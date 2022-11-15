Read full article on original website
Related
penncapital-star.com
Challenges to Montgomery County ballots likely to determine Pa. House control
Control of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives likely will be determined by 59 provisional ballots in Montgomery County’s closely contested 151st Legislative District. Democratic challenger Melissa Ceratto holds a 37-vote lead over incumbent Republican state Rep. Todd Stephens, a spokesperson for Montgomery County said. Earlier this week, Stephens held...
iheart.com
Democrats Win Control Of Pennsylvania State House
>Democrats Win Control Of Pennsylvania State House. (Harrisburg, PA) -- State election officials say Democrats have won control of the Pennsylvania state House. The party picked up 12 seats in the 203-member chamber in last Tuesday's election, but the count became official after an incumbent Republican conceded Thursday. The results mark the first time in twelve years that the Democrats will be the majority in the House. There's still one contested race in the 142nd District but officials say its outcome won't change control. In the state Senate, state Republicans have retained control.
What does a Democratic state house mean for Pennsylvanians?
(WHTM) — The race for a state house seat in Montgomery County was called on Thursday, Nov. 17, for the Democratic candidate, which set off a blue wave in the Pennsylvania state capitol. For the first time in more than a decade Democrats will have a majority in the house, but what does that mean […]
lebtown.com
GOP candidate selected by voters as Frank Ryan’s successor in state House
The GOP has held onto Frank Ryan’s seat in the state House of Representatives. Ryan, a Republican, represented the 101st legislative district for three terms, but announced early this year that he would not seek a fourth. Two candidates – Republican John Schlegel and Democrat Catherine “Cavi” Miller – both hoped to win his seat in the midterm election on Nov. 8.
Social Security aid to disabled Pa. residents crashed during the pandemic | Thursday Morning Coffee
Pennsylvania saw the steepest drop of all 50 states, particularly hitting Black and brown residents, new research shows. The post Social Security aid to disabled Pa. residents crashed during the pandemic | Thursday Morning Coffee appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Have Democrats flipped the Pennsylvania House? The latest on the deciding races
Attorneys for Democratic and Republican candidates in two close, still-uncalled races are haggling over whether to count several dozen provisional ballots.
WGAL
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro discuss transfer of power to new administration
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro are preparing for the transition of power. Wolf and Shapiro on Wednesday announced the first steps in the transition to the new administration and said they're already working to make sure it's smooth. The pair were joined by Lt. Gov.-elect Austin Davis...
Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner impeached by Pennsylvania lawmakers in GOP-led effort: 'Crisis of crime'
Pennsylvania lawmakers voted Wednesday to impeach Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, largely along party lines.
Democratic challenger Cerrato takes 37-vote lead over incumbent state Rep. Stephens
After Montgomery County elections officials tallied more votes Wednesday afternoon, Democrat Melissa Cerrato gained a 37-vote lead over incumbent Republican state Rep. Todd Stephens in the race for the 151st state House district, according to unofficial results. Montgomery County spokesperson Kelly Cofrancisco told WHYY News that all of the district’s...
Trump's prospects in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced he will run for reelection in 2024 “in order to make America great and glorious again.”. The announcement comes after Republicans’ lackluster performance in the midterms, especially among candidates Trump endorsed, including Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano.
GOP could keep control of Pa. house, depending on these 2 races
HARRISBURG (CBS) -- Republicans have pulled ahead in two key Pennsylvania state house races, which could help them keep control of the chamber by the slimmest margin. In Bucks County, Republican Joseph Hogan leads Democrat Mark Moffa by 114 votes. And in Montgomery County, just 14 votes separate Republican William Todd Stephens and his Democratic challenger Melissa Cerrato.The races are still too close to call.Last week, state Democrats claimed they flipped the state house for the first time since 2010; Republicans claim that celebration is premature.Democrats did have a successful Election Day in Pennsylvania. Josh Shapiro beat out Republican Doug Mastriano to become...
Parties challenge ballots as counties keep counting votes in pivotal Pa. House races
Monday proved true what Melissa Cerrado said she told voters on thousands of doorsteps during her campaign for a Pennsylvania House seat in Montgomery County: Every vote counts. Cerrado, the Democratic candidate challenging Republican incumbent state Rep. Todd Stevens in the 151st Legislative District, held on to a 14-vote lead nearly a week after the […] The post Parties challenge ballots as counties keep counting votes in pivotal Pa. House races appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
WGAL
Pennsylvania election results being studied
Results from last week's election are being studied. Democrats defied midterm election history to win the two biggest statewide races in Pennsylvania. "Midterm turnout was higher even than 2018, which was the highest for midterm in a century," said Berwood Yost, the director of Franklin & Marshall College's election polling.
WFMZ-TV Online
2 new members join Reading Planning Commission
READING, Pa. — The Reading City Council voted Monday night to accept the resignations of Robert Conklin and Lee Olsen from the Reading Planning Commission. Both resignations were requested by the city solicitor to have the city come into compliance with the Pennsylvania Municipal Planning Code because neither Conklin nor Olsen are residents of the city.
Philadelphia Democrat leadership slammed after city lands in Mexico anti-drug campaign: 'Shame of the nation'
Philadelphia Inquirer columnist Jennifer Stefano joined "America's Newsroom" to discuss Mexican anti-drug PSAs featuring open drug use on the streets of Philadelphia.
iheart.com
>Man Convicted in Lancaster County for 12th DUI
(Lancaster, PA) -- A Chester County man has been convicted of his 12th DUI in Lancaster County court. The Lancaster County D.A. says 56-year-old Anthony Caraballo was found guilty by a jury of DUI last week. He was arrested for driving while drunk and on a driver's license that had been suspended until October of 2081. An officer suspected he was impaired and pulled him over in October. Caraballo had reportedly veered into the opposite lane on Route 472 and nearly hit an oncoming car.
abc27.com
First baby born at Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The new Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center welcomed its first baby, Townsley Guy Stetzler, at 12:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Townsley, who weighed six pounds nine ounces, was born to parents Devon and Steven. To celebrate the special occasion, Townsley was given a...
Lehigh County school closed again by threat as administrators promise safe, secure education
Lehigh Career & Technical Institute was closed again on Wednesday after another threat was received, Pennsylvania State Police report. The North Whitehall Township school was shut Friday and Monday and went into a two-hour lockdown on Tuesday after threats came in, authorities have said. A large contingent of state police...
Pa. State Police investigating death of 65-year-old York County woman
YORK, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are continuing their investigation into the death of a York County woman. On June 13 at 7:18 p.m., troopers responded to 1624 Furnace Road in Chanceford Township for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, police found 65-year-old Cindy Knaub dead with a...
This Bucks County Township Just Approved Over 100 New Townhomes to be Built
The township's planning commission has approved of the new development of houses in the area. A Bucks County township has just approved the construction of over 100 new houses in a nearby development, as well as other building plans. Kari Dimmick wrote about the recent housing development for WFMZ 69 News.
Comments / 0