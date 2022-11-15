ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Canton, OH

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

Portage County man visiting sick friend has truck stolen from Akron General hospital

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A small business owner’s work truck was stolen while he was visiting his sick friend at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital. The Portage County man said he was here at Cleveland Clinic Akron General visiting his sick friend in the ICU overnight so he was shocked when he came out to this parking lot in the morning to find his work truck gone.
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police investigate shooting at Steelyard Commons

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a shooting at Steelyard Commons. According to police, the shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. Thursday. The victim is a 28-year-old man. Cleveland police said he was shot in the leg and transported to MetroHealth Medical Center. The suspect fled the scene in...
CLEVELAND, OH
25newsnow.com

German Shepherd rescued from cistern under a Canton home

CANTON (25 News Now) - A German Shepherd is doing fine after Canton fire crews pulled him out of a cistern under a Canton home. The Canton Fire Department was called about 9 p.m. Monday to the city’s northwest side where the dog somehow got into the cistern some 20 feet into the ground.
CANTON, OH
whbc.com

East Sparta Explosion Injures Elderly Man

An elderly man was injured after being trapped in his East Sparta home following an explosion. Fire officials say the man who lived in the house on Deuber Avenue SW was trapped under his kitchen sink and counter. A neighbor called for help after they heard the explosion and the...
EAST SPARTA, OH
cleveland19.com

Duo wanted for Linda’s Deli break in, Cleveland Police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect who broke into Linda’s Deli and his lookout are on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help finding them. The breaking and entering and theft happened at 7 a.m. on Oct. 30 at 8708 Denison Rd., according to police. Police said...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

One adult, three children displaced after fully involved house fire in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — A child was transported to the hospital with minor injuries following a fully involved house fire that took place in Akron on Tuesday morning. According to the City of Akron Department of Public Safety Fire Division, Akron Fire crews responded to a house fire on S. Firestone Blvd at 7:58 a.m. on Tuesday. The fully-involved house fire was was under control at 08:25 a.m.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted: Man has warrants with 12 different agencies

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -In partnership with Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Cleveland 19 launches “Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted.”. Every week we will feature fugitives with active warrants in hopes of bring them in to face charges. This week Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department is highlighting Charles Hudson who is wanted...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy