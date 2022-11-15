The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office is looking for William Chad Martin, 38, of Ore City. Friends last saw him Saturday, Nov. 5, after his girlfriend said they had smoked meth and were drunk the day before. According to his girlfriend, they thought they had been caught stealing tires and fled in Martin’s truck before running out of gas, and they ran into nearby woods near Live Oak Road in the southwest part of Upshur County. At this time, there is no evidence of foul play.

UPSHUR COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO