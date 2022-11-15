Read full article on original website
Dustin Johnson’s wife Paulina Gretzky
Dustin Johnson is a certified winner on the golf course. After winning a handful of tournaments on the collegiate scene, he has translated that success to the professional level. Under his belt, Dustin has won once in the U.S. Open and once in the Masters. While Johnson has found success on the golf course, a lot of personal challenges hounded him off the course. But despite these challenges, his partner in life has stayed with him. For this piece, let’s get to know more about Dustin Johnson’s wife Paulina Gretzky.
DUBAI, U.A.E. — “Laughable,” was the word Jon Rahm used (three times in succession and five times in all). But the Spaniard wasn’t even smiling when the subject of the Offical World Golf Ranking came up during his pre-tournament press conference at the DP World Tour Championship.
When Byron Nelson Was Golf’s Winning Machine
Byron Nelson enjoyed phenomenal golfing success in a relatively brief career. Between 1935 and 1946 he won 50 tournaments including 18 in a single season
What Jimmy Dunne, golf's ultimate power broker, is doing on the PGA Tour Policy Board
This uncomfortable and interesting year in professional golf just got more interesting. On Tuesday morning, the PGA Tour announced a move that had been months in the making: The golf impresario Jimmy Dunne, the ultimate elite-golf clubby insider with the disarmingly candid demeanor of an old-school New York City cab driver, will be joining the PGA Tour policy board in the new year as an independent director. As boilerplate press releases go, the announcement had more news value than most.
For comments: [email protected]. Good Thursday morning, golf fans, as day one of the RSM Classic and LPGA season finale gets underway. Golf Channel’s Rex Hoggard…”The new system uses what officials call “modern statistical techniques” to more accurately evaluated tournaments relative to each other. That has led to a few double takes in recent weeks, including Wednesday when Jon Rahm was asked about the strength of field comparison between this week’s DP World Tour Championship and the RSM Classic, the final official event on the PGA Tour in 2022.”
