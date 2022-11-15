It’s something we dealt with a bit through the day on Thursday. A stout wind is trying to kick up some snow onto the road. It’s not widespread and limited to those with enough snow and the most wind prone areas. Each day going forward as the snow pack slowly thins, the threat will become less and less. The winds will be gusty from the west/northwest each of the next two days. We’ll only add minimal amounts, if any at all from a few snow showers.

18 HOURS AGO