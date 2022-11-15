ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
golfmagic.com

Why five-time PGA Tour champ won't join LIV Golf: "Greg and I had a SPAT"

Five-time PGA Tour winner and former NBC on-course reporter Roger Maltbie says working for LIV Golf one day would be a "shock" because of a previous "spat" he had with Greg Norman, who is now the CEO of the Saudi-backed circuit. Golfweek last week reported how Maltbie, along with Gary...
golfmagic.com

In-form Tony Finau FORCED OUT of PGA Tour's RSM Classic

In-form PGA Tour pro Tony Finau has been forced to withdraw from this week's RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club. The official PGA Tour communications team confirmed the news on Tuesday that Finau has withdrawn through injury. He has been replaced in the field by Kevin Chappell in the...
GEORGIA STATE
ClutchPoints

Dustin Johnson’s wife Paulina Gretzky

Dustin Johnson is a certified winner on the golf course. After winning a handful of tournaments on the collegiate scene, he has translated that success to the professional level. Under his belt, Dustin has won once in the U.S. Open and once in the Masters. While Johnson has found success on the golf course, a lot of personal challenges hounded him off the course. But despite these challenges, his partner in life has stayed with him. For this piece, let’s get to know more about Dustin Johnson’s wife Paulina Gretzky.
TENNESSEE STATE
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour legend disagrees with Rory McIlroy's OWGR position on LIV Golf

PGA Tour legend Davis Love III believes professional golf needs to scrap the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR) in order to solve the current issues facing the sport following the emergence of LIV Golf. The OWGR, which continues to shut out the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Tour from receiving any world...
golfmagic.com

Report: What Phil Mickelson did to upset LIV pro would "SET OFF A FIRESTORM!"

What Phil Mickelson allegedly did to one of LIV Golf's most-opiniated players Pat Perez was so inflammatory it would set off a firestorm if the details emerged, according to a report by the author Alan Shipnuck who published Lefty's famously controversial remarks. In case this news passed you by, Perez,...
golfmagic.com

Jon Rahm on Rory McIlroy: "You're putting ME in a difficult position here!"

There was a lot to unpack from Jon Rahm's press conference before the $10m DP World Tour Championship in Dubai. First there was his thoughts on Sergio Garcia, where the Spaniard said he hoped the legacy of the 2017 Masters champion wouldn't be affected after he joined the LIV Golf League.
Golf Digest

What Jimmy Dunne, golf's ultimate power broker, is doing on the PGA Tour Policy Board

This uncomfortable and interesting year in professional golf just got more interesting. On Tuesday morning, the PGA Tour announced a move that had been months in the making: The golf impresario Jimmy Dunne, the ultimate elite-golf clubby insider with the disarmingly candid demeanor of an old-school New York City cab driver, will be joining the PGA Tour policy board in the new year as an independent director. As boilerplate press releases go, the announcement had more news value than most.
SkySports

Ronnie O'Sullivan dismisses Shaun Murphy's criticism of his attitude | 'The game means so little to them!'

Murphy spoke out after the reigning world champion said snooker isn't "worth the stress and the hassle". The 40-year-old said: "It is very frustrating, but he's not on his own as a player that talks about how little the game means to them, and it's just one of the things they do with their life, and they have got other things and other interests, the game means so little to them.
GolfWRX

Morning 9: Harman defends OWGR system I Klayman files another suit I World’s best golf destination

For comments: [email protected]. Good Thursday morning, golf fans, as day one of the RSM Classic and LPGA season finale gets underway. Golf Channel’s Rex Hoggard…”The new system uses what officials call “modern statistical techniques” to more accurately evaluated tournaments relative to each other. That has led to a few double takes in recent weeks, including Wednesday when Jon Rahm was asked about the strength of field comparison between this week’s DP World Tour Championship and the RSM Classic, the final official event on the PGA Tour in 2022.”
golfmagic.com

Rory McIlroy a "voice of common sense" in "messy" LIV Golf world, says Ryan Fox

Ryan Fox believes Rory McIlroy has "defeated the establishment" in his lead ambassador role for the DP World Tour and PGA Tour during a "messy" time for golf following the emergence of the Saudi-bankrolled LIV Golf Tour in 2022. Fox was speaking to GolfMagic and the rest of the golfing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy