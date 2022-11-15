Giants activate CB Rodarius Williams, sign DL Henry Mondeaux off practice squad

The New York Giants made a series of roster moves on Monday, which included adding several defensive reinforcements.

Cornerback Rodarius Williams, the team’s 2021 sixth-round pick, was activated off of injured reserve. He suffered a torn ACL in Week 6 of last season and opened the current season on IR. He rejoins a thin group that consists of Adoree’ Jackson, Fabian Moreau, Cor’Dale Flott and Darnay Holmes.

In addition to activating Williams, the Giants also signed defensive lineman Henry Mondeaux off of their practice squad.

Mondeaux has appeared in three games this season, all as a practice squad elevation, recording five tackles (one for a loss). He will replace Nick Williams, who landed on IR last week with a biceps injury.

In order to clear two spots on the 53-man roster, the Giants released offensive tackle Devery Hamilton and defensive back Justin Layne. Hamilton became expendable due to the recent returns of Nick Gates and Matt Peart, and the pending return of Shane Lemieux.

Finally, the Giants also terminated the practice squad contract of offensive tackle Will Holden.