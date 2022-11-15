ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Comments / 0

Related
neusenews.com

Smart Politics, Smarter Policy: A Republican Child Tax Credit would benefit all of North Carolina

Former Lenoir County Deputy Clerk, Wife and Mother. Raising children at any time is no easy task, especially considering the financial burden parents face. The past few years, however, have been especially difficult for families in North Carolina and across the country. With inflation as it is, rising prices on everything from gas to groceries have placed an extraordinary strain on household finances.
WASHINGTON STATE
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Cape Fear voters react to Trump’s third bid for the White House

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Donald Trump announced his candidacy Tuesday night in Florida and made it clear he viewed himself as the only option for the 2024 Republican nomination. Former President Donald Trump made his third bid for the White House but will he have the full support of...
WILMINGTON, NC
WRAL

Republicans sweep statewide races in North Carolina.

While Republican candidates around the country largely underperformed last week, Republicans in North Carolina took control of the state Supreme Court, won back their supermajority in the state Senate and did nearly the same in the state House. While Republican candidates around the country largely underperformed last week, Republicans in...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
wunc.org

North Carolina’s largest lake under siege by common carp

Boardwalks snake outward from the visitor center through a cypress forest that borders Lake Mattamuskeet. Where the forest opens, 50 snowy egrets congregate in the canopy. A blue heron squawks above the muddy waters and cypress knees, which protrude like stalagmites from the mires below. As beautiful as these wetlands...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in North Carolina

If you live in North Carolina and you love going out with your close friends and family members, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
DURHAM, NC
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in North Carolina

If you live in North Carolina and you love eating pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious pizza every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
CHARLOTTE, NC
publicradioeast.org

Time ticking on REAL ID implementation in North Carolina

The North Carolina Department of Transportation is reminding drivers that the implementation of REAL ID enforcement begins in less than six months. REAL IDs are meant to be an alternative to other federally approved IDs, such as passports. Implementation of REAL ID enforcement had been delayed during the COVID-19 pandemic...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WBTV

Group could send proposed I-77 toll lanes to N.C. transportation officials

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A significant step forward in a plan to build more toll lanes along Interstate 77 could come Wednesday night. The Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization is set to discuss the proposal, which would put toll lanes from uptown Charlotte south to the South Carolina border, during Wednesday night’s meeting.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WXII 12

North Carolina Christmas and Holiday Parade Guide 2022

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It's all about the man in the red suit and making family memories that last a lifetime while celebrating the holiday season. Here's a list of Christmas and holiday parades taking place around the Piedmont Triad and beyond in North Carolina. If you have a parade...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy