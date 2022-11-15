Read full article on original website
'Recession-Proof' Employer Slammed for Pre-Holiday Layoffs: 'Shameful'
The recession-proof label is thrown around often, but does it really exist?
A startup claims to improve ICE engines' torque by 30 percent with a small design change
A small design change in the engine could improve the performance and efficiency of internal combustion engines, a recently funded company, Transcend Energy Group, has claimed. The group showcased its design change at the recently concluded SEMA show in Las Vegas. When the world is looking at electric vehicles to...
Big Tech Layoffs Are Hurting Workers Far Beyond Silicon Valley
The impact of Silicon Valley's firing spree is already being felt as far away as Kenya and Nepal
Read the pitch decks that helped 17 creator economy startups raise millions of dollars
Despite the economic downturn, venture capitalists are still funding creator economy startups and ones that work with influencers.
China unveils sweeping measures to rescue property sector
Chinese authorities have unveiled sweeping measures to rescue the country's struggling property sector, as regulators seek to offset years of harsh pandemic curbs and a real estate crackdown that have stalled the world's number-two economy. New home prices have been falling for more than a year, while demand is struggling to pick up owing to ongoing strict pandemic controls that have dampened consumer confidence. lxc-tjx/oho/qan
U.S. existing home sales plunge; tight inventory keeps prices rising
WASHINGTON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - U.S. existing home sales tumbled for a record ninth straight month in October as the 30-year fixed mortgage rate hit a 20-year high and prices remained elevated, pushing homeownership out of the reach of many Americans.
electrek.co
Tesla sees drop in buyer interest, survey says – we might know why
A new survey shows a significant drop in consumer interest in buying Tesla vehicles, and we might know the reason why. Kelley Blue Book has released its latest Brand Watch survey, and the company claims that it points to “plummeted” shopper interest in Tesla vehicles:. Meanwhile, shopper interest...
S&P 500, Nasdaq slip as Fed rate hike worries gain ground
Nov 18 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq reversed early gains on Friday, with investors piling into defensive sectors while tech and growth stocks took a hit as another Fed official fueled worries of aggressive interest rate hikes.
scitechdaily.com
More Accurate Than GPS: New Navigation System With 10 Centimeter Accuracy
Researchers have developed an alternative positioning system that is more robust and accurate than GPS, especially in urban settings. An alternative positioning system that is more robust and accurate than GPS, especially in urban settings has been developed by researchers of Delft University of Technology, Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, and VSL. The working prototype that demonstrated this new mobile network infrastructure achieved an accuracy of 10 centimeters. This new technology is important for the implementation of a wide range of advanced location-based applications, including autonomous vehicles, quantum communication, and next-generation mobile communication systems. The results will be published today (November 16) in the journal Nature.
