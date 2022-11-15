(Lancaster, PA) -- A Chester County man has been convicted of his 12th DUI in Lancaster County court. The Lancaster County D.A. says 56-year-old Anthony Caraballo was found guilty by a jury of DUI last week. He was arrested for driving while drunk and on a driver's license that had been suspended until October of 2081. An officer suspected he was impaired and pulled him over in October. Caraballo had reportedly veered into the opposite lane on Route 472 and nearly hit an oncoming car.

