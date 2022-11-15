ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

China unveils sweeping measures to rescue property sector

Chinese authorities have unveiled sweeping measures to rescue the country's struggling property sector, as regulators seek to offset years of harsh pandemic curbs and a real estate crackdown that have stalled the world's number-two economy. New home prices have been falling for more than a year, while demand is struggling to pick up owing to ongoing strict pandemic controls that have dampened consumer confidence. lxc-tjx/oho/qan
electrek.co

Tesla sees drop in buyer interest, survey says – we might know why

A new survey shows a significant drop in consumer interest in buying Tesla vehicles, and we might know the reason why. Kelley Blue Book has released its latest Brand Watch survey, and the company claims that it points to “plummeted” shopper interest in Tesla vehicles:. Meanwhile, shopper interest...
Reuters

S&P 500, Nasdaq slip as Fed rate hike worries gain ground

Nov 18 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq reversed early gains on Friday, with investors piling into defensive sectors while tech and growth stocks took a hit as another Fed official fueled worries of aggressive interest rate hikes.
scitechdaily.com

More Accurate Than GPS: New Navigation System With 10 Centimeter Accuracy

Researchers have developed an alternative positioning system that is more robust and accurate than GPS, especially in urban settings. An alternative positioning system that is more robust and accurate than GPS, especially in urban settings has been developed by researchers of Delft University of Technology, Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, and VSL. The working prototype that demonstrated this new mobile network infrastructure achieved an accuracy of 10 centimeters. This new technology is important for the implementation of a wide range of advanced location-based applications, including autonomous vehicles, quantum communication, and next-generation mobile communication systems. The results will be published today (November 16) in the journal Nature.

Comments / 0

Community Policy