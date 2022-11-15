Whether you have a new homeowner or an aspiring chef on your list, you can bring a smile to that special friend or family member's face with a thoughtful gift for the home. Plus, with Black Friday and Cyber Monday ahead, some retailers are already offering major discounts on some swoon-worthy home products, like the Le Creuset Signature Round Deep Dutch Oven for under $200 at Sur La Table. We're also eyeing the best-selling Always Pan, now just $95 during Our Place's Black Friday sale and cozy throw blankets for 50% off at West Elm.

2 DAYS AGO