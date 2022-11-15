At Fintech Islands, we sat down with Sanjib Kalita, the Editor-in-Chief of Money20/20 and CEO of guppy.ai, to discuss the fintech opportunities in the Caribbean and the openness to learn at the event. For Kalita, regulators are focused on technology innovation and how it can benefit their economy – the businesses and technologists in this region welcome fintech with open arms and are willing to try out new and experimentative solutions to prove that.

