Three Hagler Fellows to collaborate with Texas A&M AgriLife agencies
Three of the 14 Hagler Fellows selected from the largest class to date for the Hagler Institute for Advanced Study at Texas A&M University will be collaborating with Texas A&M AgriLife entities. The institute selects its Hagler Fellows from among top scholars who have distinguished themselves through outstanding professional accomplishments...
Army Secretary, DARPA Chief Visit Texas A&M
Pentagon leaders visiting Aggieland today discussed future military needs with leaders of The Texas A&M University System, members of the Corps of Cadets and other potential partners in national security innovation. U.S. Army Secretary Christine Wormuth spent the day in a series of discussions both on the main university campus...
‘Texas A&M Today’ Episode 5 Premieres Monday On KAMU-TV
On the fifth episode of “Texas A&M Today” premiering Monday on KAMU-TV, see some of the priceless items housed by Texas A&M University Libraries and meet the team that works to restore and preserve them. Plus, we’ll take a road trip to the birthplace of Texas, right in Aggieland’s backyard. And meet Brig. Gen. Patrick R. Michaelis, the new commandant of the Corps of Cadets.
Jiménez wins best paper award at premier microarchitecture conference
Dr. Daniel A. Jiménez, professor in the Department of Computer Science and Engineering at Texas A&M University, received a best paper award at the 2022 Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE)/Association for Computing Machinery International Symposium on Microarchitecture (MICRO) held in Chicago in October. Jiménez co-authored the award-winning...
Texas A&M meat judging team wins national title
The Texas A&M University Meat Judging Team claimed the 2022 national championship at the American Meat Science Association, AMSA, International Intercollegiate Meat Judging Contest in Dakota City, Nebraska, on Nov. 13. Team members, all students in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences Department of Animal Science, placed first in...
Texas A&M Dance, Performance Studies Students To Take Part In Lights On! In Downtown Bryan
Students from Texas A&M’s School of Performance, Visualization & Fine Arts will participate in the Lights On! event Nov. 18 in Downtown Bryan, in what will be the school’s first community performance since it began at the start of the fall semester. Dance science and performance studies students...
