The challenges facing programs for the prevention and control of non-communicable diseases in Iran: a qualitative study of senior managers' viewpoints

Read full article on original website
Related
BioMed Central
Emotional and behavioral attitudes of Tunisian youth towards childhood leukemia: health education and primary prevention in perspective
BMC Public Health volume 22, Article number: 2105 (2022) Cite this article. Given the increasing blood cancer incidence in Tunisia and recent discoveries proving the involvement of environmental factors, this study examined the environmental health literacy (EHL) of Tunisian secondary school students concerning not only this disease, but also their emotional and behavioral attitudes towards leukemia risks.
BioMed Central
Criteria for the selection of complementary private health insurance: the experience of a large organisation in Iran
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1377 (2022) Cite this article. Expenses related to employee’s health benefit packages are rising. Hence, organisations are looking for complementary health financing arrangements to provide more financial protection for employees. This study aims to develop criteria to choose the most appropriate complementary health insurance company based on the experience of a large organisation in Iran.
BioMed Central
Correction: Financial burden of catastrophic health expenditure on households with chronic diseases: financial ratio analysis
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1368 (2022) Cite this article. The Original Article was published on 27 April 2022. Correction to: BMC Health Serv Res 22, 568 (2022) https://doi.org/10.1186/s12913-022-07922-6 Following publication of the original article [1], the authors reported an error in the ‘Funding’ section.
BioMed Central
What predicts people’s belief in COVID-19 misinformation? A retrospective study using a nationwide online survey among adults residing in the United States
BMC Public Health volume 22, Article number: 2114 (2022) Cite this article. Tackling infodemics with flooding misinformation is key to managing the COVID-19 pandemic. Yet only a few studies have attempted to understand the characteristics of the people who believe in misinformation. Methods. Data was used from an online survey...
BioMed Central
The public health exposome and pregnancy-related mortality in the United States: a high-dimensional computational analysis
BMC Public Health volume 22, Article number: 2097 (2022) Cite this article. Racial inequities in maternal mortality in the U.S. continue to be stark. The 2015–2018, 4-year total population, county-level, pregnancy-related mortality ratio (PRM; deaths per 100,000 live births; National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS), restricted use mortality file) was linked with the Public Health Exposome (PHE). Using data reduction techniques, 1591 variables were extracted from over 62,000 variables for use in this analysis, providing information on the relationships between PRM and the social, health and health care, natural, and built environments. Graph theoretical algorithms and Bayesian analysis were applied to PHE/PRM linked data to identify latent networks.
BioMed Central
Patient safety measurement tools used in nursing homes: a systematic literature review
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1376 (2022) Cite this article. An increase in the number of older adults has highlighted the important issue of the safety of residents in nursing homes. This review aimed to review previous studies on patient safety of older adults living in nursing homes, analyze the tools used to measure it, and identify factors affecting patient safety of older adult residents in nursing homes.
BioMed Central
Impact of parasite genomic dynamics on the sensitivity of Plasmodium falciparum isolates to piperaquine and other antimalarial drugs
BMC Medicine volume 20, Article number: 448 (2022) Cite this article. Dihydroartemisinin-piperaquine (DHA-PPQ) is an alternative first-line antimalarial to artemether-lumefantrine in Kenya. However, recent reports on the emergence of PPQ resistance in Southeast Asia threaten its continued use in Kenya and Africa. In line with the policy on continued deployment of DHA-PPQ, it is imperative to monitor the susceptibility of Kenyan parasites to PPQ and other antimalarials.
BioMed Central
Incorporating human dynamic populations in models of infectious disease transmission: a systematic review
BMC Infectious Diseases volume 22, Article number: 862 (2022) Cite this article. An increasing number of infectious disease models consider demographic change in the host population, but the demographic methods and assumptions vary considerably. We carry out a systematic review of the methods and assumptions used to incorporate dynamic populations in infectious disease models.
BioMed Central
Equality and social determinants of spatial accessibility, availability, and affordability to primary health care in Hong Kong, a descriptive study from the perspective of spatial analysis
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1364 (2022) Cite this article. Primary health care (PHC) is widely perceived to be the backbone of health care systems. Since the outbreak of COVID-19, PHC has not only provided primary medical services, but also served as a grassroots network for public health. Our research explored the accessibility, availability, and affordability of primary health care from a spatial perspective, to understand the social determinants affecting access to it in Hong Kong.
BioMed Central
Impact of medicine shortages on patients - a framework and application in the Netherlands
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1366 (2022) Cite this article. Medicine shortages are often described in plain numbers, suggesting all shortages have a uniform impact. However, some shortages have a direct and serious effect on patients and need a prompt reaction from stakeholders. This study aims to create a broad framework to assess the impact of a shortage.
