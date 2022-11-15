Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Russia's Medvedev Says Polish Missile Incident Shows West Moving Closer to World War
(Reuters) - Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said on Wednesday that an alleged missile strike on Polish territory showed that the West was moving closer to another World War. "The incident with the Ukrainian-alleged 'missile strike' on a Polish farm proves just one thing: waging a hybrid war against Russia,...
US News and World Report
Ukraine's Zelenskiy Says U.S., China Statement on Nuclear Threats 'Weighty Statements'
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said late on Monday that he welcomed the statements from the United States and China from the Group of 20 meeting on the inadmissibility of threats to use nuclear weapons. "This is a grouping of very weighty states. And today, on the eve...
US News and World Report
Blinken Says Russia Felt World Wouldn't Accept Refusal to Extend Grain Deal
BANGKOK (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday that Russia agreeing to renew the Black Sea grain deal was a sign that Moscow felt the world would not accept any refusal to extend it. The grain deal was extended earlier on Thursday. "Together, we sent a...
Ukrainian special forces commander says Russia doesn't like waging war at night, so his troops need gear to fight in the dark
Russian forces don't like waging their war against Ukraine at night, said a Ukrainian commander. The commander said on a podcast that Ukrainian troops need gear to fight in the dark. "We should learn how to act at night more efficiently," said Brig. Gen. Viktor Khorenko. Russian President Vladimir Putin's...
US has intelligence Russia may have factored midterms into timing of Kherson announcement: report
New intelligence indicates Russia may have factored the U.S. midterm elections into its recent withdrawal of troops from occupied Kherson in Ukraine, CNN reports. According to CNN, Russian officials brought up the midterms in talks about when to announce their retreat from the strategic city, and may have delayed the announcement to avoid giving the Biden administration and Democrats in Congress material ahead of the midterms.
Ukraine tells allies it may not be able to recover from more Russian attacks on energy systems
Ukrainian officials are asking the U.S. and Europe for parts to fix its electric grid and gas systems.
In new challenge, North Korea launches ICBM with potential to hit US mainland, Japan says
North Korea has launched nearly 80 missiles in 2022 in growing hostility to U.S., South Korea military exercises — and to impress China and Russia.
U.S. Could Take Back Remote Island Seized by Russia Nearly 100 Years Ago
Bolsheviks seized Wrangel Island, located near Alaska, from American settlers in 1924.
After big losses in Ukraine, Putin skipped an awkward global summit and has been conspicuously quiet about the war
Putin has not been seen much in public since his army's defeat over Kherson. His public appearances since have involved talking to allies and local leaders and officials. He did not attend the G20, and the Kremlin then said he would not even address it by video. Russian President Vladimir...
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Ukrainian Commandos Destroy Attack Helicopters At Russian Air Base
Video has emerged showing what are believed to be Ukrainian commandos planting explosives on Russian attack helicopters, ultimately leading to their destruction. The footage, taken toward the end of October 2022, was filmed at Veretye air base in Russia’s Pskov Oblast, some 500 miles from the Ukrainian border, and posted to the social networking app Telegram.
Germany is nationalizing a local unit of Russia's energy giant Gazprom, in an $8 billion bid to keep it from collapsing
Germany is nationalizing a former subsidiary of Russia's Gazprom, to avert its collapse. The local gas network operator is key to Germany's energy supplies, the economy ministry said. The government will inject equity capital equivalent to $8 billion into SEFE, per Bloomberg. Germany has nationalized a former subsidiary of Russia's...
Putin's 'desperation' in Ukraine is making Russia more dependent on other pariah states, top Pentagon official says
Russia is facing increasing international isolation because of its war against Ukraine. Moscow is not totally alone, as countries continue to buy its oil and, in some cases, send it arms. Some of those countries are also isolated, and there are limits on what they can do for Russia. International...
Russia-Ukraine war live news: Kherson victory marks ‘beginning of the end’ of war, Ukraine president says
Volodymyr Zelenskiy visits liberated city of Kherson; UN general assembly votes to require Russia pay reparations over invasion
US News and World Report
Russia Summons Polish Envoy After Missile Incident
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia has summoned the Polish ambassador to Moscow to the foreign ministry, ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday. Earlier the Kremlin accused Poland of reacting in "absolutely hysterical" fashion to Tuesday's incident when two people were killed by a missile in eastern Poland. Poland and NATO said on Wednesday it was probably a stray rocket fired by Ukraine's air defences and not, as some reports initially suggested, by Russia.
US News and World Report
Zelenskiy Has 'No Doubt' Ukrainian Missile Did Not Cause Blast in Poland
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was quoted by Interfax Ukraine news agency as saying on Wednesday he had no doubt that an explosion that killed two people in Poland was not caused by a Ukrainian missile. "I have no doubt that it was not our missile," he was...
US News and World Report
NATO Allies Wake up to Russian Supremacy in the Arctic
(Reuters) - The world's largest satellite ground station, on the Svalbard archipelago off Norway, is used by Western space agencies to gather vital signals from polar-orbiting satellites. This January, one of two fibre-optic cables on the Arctic seabed connecting Svalbard to the mainland was severed. Norway was forced to rely on a back-up link.
US News and World Report
Brittney Griner Transferred to Russian Penal Colony
(Reuters) -U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner, facing nine years behind bars in Russia after being convicted on drug charges, has been transferred to a penal colony about 500 km (300 miles) southeast of Moscow, her lawyers said on Thursday. Griner was sentenced in August following her arrest at a Moscow...
US News and World Report
Poland Likely to Invoke NATO's Article 4, Will Raise Missile Blast With UN - Officials
WARSAW (Reuters) -Poland is likely to request consultations under NATO's Article 4. after a missile, reportedly Russian-made, struck Polish territory near the border with Ukraine, and raise the issue at a U.N. Security Council meeting on Wednesday, officials said. Two people were killed in an explosion in a village 6...
US News and World Report
Biden Said Ukraine Air Defence Missile Responsible for Poland Blast - NATO Source
BERLIN (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden told G7 and NATO partners that a missile blast in eastern Poland was caused by a Ukrainian air defence missile, a NATO source told Reuters on Wednesday. The blast, which killed two people, raised global alarm that the Ukraine conflict could spill into neighbouring...
A US company just deployed world's largest communication satellite
Bluewalker 3 satellite, a test satellite by Texas-based firm AST SpaceMobile deployed its largest commercial communications array ever flow in space, in low Earth orbit, the company announced on Monday. The satellite was launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in September, Interesting Engineering reported. The 693-square-foot (64 square meters)...
