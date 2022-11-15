ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vodafone could cut jobs as part of 1bn euro cost savings plan

By Anna Wise
 3 days ago

Mobile phone giant Vodafone has unveiled plans to cut costs by one billion euros (£880 million) which could lead to jobs being lost.

The company said it will streamline and radically simplify the group, and accelerate the digitalisation of its operations.

Vodafone’s chief executive Nick Read said: “In terms of redundancies, of course, when we drive efficiency, product improvements and digitisation, there are impacts on some job roles.

“But we are also creating jobs in other areas, such as DevOps, tech development and software engineers, which are growing significantly.

“We are growing in a number of areas but obviously there will be efficiencies in other activities.”

Mr Read would not comment on specific job cuts or clarify which locations redundancies could occur.

He also said that the network will take “pricing action” across Europe to mitigate against high energy bills and rising inflation, meaning prices could go up for customers.

Vodafone has already implemented price changes in 12 out of 13 European markets, including raising contract prices, reducing promotional discounts and linking prices to inflation.

Mr Read said: “I think we need to take a step back because our industry has faced a decade of deflation, and we are facing significant negative impacts on inflation and energy.

“So price is a key component of what we have to do, like every other sector that is making price increases.

“We are talking £1 or £2 a month on the typical bill.

“If you draw a comparison to mortgages or filling a tank of fuel for a car, I would say for what we offer, we are giving tremendous value.”

It comes as the Berkshire-based mobile network said its adjusted earnings dipped by 2.6% in the first half of its financial year, driven by commercial underperformance in its largest market, Germany , and a one-off legal settlement in Italy.

It saw a modest rise in revenues, by 2%, to 22.9 billion euros (£20.1 million), up from 22.5 billion euros (£19.7 million) in the same period last year.

The company lowered its full-year earnings guidance by 300 million euros (£263 million) at the upper end of expectations as a result of the worsening macroeconomic climate since May.

It now expects to make between 15 and 15.2 billion euros (£13.15 and £13.3 billion), down from 15 and 15.5 billion euros (£13.15 and £13.6 billion) set out earlier this year.

Vodafone said it is conscious of financial pressures its customers are facing and has implemented a cost-of-living plan to help people.

It includes social or low-cost tariffs, extra measures to support customers and business and helping customers reduce their energy usage.

Mr Read suggested that it is likely that more customers have decided to hold onto their mobile phone for longer rather than upgrading, in order to save money.

He said: “Rather than going for the latest iPhone or Samsung, people are deciding they might just stay with their current handset for another six months or so.”

Last month, Vodafone said it was in merger talks with rival mobile network Three to accelerate the rollout of 5G in the UK.

Shares in Vodafone fell by around 8% on Tuesday morning.

Related
The Independent

Households save up to £4.27 in an hour during test to help avoid blackouts

Octopus Energy customers alone managed to provide nearly half of the energy savings that National Grid wants from all British households as the company ran the first ever pay to save trial earlier this week.The company said that its average customer who decided to take part had slashed their electricity use by around 59% between 5pm and 6pm on Tuesday.It was the first time that National Grid had run a service which allows households to be paid if they reduce their use during certain hours.🚨 #SavingSessions alert 🚨📅 15/11 17:00-18:00 🤑 Earn 1800 OctoPoints (worth £2.25) for every unit of...
The Independent

Oil giants drag as FTSE rises

Oil giants Shell and BP and some of the UK’s biggest banks were the few drags on an otherwise positive day for the top shares in London on Friday.The FTSE 100 jumped by more than half a percent as traders prepared for the weekend, gaining nearly 39 points and ending the day at 7,385.52.“It looks set to be another positive week for markets in Europe, however most of this week’s price action has been confined to a fairly modest range in what looks increasingly like a period of consolidation,” said CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson.“The FTSE 100 had yet another...
The Independent

UK economy damaged by ‘own goals’ like Brexit and Liz Truss’s budget, economists say

Britain's economic situation has been made worse by a series of "economic own goals" by the government, a respected economic institute has said.In his customary post-Budget briefing, the director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies said the UK faced a "long, unpleasant journey" over the next few years.The think tank’s chief Paul Johnson warned that the drop in living standards forecast is the “biggest fall in living memory” and added: “Middle England is set for a shock”.“This will hit everyone. But perhaps it will be those on middling sorts of incomes who feel the biggest hit.“They won't benefit from the...
The Independent

Hunt’s higher taxes could be here to stay for ‘several decades’, IFS warns

A “series of economic own goals” has worsened Britain’s “long, hard, unpleasant journey”, economists have warned as they forecast Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s record-high taxes are “here to stay”.The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) said on Friday the biggest drop in living standards will “hit everyone” but that “Middle England is set for a shock” as taxes are hiked as wages fall.“The truth is we just got a lot poorer,” the economic think tank’s director Paul Johnson said.In comments that will further enrage Tories angered by the plans, he said “higher taxes and a bigger state” are likely to stay for...
The Independent

Autumn Budget – live: Hunt ‘shielding super-rich’ by keeping non-dom tax loophole

Rishi Sunak and his chancellor Jeremy Hunt have been accused of shielding the super-rich from paying their fair share of tax by refusing to abolish the non-dom loophole.The chancellor insisted on Friday that it would be the “wrong thing” to end the controversial arrangement for those who live in the UK but pay no tax on their offshore income, and disputed claims that doing so could raise £3bn each year – arguing he “would rather they stayed here and spent their money here” than move abroad.Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer accused the government of having “gone after working people”...
The Independent

Cop27 draft agreement fails to include a fund for climate compensation

The first draft of the Cop27 agreement was published on Friday just hours before the critical climate summit was due to draw to a close in Egypt.The release of the draft agreement - which is expected to change amid ongoing negotiations - is the defining moment of Cop27 so far, allowing the world a first look at their countries’ collective vision for tackling the climate emergency. The current version has many “placeholders” on the thorniest issues, notably on funding arrangements for loss and damage. The issue of how to compensate vulnerable countries for climate destruction has been a central...
The Independent

The Independent

