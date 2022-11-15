ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills had historic loss vs. Vikings for Sean McDermott

By Nick Wojton
 3 days ago
The Week 10 loss the Buffalo Bills suffered to the Minnesota Vikings hurt.

That 33-30 overtime defeat was even worse for Sean McDermott.

The head coach for the Bills suffered his worst come-from-behind loss. According to WIVB-TV, the 17-point rally the Bills allowed the Vikings to pull off was the largest during McDermott’s tenure.

It was also the first time the team had a 14-point edge at halftime and failed to win:

Making the situation even more alarming is the trend.

Three games ago, Buffalo had a chance to bring the hammer down on the Green Bay Packers in the second half. The final was 27-17 for the Bills, but Buffalo let the Packers hang around.

Two weeks prior, the Bills coughed up a 14-3 halftime lead to the New York Jets en route to a 20-17 loss.

It wasn’t 14 points, but awfully close and unsettling in both scenarios.

Time for McDermott to right the second-half ship in Buffalo.

