pahomepage.com
3-year-old hit by car, hospitalized in Lancaster County
A three-year-old was struck by a car during the evening hours of Wednesday, Nov. 16 in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County.
WGAL
Update provided on trial of Claire Miller, who was accused of killing sister
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County judge has ruled a teen accused of killing her sister will be staying in Lancaster County until her trial. Sixteen-year-old Claire Miller will be tried as an adult. The judge determined Miller will stay in the Lancaster County Youth Intervention Center until...
Resources highlighted in Harrisburg for relatives raising children because of drug addiction
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Officials highlighted available resources for relatives raising children because of the overdose crisis on Wednesday. The Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs joined the Wolf administration in Harrisburg to share critical resources for grandparents that are raising children due to the drug epidemic across the country.
iheart.com
>Man Convicted in Lancaster County for 12th DUI
(Lancaster, PA) -- A Chester County man has been convicted of his 12th DUI in Lancaster County court. The Lancaster County D.A. says 56-year-old Anthony Caraballo was found guilty by a jury of DUI last week. He was arrested for driving while drunk and on a driver's license that had been suspended until October of 2081. An officer suspected he was impaired and pulled him over in October. Caraballo had reportedly veered into the opposite lane on Route 472 and nearly hit an oncoming car.
abc27.com
York County community center is expanding
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The Grotto team announced earlier today on Nov. 16, 2022, that they will be expanding their community center mission in York. This announcement comes as the family-owned, Rudy Art Glass Building, was recently purchased by the Grotto Community Benefit LLC, on Nov. 15, 2022, according to the release. The decorative art glass fabricator’s former building, located on 12-23 E. Philadelphia St., has been up for sale in York since 2020.
Harrisburg movie theater closed due to bed bug infestation
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Multiple theaters in a Harrisburg movie complex have been closed to address a reported bed bug infestation, according to Susquehanna Township Police. Regal Harrisburg, located at 1500 Caughey Drive, will be forced to keep the affected theaters closed until the situation can be remedied by pest control services, according to the Susquehanna Township Codes Enforcement Department, which issued the order on Wednesday.
abc27.com
Harrisburg non-profit renovates homes for those in need
STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) — Rebuilding Together Greater Harrisburg (RTGH), a local non-profit organization, announced earlier today their plans to renovate senior citizens’ homes in Steelton, Dauphin County. According to RTGH, they will be partnering up with Masonite Corporation, which is a global designer and manufacturer of interior and...
WGAL
York County school board addresses departure of its superintendent
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The Red Lion School Board addressed the early departure of its superintendent Scott Deisly. Deisly was expected to resign in early January, but it was announced at Thursday's school board meeting that his last day was Nov. 4. An investigation revealed he was in violation...
Montgomery County residents sleep on courthouse steps to make homelessness more ‘visible’ and push for solutions
On Wednesday evening, some Montgomery County residents swapped their warm homes for the bitter cold. Residents pitched tents and slept on the steps of the Montgomery County Courthouse to make homelessness in the area more visible, and push for solutions. Mike Kingsley, shelter and outreach coordinator for the Norristown Hospitality...
WGAL
Christmas tree displayed in Penn Square, Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. — A sign of the season has arrived in Lancaster City. The Red Rose city's Christmas tree was hoisted into place in Penn Square on Wednesday morning. The 33-foot-tall tree, from Lititz, will now be decorated ahead of the mayor's tree lighting ceremony on Friday, Nov. 25, or the day after Thanksgiving.
pahomepage.com
Homicide charges filed in York County beating death
Three people have been charged in connection to the May beating death of 35-year-old Zachary Young in York County. Homicide charges filed in York County beating death. Three people have been charged in connection to the May beating death of 35-year-old Zachary Young in York County. Hill Impact Program accepting...
Overdose crisis causes dire need among Pa. grandparents as they care for more children
The fatal overdose crisis has turned back the clock for Denise Shanahan of York County, making her responsible for two young boys at age 61. It’s the result of her 25-year-old daughter dying of an overdose in 2015, leaving behind a 3-year-old and a 3-month-old. “Not only did I...
WGAL
Police in Lancaster County searching for missing woman
Police in Lancaster County are searching for a missing woman. Pennsylvania State Police and the Columbia Police Department are searching for Elaine Wright, 70, who was last seen in the area of Concord Lane in Columbia on Nov. 15 around 5 a.m. Wright is driving a 2005 silver Honda Pilot...
abc27.com
First baby born at Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The new Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center welcomed its first baby, Townsley Guy Stetzler, at 12:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Townsley, who weighed six pounds nine ounces, was born to parents Devon and Steven. To celebrate the special occasion, Townsley was given a...
pahomepage.com
Harrisburg area Regal Cinemas theaters reopening after bed bug closure
Harrisburg area Regal Cinemas theaters reopening after bed bug closure.
iheart.com
York County to Auction off Confiscated Vehicles
(York, PA) -- The York County District Attorney's Office will be selling off about 20 vehicles soon. Its Drug Task Force public auction is set for next Friday at the Schaad Detective Agency in York. Potential buyers can also view the cars up for auction at that location. The cash-only auction is set to begin at 10 a.m. on November 25th.
Child struck by vehicle in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Lancaster County 911 Dispatch has confirmed that a 3-year-old child was struck by a vehicle in East Lampeter Township late Wednesday night. Emergency responders were dispatched to the scene on Old Philadelphia Pike and Campus Drive at 10:55 p.m. on Nov. 16. Police believe the...
abc27.com
Firefighters warn people to be careful cooking on Thanksgiving
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — There are plenty of right ways to cook a turkey…and there are plenty of wrong ways, some of which can lead to disaster. The Harrisburg demonstrated that Thursday with a frozen turkey and a deep fryer. This to all to warn the public to...
abc27.com
New grocery market is now open in Lancaster County
EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Dutch Way Farm Market officially opened a new location in Ephrata on Oct. 26, 2022, according to owner Jordan Snader. Hoover Building Specialists started ‘heavy’ renovations on the new Ephrata location back in the Spring of 2022, according to Snader. The new store is approximately 45,000 square feet and will double as a grocery store and soon a cafe – which will eventually offer specialty coffee drinks, soups, paninis, and their signature ice cream & milkshakes.
WGAL
Police presence in Shrewsbury, York County after car chase
SHREWSBURY, Pa. — There was a heavy police presence after a car chase ends in Shrewbury, York County on Wednesday evening. A car chase originating in Baltimore County, Maryland ended at the intersection of Wolfe Road and E. Forrest Avenue near the Stonebridge Shopping Center. This is a developing...
