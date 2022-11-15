Read full article on original website
The Fintech Fix 17/11/2022
Welcome to The Fintech Fix, where we cover the biggest fintech stories of the working week. Whether it’s the next groundbreaking trend in crypto, or a new partnership that’s about to change the global economic landscape, this is the place to keep up with the breaking news of the future.
Coinbase introduces Easy Bank Transfers for UK users
Coinbase has today announced the launch of Easy Bank Transfers, making it one of the first major crypto platforms to offer rapid, Open Banking powered payments. Users can now link their bank account directly to Coinbase and begin making near instant deposits, securely, and without the need to manually enter their bank account details. The move is expected to significantly reduce the risk of errors and failed payments that arise from manual data entry, save time, and provide Coinbase customers with an overall more convenient way to move their funds.
AGAM set to accelerate lending revolution for individuals and businesses as it completes investment round
AGAM, the UK-headquartered next generation fintech, which is revolutionising lending for individuals and businesses, has announced the completion of its latest funding round today. AGAM has secured the backing of international investors such as the Development Bank of Wales, which invests in technologies which deliver positive impacts for Wales. AGAM...
Worldline extends partnership with BR-DGE to further enhance merchants payment capabilities
Leading payment orchestration provider BR-DGE has today extended its partnership with Worldline, announcing that Worldline’s new global acquiring capabilities have joined BR-DGE’s Partnership Program. Led by Brian Coburn, BR-DGE’s platform promises to revolutionise online payments for merchants by offering a universe of payment options via a single point...
Zoho Finance Platform Achieves 50% Year-over-year Global Growth, Powered by Expanding Product Suite and Global Reach
Zoho Corporation, a leading global technology company, announced today that Zoho’s Finance Platform has achieved 50 per cent year-over-year (YOY) revenue growth, supporting more than half a million businesses across more than 160 countries. Driving the Platform’s growth is the global expansion of its cloud-based accounting application, Zoho Books,...
Sacha Latchu of Convenience Pay Technologies Ltd Discusses Cashless Fleet Solutions and Brining Digital Wallets to the Caribbean
At Fintech Islands, we welcome Sacha Latchu, the Business Development Manager at the Caribbean energy company, Unipet, and their FS subsidiary, Convenience Pay Technologies Ltd, to discuss the financial and non-financial solutions the company provides across the region and how they foster a cashless ecosystem. Convenience Pay’s current focus is...
Mobiquity Vice President of Global Digital Banking Appointed as a Judge for the Banking Technology Awards
Peter-Jan Van De Venn, VP Global Digital Banking, Mobiquity – a digital transformation enabler – has been selected as a judge for the Banking Technology Awards 2022 as part of a panel assessing and acknowledging talent across the banking and fintech industry. The Banking Technology Awards honour the...
Aerospike’s Stuart Tarmy on the Role of Data in Global Real-Time Banking
At Sibos 2022, we caught up with Stuart Tarmy, the Global Director of Financial Services Industry Solutions at real-time data platform, Aerospike, to discuss immediate payments and services, and the seismic role data plays in banking and fraud prevention. For Tarmy, data is at the heart of the biggest trends...
Tink Strengthens Payments Team With Four New Key Hires
Tink, Europe’s leading open banking platform, has made four strategic hires to bolster its expanding London-based payments team. Andrew Boyajian joins Tink as Head of Variable Recurring Payments (VRP), to turbocharge the next phase of Tink’s market leading VRP developments. Previously, Andrew led product commercialisation of emerging payments and fintechs for Wholesale Payments at J.P. Morgan in the US. Andrew spent five years as Head of Banking, North America for Wise and also served as Director of International and Payments for Kickstarter.
Swedish Fintech, Dreams, Establishes a New B2B Entity to Focus on Expanding Its Engagement Banking Offering to Banks Worldwide
Dreams AB, the financial wellbeing platform and leader in engagement banking solutions, announces the establishment of a new entity, Dreams Technology (www.dreamstech.com), reflecting the company’s ongoing expansion into the B2B space. Having initially launched as a B2C money-saving app in the Nordics in 2016 – where it has helped...
