Read full article on original website
Related
ffnews.com
Worldline extends partnership with BR-DGE to further enhance merchants payment capabilities
Leading payment orchestration provider BR-DGE has today extended its partnership with Worldline, announcing that Worldline’s new global acquiring capabilities have joined BR-DGE’s Partnership Program. Led by Brian Coburn, BR-DGE’s platform promises to revolutionise online payments for merchants by offering a universe of payment options via a single point...
ffnews.com
Fintech Zimpler Announces Expansion to Latin America and Opens an Office in São Paulo
Zimpler, a leading fintech company born in Sweden, announced today that it will expand its operations to Latin America. The company has established its LatAm headquarters in São Paulo, catering to the growing local and regional markets. Zimpler plans to introduce their instant payments solution in the country later this year and are already planning their next market expansion.
ffnews.com
Zoho Finance Platform Achieves 50% Year-over-year Global Growth, Powered by Expanding Product Suite and Global Reach
Zoho Corporation, a leading global technology company, announced today that Zoho’s Finance Platform has achieved 50 per cent year-over-year (YOY) revenue growth, supporting more than half a million businesses across more than 160 countries. Driving the Platform’s growth is the global expansion of its cloud-based accounting application, Zoho Books,...
ffnews.com
Brite Announces Full Coverage Across the Baltic Region to Unleash Convenience for Users
Brite Payments today announced further expansion to offer full product coverage across the Baltic region, following the successful launch of its instant pay-ins solution in Estonia earlier this year. Utilising the Open Banking framework, Brite Payments facilitates account-to-account (A2A) payments without the need for customers to input cumbersome card and...
ffnews.com
Wise Business launches cashback
Wise Business, the business account for going global, has today launched cashback for its customers. The feature will reward Business customers with 1% cashback on their card transactions*. The feature is available to all UK-registered businesses and allows them to earn cashback when making card payments across the world. No...
ffnews.com
Gregory Nicholas Hill on Digital Banking and Driving Customer-Centricity through Technology
At Fintech Islands, we sat down with Gregory Nicholas Hill, the Managing Director of the ANSA Merchant Bank Group, and talked about the challenges in consumer banking in the Caribbean and the evolution of KYC in regulation. ANSA Bank is currently developing its digital banking platform, where they will be...
ffnews.com
COP27: Leading Technology Companies Launch “Ethereum Climate Platform” Initiative
COP27 is the world’s largest gathering on climate action, a group of Web3 companies convened by ConsenSys and Allinfra, joined civil society leaders and the UNFCCC Climate Innovation Hub, to announce the creation of the Ethereum Climate Platform (ECP). Its mission is to incentivize and fund the development of real-world projects that will mitigate greenhouse gas emissions and deliver positive environmental and social impact long into the future. Founding members of the Platform launch team include: AAVE, Art Blocks, Celo, CodeGreen.Org, Enterprise Ethereum Alliance (EEA), ERM, Filecoin Green, Gitcoin, Global Blockchain Business Council (GBBC), Huobi Global, Laser Digital (Nomura), Microsoft, Polygon, The Climate Collective, UPC Capital Ventures, and W3bcloud, in collaboration with Gold Standard.
ffnews.com
Visa’s Ben Ellis on Cross-Border Payments and Why Banks Need to Work Together
At Sibos, we sat down with Ben Ellis, the SVP and Global Head of Visa B2B Connect at Visa Business Solutions, to discuss the pain points around cross-border payments and why banks need to build relationships with each other to ensure frictionless delivery. Visa created a multilateral network to action...
ffnews.com
Unipet’s David Boodhram on Fintech and the Role of Auditing in Anti-Money Laundering (AML)
At Fintech Islands, we talk to David Boodhram, the Chief Audit Executive at Caribbean energy company, Unipet, about the company’s new direction in the fintech space and the three components they aim to grow; education, innovation, and regulation. For Boodhram, the internal audit function is a critical and the third line of defence in regulating fintech risk and AML.
ffnews.com
Nationwide and Human API Unite to Automate Data for Faster Underwriting
Nationwide announced today a partnership with Human API, a leading health data platform, to improve the life insurance buying experience by maximizing the use of digital health data to accelerate the underwriting process. Human API’s Health Intelligence Platform connects electronic health data from thousands of sources in the US, servicing...
