impacts have used mixed methods to enrich understanding of these impacts. This study therefore aims to evaluate the relationship between two satellite-derived flood products with outpatient attendance and diarrhoeal disease in northern Ghana, identifying plausible reasons for observed relationships via qualitative interviews.
Impact of medicine shortages on patients - a framework and application in the Netherlands
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1366 (2022) Cite this article. Medicine shortages are often described in plain numbers, suggesting all shortages have a uniform impact. However, some shortages have a direct and serious effect on patients and need a prompt reaction from stakeholders. This study aims to create a broad framework to assess the impact of a shortage.
Impact of parasite genomic dynamics on the sensitivity of Plasmodium falciparum isolates to piperaquine and other antimalarial drugs
BMC Medicine volume 20, Article number: 448 (2022) Cite this article. Dihydroartemisinin-piperaquine (DHA-PPQ) is an alternative first-line antimalarial to artemether-lumefantrine in Kenya. However, recent reports on the emergence of PPQ resistance in Southeast Asia threaten its continued use in Kenya and Africa. In line with the policy on continued deployment of DHA-PPQ, it is imperative to monitor the susceptibility of Kenyan parasites to PPQ and other antimalarials.
Household disinfection practices by women living in Egypt during the 2020 COVID-19 lockdown and the association of information sources and suspected bleach toxicity
BMC Public Health volume 22, Article number: 2125 (2022) Cite this article. The spread of contradictory health information was a hallmark of the early COVID-19 pandemic. Because of a limited understanding of the disease, its mode of transmission, and its pathogenicity, the public turned to easily accessible and familiar sources of information. Some of these sources included wrong or incomplete information that could increase health risks and incidents of toxicity due to improper information about the usage of disinfectants. The objective of this study was to assess the relationship between sources of information about the COVID-19 pandemic, the related household cleaning and disinfection practices among adult women living in Egypt, and the associated adverse effects of bleach toxicity during a national lockdown.
Cost-effectiveness analysis of sintilimab plus bevacizumab biosimilar compared with lenvatinib as the first-line treatment of unresectable or metastatic hepatocellular carcinoma
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1367 (2022) Cite this article. In recent years, programmed cell death protein-1 inhibitors, including sintilimab, have significantly prolonged the overall survival time of patients with unresectable or metastatic hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC); however, the cost-effectiveness of sintilimab is unclear. The aim of this study was to assess the cost-effectiveness of sintilimab plus bevacizumab biosimilar compared with lenvatinib as first-line treatment in patients with unresectable or metastatic HCC.
Antimicrobial stewardship before and during the COVID-19 pandemic
In a blog for World Antimicrobial Awareness Week, Rasha Abdelsalam Elshenawy, Dr Nikkie Umaru, and Dr Zoe Aslanpour discuss their study investigating the factors affecting the Antimicrobial Stewardship (AMS) implementation in acute care settings before and during the COVID-19 pandemic. This study has been registered with the ISRCTN registry and aims to improve appropriate antibiotic use for patients whilst in hospitals.
