KLTV
Smith County constable accused of theft seeks jury trial for lift of suspension
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A jury may now decide if a suspended Smith County constable accused of theft will be reinstated to his job. Assuming he isn’t criminally convicted first, that is. Curtis Traylor-Harris is waiting to undergo a criminal trial as he faces charges stemming from accusations that...
easttexasradio.com
Fatal Shooting In Royse City
Royse City Police took three people into custody after a fatal shooting in Royse City early Sunday morning. However, they have not charged the three in the shooting death of Larry Deshaun Baker, 43, of Madisonville, Texas. Instead, they are in Hunt County Jail.
KLTV
Cass County Jail back in state compliance
LINDEN, Texas (KLTV) - The Cass County Jail has been removed from a state agency’s non-compliant list. Charles Obin Spraberry, 42, of Atlanta, escaped from the jail on Aug. 29. He was apprehended on Aug. 31. It is customary for the Texas Commissioner on Jail Standards to inspect jails...
easttexasradio.com
Hangun Found At Hughes Springs High School
School officials found a loaded handgun inside a locked vehicle belonging to a Hughes Springs High School student on Thursday morning. A random search uncovered the gun by a contracted drug dog and handler around 8:55 am, and the officer took immediate possession of the handgun, according to a letter from the district. They are appropriately dealing with the student per Texas law, and the school district will not release more information regarding the student. The letter, signed by the district’s superintendent, high school principal, and HSISD police chief, asked parents to immediately encourage their children to report any suspicious activity to an appropriate adult.
ktoy1047.com
Marshall suspect takes own life
A bond forfeiture warrant was served against Montrel Hatton for failure to appear at a pretrial hearing on Wednesday. Hatton was required to wear an ankle monitor upon his release. At 10:30 a.m. yesterday, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office received a notification that Hatton had disabled the ankle monitor. Hatton...
Juvenile charged with felony after terroristic threat made against Carlisle ISD
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A juvenile was arrested on Thursday after a terroristic threat was made against the Carlisle Independent School District, said the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they received a call from the school district, and after their investigation, the juvenile was taken into custody and charged with felony 3 terroristic […]
KLTV
Trial date set for man accused in Tyler shooting death
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A trial date has been set for a Tyler man accused of killing another man during a robbery in 2021. Dakevian Beniot Scroggins is charged with capital murder. He is accused of fatally shooting Christopher Eiglebiger during the robbery on May 13, 2021. Tyler police reported finding Eiglebiger had been shot multiple times at a home in the 800 block of Crosby Street. Scroggins was captured after a joint effort by multiple law enforcement agencies. Zaccheus Dunn is also charged with capital murder in connection with Eiglebiger’s death.
ktalnews.com
Student arrested after gun found at ETX high school
HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Officers arrested a student at Hughes Springs High School in Cass County after a loaded gun was found on campus. According to a release from Hughes Springs ISD, a drug dog and handler were conducting a random search around 8:55 a.m. Thursday morning when they found a loaded gun inside a student’s car. The dog handler and Officer Mosley immediately took possession of the handgun.
ketk.com
Kilgore Police investigating apartment hit by gunfire
KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – The Kilgore Police Department announced that they are looking for information about Meadow Green apartment complex being hit by gunfire. Officials said the apartment, located in the 1800 block of Meadow Green Drive, was hit by gunfire around 8:45 p.m. and 9 p.m. on the evening of Nov. 12.
Police: Two Longview ISD students apprehended after threat towards high school
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Two Longview students were apprehended on Wednesday after alleged threats were made towards Longview High School. At approximately 10:38 a.m., Longview police officers were made aware of a possible verbal threat towards another student and staff at the Longview High School campus. Longview police officers said they took immediate steps to […]
East Texas woman wanted for criminal trespass, burglary of building, officials say
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas woman is wanted for the charges of criminal trespass and burglary of a building, said authorities. Tammy Kay Crow is wanted out of Wood County. If anyone has seen her they should call the Wood County Sheriff’s Office at 903-763-2201 or Wood County Crime Stoppers Texas at […]
easttexasradio.com
Cass And Rains County Jails Get Good Marks
The Texas Commission on Jail Standards’ non-compliant has removed Rains and Cass County Jails from the list. The inspection occurred on Feb. 9 in Rains and after Charles Obin Spraberry, 42, of Atlanta, escaped in Cass on Aug. 29.
easttexasradio.com
Missing Ore City Man Found
Upshur County Sheriff’s Office found the body of William Chad Martin, 38, of Ore City Wednesday. They located him in the Latch Community in Upshur County in a pasture creek bed close to North Live Oak Road. Property owners found Martin. According to his girlfriend, they thought they had been caught stealing tires and fled in Martin’s truck before running out of gas, and the two ran into nearby woods near Live Oak Road when he went missing.
KTRE
Report reveals how fatal Wood County deputy-involved shooting happened
WINNSBORO, Texas (KLTV) - An in-custody death report has shed light on what happened to end the life of a man in Winnsboro on November 4. The report states that Timothy Wayne Hodges, 32, of Gilmer was shot by a deputy when Hodges pointed his gun at him. The incident...
easttexasradio.com
Missing Upshur County Man
The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office is looking for William Chad Martin, 38, of Ore City. Friends last saw him Saturday, Nov. 5, after his girlfriend said they had smoked meth and were drunk the day before. According to his girlfriend, they thought they had been caught stealing tires and fled in Martin’s truck before running out of gas, and they ran into nearby woods near Live Oak Road in the southwest part of Upshur County. At this time, there is no evidence of foul play.
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Friday (Nov 18)
Thursday afternoon at 5:00, officers worked a warrant arrest in the 700-block of SE 13th and arrested Marcus Wayne Hampton, 49, of Paris. Hampton was transported to the Paris City Jail, booked, and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail. Carl Daniel White. Thursday evening at 6:19, officers worked a...
Buck found illegally dumped in Henderson County
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Texas Game Wardens in Henderson County are asking for assistance identifying the individual responsible for leaving a white-tail buck to waste as well as illegal dumping. This deer was dumped and left to waste on County Road 1311 near Crossroads in Henderson County during the evening of Nov. 11 or […]
Man killed in Wood County after allegedly crashing car and pointing gun at deputies
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man killed in an officer-involved shooting with Wood County deputies allegedly pointed a gun at them. According to a custodial death report, Timothy Wayne Hodges, 32, was killed by Wood County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Nov. 4, after deputies responded to a vehicle rollover. Texas DPS was dispatched to […]
KLTV
Henderson County authorities searching for person who butchered deer
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A whitetail deer was found dead and butchered on the side of a Henderson County road and area authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding the person responsible. Texas Game Wardens in Henderson County said the headless deer was found on the...