BioMed Central
Barriers associated with the public use of sports facilities in China: a qualitative study
Sports and recreational facilities provide an important community resource where physical activity can be promoted among local residents. However, in China, many sports facilities are not fully open to the public and are often underutilized as essential public services. The purpose of this study was to examine the barriers to public entry from the facility management point of view.
BioMed Central
Exploring the working environment of Hospital Managers: a mixed methods study investigating stress, stereotypes, psychological safety and individual resilience
Hospital managers are responsible for the delivery of organisational strategy, development of clinical services and maintaining quality standards. There is limited research on hospital managers, in particular how stress manifests and impacts managers and the presence of individual resilience. Managers must work closely with clinical colleagues, however these relationships can be hindered by the perception of stereotyping and differing priorities. This study aimed to explore the working environment of hospital managers, focusing upon the unique stresses faced, psychological safety and the presence of resilience.
BioMed Central
Household disinfection practices by women living in Egypt during the 2020 COVID-19 lockdown and the association of information sources and suspected bleach toxicity
BMC Public Health volume 22, Article number: 2125 (2022) Cite this article. The spread of contradictory health information was a hallmark of the early COVID-19 pandemic. Because of a limited understanding of the disease, its mode of transmission, and its pathogenicity, the public turned to easily accessible and familiar sources of information. Some of these sources included wrong or incomplete information that could increase health risks and incidents of toxicity due to improper information about the usage of disinfectants. The objective of this study was to assess the relationship between sources of information about the COVID-19 pandemic, the related household cleaning and disinfection practices among adult women living in Egypt, and the associated adverse effects of bleach toxicity during a national lockdown.
BioMed Central
Dam-mediated flooding impact on outpatient attendance and diarrhoea cases in northern Ghana: a mixed methods study
Floods are the most frequently occurring natural disaster and constitute a significant public health risk. Several operational satellite-based flood detection systems quantify flooding extent, but it is unclear how far the choice of satellite-based flood product affects the findings of epidemiological studies of associated public health risks. Few studies of flooding’s health impacts have used mixed methods to enrich understanding of these impacts. This study therefore aims to evaluate the relationship between two satellite-derived flood products with outpatient attendance and diarrhoeal disease in northern Ghana, identifying plausible reasons for observed relationships via qualitative interviews.
BioMed Central
Cost-effectiveness analysis of sintilimab plus bevacizumab biosimilar compared with lenvatinib as the first-line treatment of unresectable or metastatic hepatocellular carcinoma
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1367 (2022) Cite this article. In recent years, programmed cell death protein-1 inhibitors, including sintilimab, have significantly prolonged the overall survival time of patients with unresectable or metastatic hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC); however, the cost-effectiveness of sintilimab is unclear. The aim of this study was to assess the cost-effectiveness of sintilimab plus bevacizumab biosimilar compared with lenvatinib as first-line treatment in patients with unresectable or metastatic HCC.
BioMed Central
Exploring physical literacy in children aged 8 to 12 years old: a cross-cultural comparison between China and Greece
BMC Public Health volume 22, Article number: 2102 (2022) Cite this article. The concept of physical literacy (PL) has been advocated as a crucial determinant for increasing the quality and quantity of movement and physical activity (PA). Children’s PL has been rarely compared across countries, although it has shown low levels in many countries. This study aimed to explore and compare children’s PL from China and Greece.
WSB Radio
Quote Box: Reaction to UN climate meet deal on disaster fund
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — Harjeet Singh of the environmental group Climate Action Network International said the new fund had effectively “sent a warning shot to polluters that they can no longer go scot-free with their climate destruction.”. “From now on, they will have to pay...
WSB Radio
Historic compensation fund approved at UN climate talks
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — Negotiators early Sunday approved a historic deal that would create a fund for compensating poor nations that are victims of extreme weather worsened by rich countries’ carbon pollution, but an overall larger agreement still was up in the air because of a fight over emission reduction efforts.
As APEC winds up, 'summit season' brought successes but also revealed the extent of global challenges
Every November, the annual summit meetings of Asia’s key regional institutions attracts the world’s attention. The APEC leaders’ meeting started the trend in 1993, adopting a much-derided practice of an awkward photo op where presidents and prime minister dress in “local” attire. ASEAN’s own leaders’ summit and its outgrowths, especially the East Asia Summit (EAS), are scheduled in close proximity to APEC, creating an annual “summit season”. This year, Indonesia’s hosting of the G20 leader’s jamboree gives the season added significance. The Ukraine war, global economic turmoil and the dismal state of Sino-American relations makes for an extremely challenging context...
Comments / 0