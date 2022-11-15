Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
North Carolina spent $3.6 billion in COVID relief. Here’s where the money went
In 2020, Congress approved a bill to send $150 billion to the states to help deal with the growing COVID-19 pandemic. North Carolina received about $3.6 billion from the package. In a report to the General Assembly, the North Carolina Pandemic Recovery Office laid out how each dollar was spent....
neusenews.com
Smart Politics, Smarter Policy: A Republican Child Tax Credit would benefit all of North Carolina
Former Lenoir County Deputy Clerk, Wife and Mother. Raising children at any time is no easy task, especially considering the financial burden parents face. The past few years, however, have been especially difficult for families in North Carolina and across the country. With inflation as it is, rising prices on everything from gas to groceries have placed an extraordinary strain on household finances.
Who will run to replace North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper? Here are 6 possibilities
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – So now that the November 2022 election is all but official, we know that Republicans have taken a firm grasp on determining public policy in North Carolina at least for the foreseeable future. There is only one last hurdle in that control: governor. The GOP on Election Day took majority control […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Cape Fear voters react to Trump’s third bid for the White House
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Donald Trump announced his candidacy Tuesday night in Florida and made it clear he viewed himself as the only option for the 2024 Republican nomination. Former President Donald Trump made his third bid for the White House but will he have the full support of...
WRAL
Republicans sweep statewide races in North Carolina.
While Republican candidates around the country largely underperformed last week, Republicans in North Carolina took control of the state Supreme Court, won back their supermajority in the state Senate and did nearly the same in the state House. While Republican candidates around the country largely underperformed last week, Republicans in...
wunc.org
North Carolina’s largest lake under siege by common carp
Boardwalks snake outward from the visitor center through a cypress forest that borders Lake Mattamuskeet. Where the forest opens, 50 snowy egrets congregate in the canopy. A blue heron squawks above the muddy waters and cypress knees, which protrude like stalagmites from the mires below. As beautiful as these wetlands...
3 Great Steakhouses in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you love going out with your close friends and family members, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
This Is One of the Most Famous Abandoned Castles in North Carolina
Castle Mont Rouge is a castle on Red Mountain in Rougemont, North Carolina, north of Durham. Castle Mont Rouge has been described as a Disney-like fairytale castle, an abandoned or deserted castle, a haunted American castle, a quirky North Carolina destination, and the strangest building in North Carolina.
6 Best Places To Retire in North Carolina on Less Than $2,500 a Month
North Carolina has long attracted residents-to-be with its top-notch universities, thriving economy and gorgeous natural scenery. In 2022, it was named America's Top State for Business by CNBC. ...
3 Great Pizza Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you love eating pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious pizza every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
North Carolina Teachers to Get up to $2,000 in Bonuses
Teachers in North Carolina will be getting up to $2,000 in bonuses. This is approved by the Wake County Public School System (WCPSS). (source) The program name is LETRS professional learning bonus. It will cost about $16 million to give out these bonus checks. (source)
publicradioeast.org
Time ticking on REAL ID implementation in North Carolina
The North Carolina Department of Transportation is reminding drivers that the implementation of REAL ID enforcement begins in less than six months. REAL IDs are meant to be an alternative to other federally approved IDs, such as passports. Implementation of REAL ID enforcement had been delayed during the COVID-19 pandemic...
North Carolina lands $17.6 million settlement with Google over location tracking issues
Stein's office said they "found that Google violated state consumer protection laws by misleading consumers about its location tracking practices since at least 2014."
North Carolina, 6 other states reporting highest level of flu activity
Flu season is here and already at peak level.
WBTV
Group could send proposed I-77 toll lanes to N.C. transportation officials
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A significant step forward in a plan to build more toll lanes along Interstate 77 could come Wednesday night. The Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization is set to discuss the proposal, which would put toll lanes from uptown Charlotte south to the South Carolina border, during Wednesday night’s meeting.
thecoastlandtimes.com
The price was right: Eastern North Carolina woman snags top $200,000 on scratch-off ticket
The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported on a big scratch-off ticket win by a Pamlico County woman. Bridget White, of Oriental, took a chance on a $5 scratch-off and won a $200,000 prize. White bought her lucky The Price is Right™ ticket from Trent Fuel Market on Trent Road...
WRAL
Concerns over violence at large outdoor parties in eastern NC
WRAL News is digging into a series of large outdoor parties in eastern North Carolina that investigators say are breaking out into violence. WRAL News is digging into a series of large outdoor parties in eastern North Carolina that investigators say are breaking out into violence.
borderbelt.org
Need help this Thanksgiving? Here are some food resources in NC’s Border Belt
As Thanksgiving nears, some families in southeastern North Carolina need help putting a hearty meal on the table for Turkey Day. About 17% of residents in the Border Belt region lack consistent access to food, compared to 7% throughout the United States, according to County Health Rankings. Here, the Border...
This Diner in North Carolina is One of the Best Places To Eat in the Entire State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for a great Diner place in North Carolina, you have to add this diner to your list.
WXII 12
North Carolina Christmas and Holiday Parade Guide 2022
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It's all about the man in the red suit and making family memories that last a lifetime while celebrating the holiday season. Here's a list of Christmas and holiday parades taking place around the Piedmont Triad and beyond in North Carolina. If you have a parade...
