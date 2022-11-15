>Democrats Win Control Of Pennsylvania State House. (Harrisburg, PA) -- State election officials say Democrats have won control of the Pennsylvania state House. The party picked up 12 seats in the 203-member chamber in last Tuesday's election, but the count became official after an incumbent Republican conceded Thursday. The results mark the first time in twelve years that the Democrats will be the majority in the House. There's still one contested race in the 142nd District but officials say its outcome won't change control. In the state Senate, state Republicans have retained control.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO