Provider reported value and use of virtual resources in extended primary care prior to and during COVID-19

BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1363 (2022) Cite this article. Drug overuse or drug underuse are the most common causes of adverse drug events and can lead to hospital admissions. Using clinical pharmacists in the emergency department may improve patient safety as they are specialised in recognising of adverse drug events and tackling drug overuse and drug underuse. This study tested the effect of an emergency department pharmacist on the number of medication changes for drug overuse and drug underuse taking place in patients with an adverse drug event-related hospitalisation following an emergency department visit.

2 DAYS AGO