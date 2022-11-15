Provider reported value and use of virtual resources in extended primary care prior to and during COVID-19

Read full article on original website
Primary care virtual resource use prior and post COVID-19 pandemic onset
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1370 (2022) Cite this article. The COVID-19 pandemic has been a catalyst for rapid uptake of virtual care through the use of virtual health resources (VHR). In the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Healthcare System, virtual care has been critical to maintaining healthcare access for patients during COVID-19. In the current study we describe primary care patient aligned care team (PACT) VHR use patterns within one VA medical center (i.e., hospital facility and five community-based outpatient clinics) pre- and post-COVID-19 onset.
What predicts people’s belief in COVID-19 misinformation? A retrospective study using a nationwide online survey among adults residing in the United States
BMC Public Health volume 22, Article number: 2114 (2022) Cite this article. Tackling infodemics with flooding misinformation is key to managing the COVID-19 pandemic. Yet only a few studies have attempted to understand the characteristics of the people who believe in misinformation. Methods. Data was used from an online survey...
Prevalence of social risk factors and social needs in a Medicaid Accountable Care Organization (ACO)
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1375 (2022) Cite this article. Health-related social needs (HRSN) are associated with higher chronic disease prevalence and healthcare utilization. Health systems increasingly screen for HRSN during routine care. In this study, we compare the differential prevalence of social risk factors and social needs in a Medicaid Accountable Care Organization (ACO) and identify the patient and practice characteristics associated with reporting social needs in a different domain from social risks.
The public health exposome and pregnancy-related mortality in the United States: a high-dimensional computational analysis
BMC Public Health volume 22, Article number: 2097 (2022) Cite this article. Racial inequities in maternal mortality in the U.S. continue to be stark. The 2015–2018, 4-year total population, county-level, pregnancy-related mortality ratio (PRM; deaths per 100,000 live births; National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS), restricted use mortality file) was linked with the Public Health Exposome (PHE). Using data reduction techniques, 1591 variables were extracted from over 62,000 variables for use in this analysis, providing information on the relationships between PRM and the social, health and health care, natural, and built environments. Graph theoretical algorithms and Bayesian analysis were applied to PHE/PRM linked data to identify latent networks.
Service quality and accessibility of healthcare facilities: digital healthcare potential in Ho Chi Minh City
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1374 (2022) Cite this article. Effective delivery of health services requires adequate quality in healthcare facilities and easy accessibility to health services physically or virtually. The purpose of this study was to reveal how the quality of healthcare facilities varies across the different parts of Ho Chi Minh City and how well residents (N = 9 million) can reach healthcare facilities. By demarcating the deficiently served areas of low accessibility, the study shows where urban planning and digital healthcare could improve accessibility to health services and the quality of services efficiently.
Patient safety measurement tools used in nursing homes: a systematic literature review
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1376 (2022) Cite this article. An increase in the number of older adults has highlighted the important issue of the safety of residents in nursing homes. This review aimed to review previous studies on patient safety of older adults living in nursing homes, analyze the tools used to measure it, and identify factors affecting patient safety of older adult residents in nursing homes.
Effectiveness of a multiple health-behaviour-change intervention in increasing adherence to the Mediterranean Diet in adults (EIRA study): a randomized controlled hybrid trial
BMC Public Health volume 22, Article number: 2127 (2022) Cite this article. The present study describes the effectiveness of a complex intervention that addresses multiple lifestyles to promote healthy behaviours in increasing adherence to the Mediterranean diet (MD). Methods. Cluster-randomised, hybrid clinical trial controlled with two parallel groups. The study...
The effect of emergency department pharmacists on drug overuse and drug underuse in patients with an ADE-related hospitalisation: a controlled intervention study
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1363 (2022) Cite this article. Drug overuse or drug underuse are the most common causes of adverse drug events and can lead to hospital admissions. Using clinical pharmacists in the emergency department may improve patient safety as they are specialised in recognising of adverse drug events and tackling drug overuse and drug underuse. This study tested the effect of an emergency department pharmacist on the number of medication changes for drug overuse and drug underuse taking place in patients with an adverse drug event-related hospitalisation following an emergency department visit.
