ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Liz Cheney trolls Kari Lake for losing Arizona governor’s race: ‘You’re welcome’

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Olafimihan Oshin
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WDF0D_0jBHb8Le00

( The Hill ) – Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) appeared on Monday to troll Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake after she was projected to lose in her race for governor.

In a tweet on Monday , Cheney quoted a tweet from Lake from late last month that included a letter that mockingly thanked the congresswomen for her “anti-endorsement.” Cheney had weighed in on the race by urging voters to cast a ballot against her fellow Republican.

“You’re welcome, @KariLake,” Cheney said in her tweet Monday.

In her letter to Cheney, Lake said donations to her campaign had skyrocketed and her website crashed. Lake also noted Cheney’s loss in her own election.

“Thank you again for the huge boost to our campaign! Enjoy your forced retirement from politics,” Lake said in her letter. “I know America will rest easier knowing that one more warmonger is out of office.”

Cheney, a critic of Trump and one of two Republicans serving on the committee investigating Jan. 6, released an ad last month that targeted Lake and the GOP nominee for secretary of state, Mark Finchem, who have publicly touted Trump’s continued false claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

Cheney’s tweet came just after Arizona counties reported its latest round of ballots and after several networks called the close race for Hobbs.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Capitol police find two shot, killed on Mill Street

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two people were shot and killed on Mill Street in Jackson on Thursday, November 17. Reports of a shooting were made just before 9:00 p.m. Capitol police arrived at the scene to find two people dead from gunshot wounds. Authorities with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety said the incident wasn’t […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Cassidy won’t run for Louisiana governor in 2023

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) announced on Friday that he will not run for Louisiana governor in 2023, saying that he would instead seek to advance a series of longtime legislative priorities in the Senate. “When I was elected to the United States Senate, I was given a job to represent the people of Louisiana and […]
LOUISIANA STATE
WJTV 12

Man convicted of murder after woman found dead in Canton hotel

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man pled guilty to second degree murder and trafficking in controlled substances after a woman’s body was found inside a Canton hotel in 2021. Madison and Rankin Counties’ District Attorney Bubba Bramlett announced Johnnie Harris, Jr., was sentenced to serve 30 years without the possibility of early release or […]
CANTON, MS
WJTV 12

Vicksburg woman accused of stabbing another woman in leg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A Vicksburg woman has been accused of stabbing another woman. Police said the incident happened around 4:40 p.m. on Friday, November 11 at a home on Bodley Street. When officers arrived on scene, they said they found a 35-year-old woman suffering from a knife wound to her left leg. Police arrested […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Teen found dead inside vehicle after shooting, crash in Durant

HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Durant police are investigating after a juvenile was killed. Durant Police Chief Jeremy Jones said officers responded to a shots fired call on Church Street around 8:00 p.m. on Monday, November 14. He said witnesses reported seeing someone in a vehicle firing shots at another vehicle. Officers also received a call […]
DURANT, MS
WJTV 12

Man who hijacked plane in Tupelo, MS dies in custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A man who hijacked a plane and threatened to crash it into a Walmart in Tupelo, Mississippi has died in federal custody, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Corey Wayne Patterson, 29, died at the Federal Detention Center in Miami, Florida on Nov. 14. According to the Federal Bureau of […]
TUPELO, MS
WJTV 12

Two killed in Copiah County murder-suicide

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Copiah County deputies are investigating after two people were killed in what investigators believe was a murder-suicide. According to Sheriff Byron Swilley, the victims were identified as 47-year-old Terry Taylor and 44-year-old Christine Taylor. The two were married. The incident happened on Sunday, November 13 at a home on Hopewell […]
COPIAH COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Grandparent carjacked after dropping student off at Jackson school

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Jackson Public School District (JPS) said a grandparent was carjacked while dropping a student off at a school. The incident happened just after 8:00 a.m. at Cardozo Middle School on Tuesday, November 15. According to Sherwin Johnson, executive director of Public Engagement at JPS, a suspect reportedly came […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Grandfather accused of shooting grandson inside Byram home

BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – Byram police arrested a man accused of shooting his 18-year-old grandson. The shooting happened at a home along the Siwell Road Corridor around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 15. Police said the unidentified suspect was arrested for aggravated assault/domestic violence. He is being held at the Hinds County Detention Center. According […]
BYRAM, MS
WJTV 12

Canton man pleads guilty to raping motel housekeeper

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Canton man was sentenced to 30 years in prison without the possibility of parole after he pled guilty to sexual battery and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Madison and Rankin Counties’ District Attorney Bubba Bramlett said Dottie Maurice Griffin was a guest at the America’s Best Value […]
CANTON, MS
WJTV 12

Stokes claims Jackson City Council wasn’t fully briefed on EPA updates

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – A Jackson city councilman claimed that members have not fully briefed on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) updates regarding the Jackson’s water infrastructure issues. As the Jackson City Council prepares to vote on the EPA contract on Thursday, all members are not on board. Councilman Kenneth Stokes, Ward 3, said […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

House GOP expected to eliminate climate crisis committee

Republicans are expected to eliminate the House’s Select Committee on the Climate Crisis when they retake power in the lower chamber next year. “We don’t see a scenario where the ‘Climate Crisis Committee,’ a creature of Pelosi, will continue to exist,” the office of Rep. Garret Graves (La.), the top Republican on the panel, said […]
WJTV 12

This company plans to expand operations in Leake County

LEAKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Tyson Foods announced an $18 million investment in Mississippi by expanding the company’s hatchery in Walnut Grove, which is located in Leake County. The project is expected to increase the hatchery’s capacity to hold chicks and eggs. “We are excited to end 2022 with an economic investment in […]
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

44K+
Followers
24K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy