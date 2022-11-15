ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wood County, TX

Comments / 1

Related
easttexasradio.com

Fatal Shooting In Royse City

Royse City Police took three people into custody after a fatal shooting in Royse City early Sunday morning. However, they have not charged the three in the shooting death of Larry Deshaun Baker, 43, of Madisonville, Texas. Instead, they are in Hunt County Jail.
ROYSE CITY, TX
KLTV

Cass County Jail back in state compliance

LINDEN, Texas (KLTV) - The Cass County Jail has been removed from a state agency’s non-compliant list. Charles Obin Spraberry, 42, of Atlanta, escaped from the jail on Aug. 29. He was apprehended on Aug. 31. It is customary for the Texas Commissioner on Jail Standards to inspect jails...
CASS COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Hangun Found At Hughes Springs High School

School officials found a loaded handgun inside a locked vehicle belonging to a Hughes Springs High School student on Thursday morning. A random search uncovered the gun by a contracted drug dog and handler around 8:55 am, and the officer took immediate possession of the handgun, according to a letter from the district. They are appropriately dealing with the student per Texas law, and the school district will not release more information regarding the student. The letter, signed by the district’s superintendent, high school principal, and HSISD police chief, asked parents to immediately encourage their children to report any suspicious activity to an appropriate adult.
HUGHES SPRINGS, TX
ktoy1047.com

Marshall suspect takes own life

A bond forfeiture warrant was served against Montrel Hatton for failure to appear at a pretrial hearing on Wednesday. Hatton was required to wear an ankle monitor upon his release. At 10:30 a.m. yesterday, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office received a notification that Hatton had disabled the ankle monitor. Hatton...
AVINGER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Juvenile charged with felony after terroristic threat made against Carlisle ISD

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A juvenile was arrested on Thursday after a terroristic threat was made against the Carlisle Independent School District, said the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they received a call from the school district, and after their investigation, the juvenile was taken into custody and charged with felony 3 terroristic […]
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Trial date set for man accused in Tyler shooting death

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A trial date has been set for a Tyler man accused of killing another man during a robbery in 2021. Dakevian Beniot Scroggins is charged with capital murder. He is accused of fatally shooting Christopher Eiglebiger during the robbery on May 13, 2021. Tyler police reported finding Eiglebiger had been shot multiple times at a home in the 800 block of Crosby Street. Scroggins was captured after a joint effort by multiple law enforcement agencies. Zaccheus Dunn is also charged with capital murder in connection with Eiglebiger’s death.
TYLER, TX
ktalnews.com

Student arrested after gun found at ETX high school

HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Officers arrested a student at Hughes Springs High School in Cass County after a loaded gun was found on campus. According to a release from Hughes Springs ISD, a drug dog and handler were conducting a random search around 8:55 a.m. Thursday morning when they found a loaded gun inside a student’s car. The dog handler and Officer Mosley immediately took possession of the handgun.
CASS COUNTY, TX
ketk.com

Kilgore Police investigating apartment hit by gunfire

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – The Kilgore Police Department announced that they are looking for information about Meadow Green apartment complex being hit by gunfire. Officials said the apartment, located in the 1800 block of Meadow Green Drive, was hit by gunfire around 8:45 p.m. and 9 p.m. on the evening of Nov. 12.
KILGORE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Police: Two Longview ISD students apprehended after threat towards high school

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Two Longview students were apprehended on Wednesday after alleged threats were made towards Longview High School. At approximately 10:38 a.m., Longview police officers were made aware of a possible verbal threat towards another student and staff at the Longview High School campus. Longview police officers said they took immediate steps to […]
LONGVIEW, TX
easttexasradio.com

Cass And Rains County Jails Get Good Marks

The Texas Commission on Jail Standards’ non-compliant has removed Rains and Cass County Jails from the list. The inspection occurred on Feb. 9 in Rains and after Charles Obin Spraberry, 42, of Atlanta, escaped in Cass on Aug. 29.
RAINS COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Missing Ore City Man Found

Upshur County Sheriff’s Office found the body of William Chad Martin, 38, of Ore City Wednesday. They located him in the Latch Community in Upshur County in a pasture creek bed close to North Live Oak Road. Property owners found Martin. According to his girlfriend, they thought they had been caught stealing tires and fled in Martin’s truck before running out of gas, and the two ran into nearby woods near Live Oak Road when he went missing.
ORE CITY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Missing Upshur County Man

The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office is looking for William Chad Martin, 38, of Ore City. Friends last saw him Saturday, Nov. 5, after his girlfriend said they had smoked meth and were drunk the day before. According to his girlfriend, they thought they had been caught stealing tires and fled in Martin’s truck before running out of gas, and they ran into nearby woods near Live Oak Road in the southwest part of Upshur County. At this time, there is no evidence of foul play.
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Paris Police Report For Friday (Nov 18)

Thursday afternoon at 5:00, officers worked a warrant arrest in the 700-block of SE 13th and arrested Marcus Wayne Hampton, 49, of Paris. Hampton was transported to the Paris City Jail, booked, and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail. Carl Daniel White. Thursday evening at 6:19, officers worked a...
PARIS, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Buck found illegally dumped in Henderson County

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Texas Game Wardens in Henderson County are asking for assistance identifying the individual responsible for leaving a white-tail buck to waste as well as illegal dumping. This deer was dumped and left to waste on County Road 1311 near Crossroads in Henderson County during the evening of Nov. 11 or […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy