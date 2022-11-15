ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Liz J.
3d ago

I've been Clean & Sober for over 3 years now (off of H, pills & Alcohol). Unless YOU personally have been addicted you have NO right to say 1 negative thing against addicts & why WE do wtf we DO. Addiction is horrible. It's not as easy as "just say NO". Ppl will do almost anything NOT to feel. I KNOW. I'm 1 of them. To any1 out there suffering with addiction. PLZ try & get help. Talk to some1. You're NOT alone. & don't listen to the haters. They don't understand. It does get better. ❤❤❤

TinaNY
3d ago

I got clean and sober after 25 plus years of being a hard core addict and I think anyone can do it if they want it bad enough... i have 7 years clean without even 1 slip up. If you want it bad enough it's possible.

Onedaysoon...
3d ago

Just say NO to this poison!! Maybe everyone should smoke a good ol' blunt before their feet hit the floor. It'd be a much more peaceful world! Sadly,drugs are here to stay