ffnews.com
Aerospike’s Stuart Tarmy on the Role of Data in Global Real-Time Banking
At Sibos 2022, we caught up with Stuart Tarmy, the Global Director of Financial Services Industry Solutions at real-time data platform, Aerospike, to discuss immediate payments and services, and the seismic role data plays in banking and fraud prevention. For Tarmy, data is at the heart of the biggest trends...
ffnews.com
Abdul Naushad on Embedded Finance and its Role in B2B Payments
In this segment of The Paytech Show, Buckzy‘s Abdul Naushad on the changes in B2B payments, and the role embedded finance plays in its evolution. For Naushad, financial services are becoming increasingly embedded, and this will become more lucrative when introduced in CBP.
ffnews.com
SmartStream’s Haytham Kaddoura on Why Institutions Building Their Own Data Centres is a Waste of Time
At Sibos 2022, we caught up with Haytham Kaddoura, the CEO of the financial transaction management company, SmartStream Technologies, to discuss the ESG benefits of technology-forward infrastructure and what tighter regulation means for the industry. Regulation has scared institutions in attempting to build technology infrastructures and data centres in-house. For...
ffnews.com
Tink Strengthens Payments Team With Four New Key Hires
Tink, Europe’s leading open banking platform, has made four strategic hires to bolster its expanding London-based payments team. Andrew Boyajian joins Tink as Head of Variable Recurring Payments (VRP), to turbocharge the next phase of Tink’s market leading VRP developments. Previously, Andrew led product commercialisation of emerging payments and fintechs for Wholesale Payments at J.P. Morgan in the US. Andrew spent five years as Head of Banking, North America for Wise and also served as Director of International and Payments for Kickstarter.
ffnews.com
Innovations of the Future – Harshna Cayley – Barclaycard
Harshna Cayley, Managing Director of the Payment Products Gateway at Barclaycard talks to Douglas Mackenzie about the innovations of the future in payments. Harshna explains that as technologies develop that allow payments to take place on any device, payment hardware will start to reduce in prevalence over the years to come as people’s payments are powered through their mobile devices.
ffnews.com
ZestyAI Partners with CSAA Insurance Group on Wildfire Model
As wildfires continue to threaten states across the U.S., ZestyAI, a leading provider of climate and property risk analytics solutions powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI), has partnered with CSAA Insurance Group for wildfire risk assessment. To help gauge property-level wildfire risk, CSAA plans to integrate ZestyAI’s Z-FIRE™ into underwriting and rating processes for homeowners’ insurance.
ffnews.com
Thai startup Beam raises US$2.5m seed funding to enable frictionless, one-click payments across SEA
Beam, a one-click checkout solution enabling frictionless payment for Southeast Asia’s e-commerce and social commerce industry, today announced US$2.5m in seed funding led by Surge, Sequoia Capital India and Southeast Asia’s rapid scale-up program, with participation from Partech Partners. The new funds will enable Beam to expand its services in Thailand and across Southeast Asia, increase hiring and grow merchant acquisition.
ffnews.com
The Fintech Fix 17/11/2022
Welcome to The Fintech Fix, where we cover the biggest fintech stories of the working week. Whether it’s the next groundbreaking trend in crypto, or a new partnership that’s about to change the global economic landscape, this is the place to keep up with the breaking news of the future.
ffnews.com
Money20/20’s Sanjib Kalita on Why the Caribbean is a Fintech Hub to be Reckoned with
At Fintech Islands, we sat down with Sanjib Kalita, the Editor-in-Chief of Money20/20 and CEO of guppy.ai, to discuss the fintech opportunities in the Caribbean and the openness to learn at the event. For Kalita, regulators are focused on technology innovation and how it can benefit their economy – the businesses and technologists in this region welcome fintech with open arms and are willing to try out new and experimentative solutions to prove that.
ffnews.com
Stake’s Matthew Leibowitz is Taking Wall Street by the Horns
In this segment of our exclusive interview with Matthew Leibowitz, the Co-Founder and CEO of brokerage platform, Stake, we discuss the company’s trading capabilities and the access UK customers have to over 6000 U.S. stocks, free of FX charge. Leibowitz knows that customers want full access to Wall Street, and the Stake platform allows customers around the world to trade as if they were U.S. residents themselves.
Comments / 0