EXCLUSIVE: “All the Smarts” – SimplyPayMe in ‘The Fintech Magazine’
SimplyPayMe is a case study in how the next generation of providers is able to respond to the needs of one of the world’s biggest, yet the least understood and most under-served business markets – SMEs. SMEs and sole traders often experience challenges in traditional banking. There is...
Leading M&A Deal Sourcing Partner Finquest Doubles Private Company Database
Finquest, a fintech company that helps Private Equity and Corporate Mergers & Acquisitions teams source proprietary mid-market deals, has today announced a 100 percent expansion of its private company database alongside headcount growth to 250 global employees. Finquest now makes over 100 million mid-market companies discoverable to potential investors and...
RBC launches Swift Go, a new way to make fast, secure, cost-effective cross-border payments
In today’s global economy, business has no borders, and Canadian companies are increasingly relying on and expecting frictionless international payments in order to succeed. To address this growing need, RBC today launched Swift Go, a new solution that enables Canadian businesses to send cross-border payments of up to $10,000 in foreign currencies with speed, security, predictability and efficiency. Implemented in collaboration with J.P. Morgan and Swift, RBC is the first Canadian financial institution to introduce this capability for its business clients.
Thai startup Beam raises US$2.5m seed funding to enable frictionless, one-click payments across SEA
Beam, a one-click checkout solution enabling frictionless payment for Southeast Asia’s e-commerce and social commerce industry, today announced US$2.5m in seed funding led by Surge, Sequoia Capital India and Southeast Asia’s rapid scale-up program, with participation from Partech Partners. The new funds will enable Beam to expand its services in Thailand and across Southeast Asia, increase hiring and grow merchant acquisition.
Nationwide and Human API Unite to Automate Data for Faster Underwriting
Nationwide announced today a partnership with Human API, a leading health data platform, to improve the life insurance buying experience by maximizing the use of digital health data to accelerate the underwriting process. Human API’s Health Intelligence Platform connects electronic health data from thousands of sources in the US, servicing...
Temenos Hits Milestone of 850 Clients on its Digital Banking Platform
Temenos (SIX: TEMN) today announced that it has passed 850 customers with Temenos Infinity digital banking platform, successfully delivering implementations across client tiers and multiple geographies. A raft of banks have gone live with Temenos Infinity from banks in Europe, Middle East and Africa such as Credem, Suez Canal Bank...
Gregory Nicholas Hill on Digital Banking and Driving Customer-Centricity through Technology
At Fintech Islands, we sat down with Gregory Nicholas Hill, the Managing Director of the ANSA Merchant Bank Group, and talked about the challenges in consumer banking in the Caribbean and the evolution of KYC in regulation. ANSA Bank is currently developing its digital banking platform, where they will be...
Fintech Finance Podcasts: The FF Salon at Sibos with Drew Graham, Radish Credit
Joining us at the FF Salon for Sibos 2022, we caught up with Drew Graham, the Co-Founder and CEO of embedded lending service, Radish, to talk about cultural relativity when competing in local markets, and why being early sometimes means being wrong. Competition will always be intense in the fintech industry, especially as their are dozens of companies attempting to solve the same problem. For Graham, businesses with an honest and singular goal are the ones that usually survive.
Visa’s Ben Ellis on Cross-Border Payments and Why Banks Need to Work Together
At Sibos, we sat down with Ben Ellis, the SVP and Global Head of Visa B2B Connect at Visa Business Solutions, to discuss the pain points around cross-border payments and why banks need to build relationships with each other to ensure frictionless delivery. Visa created a multilateral network to action...
EXCLUSIVE: “Change on the Inside” – Raphael Barisaac, UniCredit in ‘The Fintech Magazine’
UniCredit recognised that it had to transform how the organisation functioned if it was to make the most of digital progress. Raphael Barisaac, its SVP Global Head of Cash Management, explains what impact that’s had on his business division. Evolve or die’ is a much-used maxim, adopted by many...
