Body found wrapped in plastic at Parma home
The Parma Police Department is investigating a disturbing incident at a home on West 26th Street.
Canton woman sentenced for faking daughter’s terminal illness, pandering community donations
A Canton woman charged with faking her daughter's terminal illness and pandering thousands of dollars from the community was sentenced to prison on Thursday.
Akron residents less satisfied with Summit County as a place to live according to new report
New analysis of data collected by the Center for Marketing and Opinion Research (CMOR) earlier this year found that Akron residents are less satisfied with Summit County as a place to live than their neighbors in surrounding suburbs. This is the first time CMOR has drilled down to look specifically...
East Sparta Fire Department: 1 person rescued after house explosion
EAST SPARTA, Ohio — One person was rescued by the East Sparta Fire Department after a home explosion in Stark County on Tuesday. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Officials say they responded to the...
Woman killed in Stark County crash: State troopers
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a fatal crash in Stark County Thursday afternoon.
Portage County man visiting sick friend has truck stolen from Akron General hospital
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A small business owner’s work truck was stolen while he was visiting his sick friend at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital. The Portage County man said he was here at Cleveland Clinic Akron General visiting his sick friend in the ICU overnight so he was shocked when he came out to this parking lot in the morning to find his work truck gone.
Cleveland police investigate shooting at Steelyard Commons
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a shooting at Steelyard Commons. According to police, the shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. Thursday. The victim is a 28-year-old man. Cleveland police said he was shot in the leg and transported to MetroHealth Medical Center. The suspect fled the scene in...
Photos released of Giant Eagle shooting suspect
The Cleveland Police Department is searching for a Giant Eagle parking lot shooting suspect.
Shooting at Euclid Amazon facility: I-Team
“We just had a gun fired in the building,” an employee told dispatchers.
Woman shot to death in Cleveland apartment
Officers found the woman with a gunshot wound to the head.
‘Cut short over a PlayStation’: Mother of killed Brunswick student speaks out
“I want justice,” said the boy's mother Amanita Burleigh. “I’m so hurt and don’t know how I’m going to live with this.”
Autopsies delayed, families waiting for answers due to forensic pathologist shortage
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Families have been left waiting for answers as coroners and medical examiners across the state are being pushed to the brink. Statewide, many offices are handling a record number of cases. 19 Investigates found many autopsies continue to be delayed due to a forensic pathologist shortage.
German Shepherd rescued from cistern under a Canton home
CANTON (25 News Now) - A German Shepherd is doing fine after Canton fire crews pulled him out of a cistern under a Canton home. The Canton Fire Department was called about 9 p.m. Monday to the city’s northwest side where the dog somehow got into the cistern some 20 feet into the ground.
Watch: Heroic, heartwarming animal rescues caught on camera across NE Ohio
A young starving horse was surrendered to Happy Trails Farm Animal Sanctuary, Inc. in Ravenna with an unexplained abdominal mass that looked like a tumor.
83-year-old man trapped, rescued after Stark County house explosion
A Stark County family is calling it "a miracle" after an 83-year-old man survived a house explosion and an 8-foot fall into the basement where he was trapped.
East Sparta Explosion Injures Elderly Man
An elderly man was injured after being trapped in his East Sparta home following an explosion. Fire officials say the man who lived in the house on Deuber Avenue SW was trapped under his kitchen sink and counter. A neighbor called for help after they heard the explosion and the...
Duo wanted for Linda’s Deli break in, Cleveland Police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect who broke into Linda’s Deli and his lookout are on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help finding them. The breaking and entering and theft happened at 7 a.m. on Oct. 30 at 8708 Denison Rd., according to police. Police said...
One adult, three children displaced after fully involved house fire in Akron
AKRON, Ohio — A child was transported to the hospital with minor injuries following a fully involved house fire that took place in Akron on Tuesday morning. According to the City of Akron Department of Public Safety Fire Division, Akron Fire crews responded to a house fire on S. Firestone Blvd at 7:58 a.m. on Tuesday. The fully-involved house fire was was under control at 08:25 a.m.
Police pursuit ends at Cleveland woman’s doorstep; she’s still waiting for repairs
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland woman has been waiting a month for repairs to be done in her apartment. A car smacked into her wall in October. The crash left behind extensive damage. “I don’t live like this. When I moved here, I didn’t live like this and I...
Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted: Man has warrants with 12 different agencies
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -In partnership with Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Cleveland 19 launches “Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted.”. Every week we will feature fugitives with active warrants in hopes of bring them in to face charges. This week Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department is highlighting Charles Hudson who is wanted...
