Harford County, MD

Harford County Public Schools to pay tuition of students participating in dual enrollment at Harford Community College

By Tony Roberts, Baltimore Sun
 3 days ago

Harford County Public Schools and Harford Community College announced Thursday that eligible students who participate in dual enrollment courses, including those who are currently enrolled, will no longer be charged the cost of tuition, fees and textbooks.

“We are thrilled to partner with HCPS to offer tuition-free college courses to our dually-enrolled students,” said Theresa B. Felder, president of Harford Community College. “Not only will this program make college more affordable for families, dual enrollment gives students a competitive advantage and helps them achieve their academic and career goals.”

HCPS will be paying pay tuition, consolidated fees, direct fees and textbook costs for all eligible students based on recent guidance from the Maryland State Department of Education regarding the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future legislation.

This change goes into effect immediately for all students enrolled for the 2022-2023 school year and includes courses earning college credit as well as specific noncredit courses through Maryland Leads called the Harford Investment Program.

“For the past few years, North Star has helped HCPS and HCC establish a strong relationship that supports students from all over the county,” said HCPS Superintendent Sean Bulson. “Now, by removing any financial barriers to enrollment, HCPS is making dual enrollment even more affordable for students. A key initiative in the strategic plans of HCC and HCPS, the partnership provides a pathway for students to be college and career ready.”

In October, HCC issued refunds for tuition and consolidated fees to the students who are enrolled in credit courses on the campus for the fall 2022 semester. HCPS began in August funding textbook costs to students through the college’s Rental Agreement Program. Beginning in 2023, eligible students participating in the Harford Investment Program will have the opportunity to enroll in workforce training courses leading to an industry certification.

HCPS funds have been budgeted for dual enrollment and will come from the school system’s 2022-2023 operating budget, Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER II) Fund, and Blueprint college and career-ready funds.

For more information about dual enrollment options for students in Harford County Public Schools, go to hcps.org/SEPG/Docs/NorthStarDualEnrollment_CollegeCredit.pdf .

Baltimore, MD
