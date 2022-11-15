Read full article on original website
AOL Corp
5 food shortages that will dent your wallet this holiday season
It's time to stock up on staple holiday grocery items. The U.S. is facing a shortage of several food products — wheat, lettuce, butter, eggs and turkey — which could affect the price and availability of some of your favorite holiday dishes. Consumer Price Index: 8 Ways to...
CDC now tracking BN.1, the latest new COVID variant on the rise
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now tracking the rise of another COVID-19 variant known as BN.1, according to figures published by the agency this month, marking the latest new Omicron descendant now spreading around the country this fall. Some 4.3% of new COVID-19 cases nationwide are now...
Possible rail strike threatens to upend supply chains and cost billions
It could come down to seven days. That’s how much paid sick leave some freight rail workers are demanding from the rail companies before they sign new contracts. The dispute once again threatens to bring freight transport across the country’s sprawling 140,000 miles of rail to a halt ahead of the December holiday rush — snarling already overburdened supply chains and triggering massive economic fallout.
Rishi Sunak plays down prospect of imminent US trade deal
UK prime minister tells G20 press conference he did not discuss deal at his first meeting with Joe Biden
The Jewish Press
Amazon to Lay Off 10,000 Employees
Global e-commerce giant Amazon plans to lay off approximately 10,000 employees starting this week, The New York Times reported Monday. The actual number of layoffs “remains fluid” and still could change, according to the report. The largest number of personnel cuts in the company’s history, the impending cutback...
Americans Spent Nearly $695 Billion at Retail Stores in October Despite Inflation: Report
U.S. retail sales grew in October as consumers continue to spend despite rising prices. Total U.S. retail sales were $694.5 billion in October, according to a monthly report from the U.S. Census Bureau. This total was up 1.3 percent from September and 8.3 percent from the same month in 2021. This compares with the 8.2 percent year-over-year growth in September and the 9.4 percent yearly increase in August. “October retail sales data confirms that consumers continue to stretch their dollars on household priorities, including gifts for family and loved ones this holiday season,” said National Retail Federation president and CEO Matthew Shay in a Wednesday...
Quartz
🌍 Tighten those belts
The UK announced its biggest tax hikes and spending cuts in 10 years. In his autumn statement, chancellor Jeremy Hunt laid out a £55 billion ($66 billion) “belt tightening” plan for the next five years that will seek to lower government debt. The Russia-Ukraine grain deal was...
Elon Musk asks Twitter software engineers to report to office -email
Nov 18 (Reuters) - Elon Musk emailed Twitter staff on Friday asking that any employees who write software code report to the 10th floor of Twitter's office in San Francisco at 2 p.m., according to an email reviewed by Reuters.
The US dollar has fallen to a 3-month low after easing inflation in October dampened expectations for more big rate hikes
The US Dollar Index dropped to a three-month low on Tuesday, dipping below 106. The greenback was under pressure after US wholesale inflation cooled more than expected in October. The Fed will likely slow rate hikes in December but a full-on Fed pivot remains elusive. A key gauge of the...
Ghanian girl cuts through jargon, delivers message at COP27
SHARM el-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — By their very nature, U.N. climate negotiations are filled with scientific and diplomatic jargon. So, when 10-year-old Nakeeyat Dramani Sam spoke during a plenary session Friday with hundreds of delegates, her soft voice and direct message cut through the dryness, a reminder to negotiators and everybody listening that decisions made at climate talks can have a direct impact on people. Talking about suffering in Ghana due to flooding, she held up a sign that said, “Payment Overdue.” “I put a simple question on the table,” she said. “When can you pay us back? Because payment is overdue.”
Freeport LNG announces restart date
The Freeport LNG facility is among the largest in the country, though it's been offline since a pipeline explosion in June.
Quartz
🌎 Crediting inflation
A missile struck Poland, killing two people. NATO allies gather to discuss the incident today, but president Joe Biden said the missile’s provenance—as yet undetermined—is unlikely to be Russian. US credit card debt jumped by 15% year-on-year. The latest data indicates that Americans are plunging into debt...
People Are Recalling The Most Problematic Ways They Have Ever Been Laid Off, And Steam Is Coming Out Of My Ears
"I went on maternity leave. On my first day back at work, I worked for one hour before they told me my position had been eliminated. They knew it was illegal to fire me while on maternity leave, so they had to allow me to come back to work."
TechCrunch
Announcing the agenda for TechCrunch Sessions: Space in Los Angeles
We’re thrilled to be hosting Thomas Zurbuchen of NASA; Frank Calvelli, Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Space Acquisitions; Carolyn Mercer of NASA; and many more. In addition to the firesides and panel discussions on the main stage, the event will also include networking, startup exhibits and the chance to connect with attendees from around the world.
Quartz
🌍 Go hardcore or go home
Twitter employees resigned in droves. CEO Elon Musk gave an ultimatum: be “extremely hardcore” at work, or leave with severance pay. Hundreds chose the latter. Twitter has since announced its offices will be locked until Monday (Nov. 21). Starbucks workers across the US went on strike. Walkouts at...
Argo Group Highlights Comprehensive Ongoing Strategic Review Process in Letter to Shareholders
HAMILTON, Bermuda--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE: ARGO) (“Argo” or “the Company”) today announced that it is mailing a letter to shareholders in connection with its 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (“Annual Meeting”) urging them to vote the BLUE proxy card “FOR” ALL seven of Argo’s highly qualified director nominees. The Annual Meeting will be held on December 15, 2022, and shareholders of record as of October 26, 2022 are entitled to vote at the meeting. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115006605/en/ Argo Group (Graphic: Business Wire)
US News and World Report
Exclusive-China Advisers Say They'll Recommend Modest Growth Target for 2023
BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese government advisers say they will recommend modest economic growth targets for next year ranging from 4.5% to 5.5% to an annual policymakers' meeting, marking a pickup from this year's growth but still hobbled by COVID-19 and other challenges. China's leadership is also expected to prioritise stimulus...
US News and World Report
Europe Must Steer More Military Spending to Joint Projects -EU Defence Agency
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU members are set to boost military budgets by up to 70 billion euros ($72.2 billion) by 2025 but a lack of project cooperation and purchases outside the bloc risk undermining efforts to create coherent forces, the European Defence Agency said. The agency identified several critical gaps...
U.S. existing home sales plunge; tight inventory keeps prices rising
WASHINGTON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - U.S. existing home sales tumbled for a record ninth straight month in October as the 30-year fixed mortgage rate hit a 20-year high and prices remained elevated, pushing homeownership out of the reach of many Americans.
