I've been Clean & Sober for over 3 years now (off of H, pills & Alcohol). Unless YOU personally have been addicted you have NO right to say 1 negative thing against addicts & why WE do wtf we DO. Addiction is horrible. It's not as easy as "just say NO". Ppl will do almost anything NOT to feel. I KNOW. I'm 1 of them. To any1 out there suffering with addiction. PLZ try & get help. Talk to some1. You're NOT alone. & don't listen to the haters. They don't understand. It does get better. ❤❤❤
I got clean and sober after 25 plus years of being a hard core addict and I think anyone can do it if they want it bad enough... i have 7 years clean without even 1 slip up. If you want it bad enough it's possible.
Just say NO to this poison!! Maybe everyone should smoke a good ol' blunt before their feet hit the floor. It'd be a much more peaceful world! Sadly,drugs are here to stay
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What really happened with the Philadelphia Experiment.Rooted ExpeditionsPhiladelphia, PA
NJ Teacher Behind Inappropriate Pictures Tries Setting The Record StraightBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
The At-Bat That Sealed The Astros' World Series WinIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
It’s National Fast Food Day: 3 Places in Pennsylvania Offering Awesome Fast FoodMelissa FrostHarrisburg, PA
Field Hockey: Sisters Delaney, Margaret Lawler share a Buckeye-athlete bondThe LanternColumbus, OH
Comments / 1505