Dustin Johnson is a certified winner on the golf course. After winning a handful of tournaments on the collegiate scene, he has translated that success to the professional level. Under his belt, Dustin has won once in the U.S. Open and once in the Masters. While Johnson has found success on the golf course, a lot of personal challenges hounded him off the course. But despite these challenges, his partner in life has stayed with him. For this piece, let’s get to know more about Dustin Johnson’s wife Paulina Gretzky.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO